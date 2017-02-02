RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT FOUR THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 02, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 02, 2017

MINISTER

The Federal Government says it is not aware of a cure for Hiv/Aids.

The Minister of Health, prof. Isaac Adewole made the remark through the director media & public relations at the ministry of health, Boade Akinola.

The minister’s remarks follow speculations that a cure for the virus had been discovered by a professor of virology at the Michael Okpara Federal University of agriculture, Umudike in Abia State.

The minister disclosed that the Nigerian institute of medical research and the college of medicine University of Ibadan have been mandated to verify the claims.

ARMY

The Nigerian army has said the clearance operation of the Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast region is yielding positive results.

Theatre commander of the operation, Operation Lafiya Dole , Major General Lucky Irabor stated this at the army’s weekly briefing in Maiduguri.

Irabor said despite the regrettable occurrence at the Rann community on January 7th , the troops have continued to succeed in its operational engagements.

He also said a response team involving the troops of operation Lafiya Dole, United Nations office of the co-ordination of humanitarian affairs, the ICRC, MSF and Borno State Government has been initiated.

Genral lucky Irabor also said a surgical Centre has been established to help stabilise the injured victims from the accidental bombing at IDP camp, Rann.

EKITI

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has Criticised moves by the Federal Government to mask the witnesses that would testify against former national security adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki.

The chairman of the people’s democratic party governors’ forum described move as a mockery of democracy.

A statement by his special assistant on public communications and new media, Lere Olayinka called on the federal government to try the former national security adviser openly.

Fayose also called on the court to reject the plea to carry out the trial secretly.

DEPARTMENT OF PETEROLEUM

The department of petroleum resources in Bayelsa state is investigating unauthorized hike in the pump price of petrol in the state.

The Operation controller, Asuquo Antai announced this in Yenagoa.

Antai disclosed that a patrol team had been constituted to prosecute culprits.

The Bayelsa state department of petroleum urged residents to report filling stations selling above the approved pump price of 145 naira to motorists.

NASARAWA

Members of the Islamic movement of Nigeria in Nasarawa state are protesting the continued incarceration of their Leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

The Islamic group said their leader’s detention was illegal, after a federal high court ordered his immediate release.

El-Zakzaky was arrested in 2015, after his followers clashed with the military in Zaria, Kaduna State.

ENTERTAINMENT: POLICE:

The Lagos State Police command says it will not allow the planned anti-government protest, led by music star, 2 face Idibia to take place.

The popular musician, had announced a protest over the current economic recession for monday, February 6th.

The Lagos state commissioner of police, Fatai Owoseni stated this while speaking to newsmen.

Owoseni said security reports have indicated that some hoodlums were planning to hijack the peaceful protest.

He also expressed concerns over the ability of the multi- award winning artist to control and manage the protest.

WOODS

United States golf player, tiger woods says he is not satisfied with his performance at omega Dubai desert classic.

The 14-time major champion failed to register a single short during the event.

The world number 666 who has endured a poor run of hopes to bounce back.

STOKE

Stoke City’s forward, peter crouch has emerged as the 26th all-time goal scorer in the english premier league.

The former English international achieved the feat in his teams all draw against Everton on Wednesday.

His goal extended his tally in the league to 100 goals.

Crouch’s landmark goal now ranks him among the likes of Alan shearer, Thierry henry, IAN wright and Robbie fowler.

