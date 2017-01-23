RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS UPDATE AT FOUR

MONDAY, JANUARY 23, 2017

BUHARI: MEDIA

President Muhammadu Buhari has dispelled rumors over his death with a message giving the Nigerian media a pat on the back for performing its duties diligently.

The President, in a statement on his twitter handle, while on vacation in London, said he was always in touch with news from home from the Nigerian media.

President Buhari said he was proud of what the Nigerian media were achieving.

The vice president, Yemi Osinbajo is now the acting president.

TAMBUWAL: CHIEF OF STAFF

The Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has approved the appointment of Mukhtar Magori as the new chief of staff of the government house.

Magori’s appointment was contained in a statement issued today by the governor’s spokesman, Malam imam.

Until his appointment, Magori was a business man.

OYO: CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Oyo state government has approved a new criminal justice law that will replace the seventy one year old decree previously used by the state.

This was made known by the Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Ajimobi, who signed the criminal justice bill into law emphasized that the new law would redefine the state’s criminal justice system as well as protect the rights of citizenry in the state.

AMBODE:DEWORM

Wife of the governor of Lagos state, Bolanle Ambode has a word for parents and guardians in the state.

she is charging them to encourage hand-washing among their children and wards as well as maintain a clean and healthy environment to prevent them contracting worm infections.

Ambode made the call at the flag-off of the state’s mass de-worming exercise for primary school pupils in Lagos state at Maryland,Ikeja.

The wife of the governor noted that worm parasites contributed significantly to malnutrition in children by stealing the nutrients they ingest, leading to dangerous health conditions like severe anemias,

stunted growth and low immunity.

Mrs ambode said de-worming children helps in their development and boosts their learning capability.

She also reminded teachers of their responsibility towards educating children on healthy habits for good growth and development.

In her remarks, the commissioner for youth and social development, Uza-Mat Akinbile-Yusuf, disclosed that over 60,000 pupils from various primary schools in the state, would be de-wormed, using W.H.O.-recommended drug.

She disclosed that worms infect more than one third of the world’s population, with the most intense infections in children and the poor.



NAPTIP

The Edo delta command of the national agency for the prohibition of trafficking in persons says it arrested 80 suspected human traffickers in 2016, and rescued more than 194 victims.

The zonal commander of the agency, Ebenezer Odita, disclosed this to newsmen.

He said of the 80, three were imprisoned with jail terms of two, 10 and 14 years respectively.

The NAPTIP commander noted that those rescued were mainly teenagers between ages 10 and 13, while 80 per cent of them were women who were lured with promises of getting a better life in Europe.

Odita warned parents against encouraging their children to travel abroad to seek greener pasture.



UNITED NATIONS CHILDREN FUND

The United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF has promised to make education of children in the north east its top priority at the end of the Boko Haram insurgency.

The fund’s chief field officer in Maiduguri, Geoffrey Ijumba, made the promise in Maiduguri.

He noted that “investing in education would safeguard the future of the millions of children in the sub region.”

Ijumba explained that UNICEF had played a vital role in the prevention of diseases in IDPS camps, as well as in the provision of water and sanitation in many areas.

ENTERTAINMENT: ELLIOT

A member of the Lagos state house of assembly, Desmond Elliot, has called on the federal government to initiate measures aimed boosting the fortunes of the entertainment industry in the country.

The lawmaker, who is also a Nollywood actor, made the call today in Lagos while speaking with newsmen.

He noted that the entertainment industry had the potential to move the country out of recession as it was contributing a substantial percentage to the country`s GDP.

Desmond Elliot believes that the country could gain more economically, if there were deliberate policies to develop the industry.

The lawmaker stressed that the Lagos state government was already contributing its quota to improve the sector.

DOGARA: GAMBIA

Still on the Gambia, the speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Yakubu dogara, has warned tyrants and dictators against clinging on to power.

He noted that the exit of former president Yahya Jammeh was proof of the fact that democracy was all about the wish of the people and not the might of tyrants.

Dogara specifically commended president Buhari and other ECOWAS leaders for deploying diplomacy to compel Jammeh to relinquish power peacefully.

The Nigerian lawmaker said the leaders have demonstrated their readiness and strong resolve to defend democracy on the continent.

GAMBIA: REACTION

Several countries have recognized and congratulated Adama Barrow, as the legitimate president of The Gambia.

President Jacob Zuma of South Africa said he looked forward to a close working relationship with president barrow and the people of the Gambia.

He commended the efforts made by the international community especially ECOWAS, the A.U, and the U.N Security Council, in finding a lasting and peaceful resolution of the political crisis in the Gambia.

In a similar vein, the Kenyan President,Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated Adama barrow for his election and swearing-in as the president of The Gambia.

He said the mandate given to barrow was an expression of trust and confidence given to him by The Gambian people.

LONDON

In London, several flights have been cancelled due to thick fog at the country’s Heathrow airport today.

There were also dozens of cancellations at london city airport.

Road users have been urged to be cautious about driving conditions after freezing temperatures overnight.

AFCON

Zimbabwe warriors are braced for battle as they prepare to clash with Tunisia in Libreville on tonight.

The Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa says he is focused on making up for the 2-0 loss to Senegal in their second group b clash last week.

Zimbabwe warriors will face elimination if they fail to win tonight.

The two countries rarely meet in football battles.

Senegal will tackle Algeria.

Both matches are slated for 7pm tonight.

Tunisia, Algeria and Zimbabwe have a herculean task ahead of them as they have to fight for the final quarter-final spot in the group and join Senegal into the next round.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT FOUR MONDAY, JANUARY 23, 2017