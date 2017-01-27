RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT FOUR FRIDAY, JANUARY 27, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

COURT: LAGOS

The Supreme court has struck out a suit filed by the federal government seeking an order wresting the control and management of its land in Lagos state from the state government.

A five-man panel of the supreme court led by justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, unanimously struck out the federal government’s suit, after upholding the preliminary objection filed by the Lagos government to challenge the competence of the suit.

Justice Dattijo Muhammad, who read the apex court’s lead ruling, agreed with the Lagos State government that the court lacked the power to exercise its “original jurisdiction” in the suit because the Federal Government had “transferred its title in the land to others”.’

The dispute between the Federal and Lagos state governments was about “general control and management of federal land within Lagos state particularly the re-issuance of certificates of occupancy, granting consent or exercising rights of ownership.”

OYO: ADMINISTRATION CRIMINAL JUSTICE LAW

The Oyo State government has called on stakeholders in the state to ensure proper implementation of the administration criminal justice law, recently signed by the Governor of the State, Abiola Ajimobi.

The state attorney general and commissioner of Justice Oluseun Abimbola made the call at a stakeholder workshop organized by the ministry of justice and justice development and peace commission in Ibadan.

Abimbola said stakeholders must ensure that their officers and men, prosecutors, counsel and judicial officers, familiarize themselves with the workings of the new law.

He charged the judiciary to fashion out an implementation strategy with internal process management structures to monitor compliance and results.

OKOROCHA: NYSC

The Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has called on members of the national youth service corps to join the campaign for patronage of made in Nigeria goods.

He said this will help to grow and develop locally made products to address present economic challenges.

The governor made this known through the state deputy governor, Eze Madu-mere, during the official opening of the orientation course for the 2016 batch ‘b’ stream ii corps members deployed to the state.

Madu-mere stressed that buying made in Nigeria products would help revamp the economy and place the country on the part of growth and sustainable development.

LAGOS:LAGOS STATES WASTE MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY

The Lagos state governor Akinwunmi Ambode has banned the Lagos state waste management authority, Lawma, from collecting waste bills.

Ambode directed that all payments should be remitted to the coffers of the private sector participation (PSP) operators.

Lawma chairman, Olumuyiwa adejokun, made this known at the opening of a three-day training workshop for officials of the agency at Lekki.

Adejokun noted that the directive was part of the reforms to make the agency more effective.

It may interest you to know that before now Lawma was responsible for issuing bills to commercial outfits, and the agency keeps 40 per cent of the payment, while the psp operators took keep 60 per cent.

However now, Ambode wants 100 per cent of the fund to go to the PSP operators.”

AREGBESOLA: AGRICULTURE

Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola has made a case for massive investment of the nation’s resources in agriculture.

He said the only solution to the current economic crisis in the country was for government at all levels to explore the abundant potential in agriculture.

Aregbesola said this through a statement by his media aide, Semiu okanlawon, in osogbo today.

The governor also advised the nation to stop importation of food items and start cultivating its own food crops, since the country has all it needs to be a great agricultural nation.

He added that Ogun state would continue to invest greatly in agriculture in making the state the food basket of the nation.

KADUNA

Kaduna state university has received over thirty computer systems, which were allegedly stolen from the university.

The state police command says the computers had been installed in one of the university’s laboratories.

Kaduna state police commissioner, Agyole Abeh, told journalists that a student connived with outsiders to invade, and cart away the computers at night.

He added that over fifty of the computers had been stolen and sold by the suspects who are now in custody.

The vice chancellor of the institution, Mohammed Tanko said the theft had already started dealing a cruel blow on academic activities in the institution.

Professor Tanko thanked the police for their efforts at the recovery.

BAYELSA: ATTENDANCE REGISTER

The Bayelsa state government has taken a firm stand on its decision to implement a ‘no work no pay’ policy.

It insists that only workers who sign attendance register will be paid.

Governor Seriake Dickson who gave the directive, instructed all permanent secretaries in the state to generate the payroll of their respective ministries, departments and agencies from workers’ duty attendance registers.

The commissioner for information and orientation, Jonathan Obue-bite, said the move was well-intentioned as it will check absenteeism and payroll fraud in the state public service.

Obue-Bite expressed optimism on the success of the current monitoring system, noting that preliminary reports indicate that workers have started complying.

SUDAN:

Sudan says it will continue to support Nigeria’s war against terrorism.

Sudanese ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Taj-Asir Mahjoub, made the promise at a dinner to mark the 61st Sudan national day celebration at Abuja.

Mahjoub commended the efforts by President Buhari in combating the Boko Haram terrorists.

The envoy also commended Nigeria’s efforts in maintenance of peace and security in Africa.

He expressed the hope that bilateral and economic ties between the two countries will also improve significantly.

GHANA REFINERY:

An explosion has hit Ghana’s only refinery, the Tema oil refinery.

The blast at the crude distillation unit is the latest problem to hit the refinery.

The refinery produces below its installed capacity of 45,000 barrels per day.

Reports say the state-owned refinery has been dogged by underinvestment, lack of maintenance and debt, which has caused it to perform below capacity.

MOROCCO

Morocco is now set to rejoin the African union (au) as the 28th African summit gets underway from the 30th of this month at Addis Ababa.

Morocco bid farewell to the pan African organization thirty years ago.

The North African country withdrew from the organization of African unity, which later became the A.U, over the admission of the Saharawi Arab democratic republic as a full member of the organization.

Saharawi Arab democratic republic claims sovereignty of Western Sahara which morocco claims as its own.

RUSSIA

Russia’s lower house of parliament has passed a bill to permit some form of domestic violence.

Under the proposed legislation, first-time offenders who do not cause serious injury will face a maximum of 15 days in police custody instead of up two years in jail.

Mps from the communist party have however opposed the bill, saying the law calls for the pardon of oppressors in the home.

Russian interior ministry statistics show that 9,800 women died as a result of a serious assault in 2015 and that a quarter of murders and serious assaults take place in the home.

The bill is awaiting the approval of the upper house and President Vladimir Putin.

TENNIS: NADAL

Rafael Nadal has set up a much-anticipated Australian open final against old rival Roger Federer with a heroic five-set semi-final win over Grigor Dimitrov.

The Spaniard won 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 in almost five hours to reach a first grand slam final since 2014.

Dimitrov’s wait to reach a maiden slam final continues after Nadal inflicted his first defeat of the year.

Nadal, who is attempting to win a 15th major title, will face Swiss Rival Federer, in Melbourne on Sunday.

