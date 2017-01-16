RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT FOUR SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT: BRING BACK OUR GIRLS

The Federal government has invited the Bringbackourgirls group to be part of a mission to Sambisa forest in Borno state, where the terror sect, Boko Haram once operated.

The request came in a letter signed by information and culture minister, Lai Mohammed and received by the BBOG convener, Oby Ezekwesili.

The government’s action follows the continued protest by the campaigners for the rescue of the girls.

The BBOG has been criticizing the federal government for not doing enough in rescuing the remaining girls in the custody of the terrorists.

Government has however denied the allegation and said it is putting in a lot of efforts to get them freed.

It is now sending a mission to the forest tomorrow on a fact finding trip and it wants the group to nominate two representatives to join the delegation.

Ezekwezili has declined the invitation, saying government should apologize to the campaigners for endorsing insulting attacks against the movement.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT: NIGER DELTA

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is set to visit the oil communities in the Niger delta from tomorrow for an interactive talk.

The senior special assistant on media and publicity to the president, Garba Shehu disclosed this.

Shehu said the vice president planned trips were a testimony to the readiness and determination of the Buhari administration to comprehensively address the Niger delta situation.

According to Shehu, the Vice President will hold talks with leaders and representatives of the oil-producing communities.

He noted that the visits would boost the confidence necessary for the attainment of peace and prosperity in the areas and the Nigerian nation in general.

The vice president is expected to visit delta state first before proceeding to Bayelsa and rivers at later dates.

BUHARI: REMEMBRANCE DAY

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has praised the Nigerian soldiers for their hard work and dedication in curbing terrorism in the country.

Buhari made the commendation on her Facebook page as the country marks the Armed Forces and remembrance day today.

The president’s wife expressed optimism that the country will soon be rid of terrorism.

She also prayed for the families of the fallen heroes, saying their labours and sacrifices will not be in vain.

The federal government had fixed January 15th of every year to remember the soldiers who lost their lives to protect the country.

OSUN: REMEMBRANCE DAY

The Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola, has extolled the Nigerian

troops for the tough task of defending the nation.

The governor expressed his appreciation for the troops while delivering his armed forces and remembrance day message in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

Aregbesola advised Nigerians to avoid war and anything that can threaten the cooperate existence of the country.

The chairman, Nigeria legion in Osun state, retired colonel Alimi Samotu appealed to the federal government to give special attention to the ex-service men in recognition of their contributions to the

nation’s unity.

Samotu lamented the condition of some ex-service men, saying that many of

them are physically looking well but nursing ailments.

He therefore called on the federal government to put a special medical facility in place for the care of the ageing and ailing ex-service men.

EKITI: REMEMBRANCE DAY

Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose has commended the Nigerian armed forces for their bravery in defending the nation at all times.

Fayose, who was represented by his deputy, Kolapo Olushola, made the commendation at the grand finale of the armed forces and remembrance day celebration in Ado-Ekiti , the state capital.

Dignitaries at the ceremony were treated to a military parade, laying of wreaths, firing of volleyball amongst others.

ASUU: STRIKE

The Non-academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities under the umbrella of joint action committee will begin a five-day warning strike tomorrow.

The notice of the warning strike was signed by the presidents of the unions of universities as well as labour unions.

The unions said the warning strike became necessary in order to force government to fully implement the 2009 federal government and non-teaching staff unions agreements it freely entered into with the unions.

They lamented the lack of adequate teaching and learning facilities, poor pension scheme, the non implementation of the national industrial court, among other issues.

The body has however appealed to government to immediately resolve these

issues.

