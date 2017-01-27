RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT FOUR THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NOVELIST: EMECHETA

Nigerian author, Buchi Emecheta has passed on at the age of 72.

The author of several novels including; “the joys of motherhood”, “second class citizen”, “the bride price”, died at her home in the united kingdom.

Emecheta was known for championing women and girls cause in her writings.

Other books written by the late author include; “in the ditch”, “Adah’s story”, “head above water”, and “Glendolen”.

Some of the issues she raised in her books included; child marriage, life as a single mother, abuse of women and racism in the U.K and around the world.

Buchi Emecheta was quoted sometime as calling on black women all over the world to re-unite and re-examine the way history had portrayed them.

SENATE: COMMITTEES

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has reshuffled the standing committees at the upper chamber.

The immediate past senate leader, Ali Ndume was named as the new chairman in charge of the independent Natioanl electoral Commission, INEC.

Senator Magnus Abe to chair the committee on Ferma, George Sekibo is the chairman of interior committee; Abubakar Kyari is in charge of Defence, while senator Atai Aidoko is the new chairman of the SDG committee.

Saraki has now increased the committees to 68 from 65.

The senate has adjourned plenary to February 21, 2017 to allow

The committees to work on the 2017 budget and the Defence by the ministries, departments and agencies.

SENATE: SARAKI

The senate President, Bukola Saraki, has washed his hands off speculations in the social media that some governors held the acting president hostage to resign and hand over the mantle of leadership to him.

Saraki said there was no truth in the rumor.

The senate president said those behind the empty and baseless mischief did not love Nigeria.

Saraki in a statement warned that such suggestions only bring about disunity and unwarranted crisis to the country.

He advised the sponsors of such rumors to desist from it and stop associating his name to their evil plot.

UNITED KINGDOM: NIGERIA

A high court in London has ordered two oil polluted communities in the Niger delta to take their case against international oil company, shell, back to Nigeria.

The court said the matter cannot be heard in the U.K. shell argued that the case should be considered by courts in Nigeria.

Justice Peter Fraser stated that the case against Royal Dutch Shell, and its subsidiary shell petroleum development company of Nigeria, did not have the prospect of success and therefore could not proceed.

Two communities in the Niger Delta ; Ogale and Bille allege that decades of oil spills have polluted their fishing waters and contaminated their farmland.

KADUNA STATE

The Kaduna state government has debunked reports describing the violence in the southern part of the state as a religious conflict.

The state’s deputy governor, Bala Bantex who made the remark at the end of the state’s Security Council meeting, said the government would prosecute any religious leader guilty of provocative statements or inciting people into violence.

He condemned some religious leaders for encouraging Christians to the wage war against their Muslim counterparts and appealed to them to preach peace and love to their members.

The Kaduna state’s deputy governor said efforts were being made to the restore of peace in southern Kaduna state, adding that attacks were being carried out by armed bandits who have been Terrorising some states in the northern region.

GAMBIA: BARROW

Gambians are anxiously waiting to receive their new president, Adama Barrow, today in Banjul.

The president is expected in the country shortly to assume power.

Barrow, who has been staying in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, won the Presidential elections on December 1st.

He was sworn in as president at the Gambian embassy in Senegal on Thursday last week.

President barrow will be accompanied by the U.N envoy for west Africa, Mohamed ibn chambas.

Thousands of ECOWAS troops are still in the Gambia to ensure safety.

KENYA: DOCTORS

A court in Kenya has given officials of the striking doctors and nurses union five more days to suspend their action or face jail sentence.

An earlier order by Judge Hellen Wasilwa of Kenya’s employment and Labour relations court fell on deaf ears as the officials failed to heed to a two week directive to end the strike.

She had already served the seven union officials one-month suspended sentences.

A Kenyan court on Thursday gave doctors and nurses five days to end a crippling nationwide strike, reneging on an earlier threat to jail union officials.

The strike that began on December 5 has crippled public hospitals nationwide.

The doctors union has rejected a Kenyan government offer of 40 percent rise, saying that it fell short of promises made in a 2013 agreement and failed to address other issues such as staff shortages and lack of equipment.

TANZANIA:

The World Bank is to advance a loan of 305 million dollars to Tanzania.

The money will be used for the expansion of the sea port in the commercial city of Dar-Es-Salaam.

The port acts as a gateway for landlocked African states such as Zambia, Rwanda, Malawi, Burundi and Uganda, as well as the eastern region of the democratic republic of the Congo.

GREECE

The Greek Supreme court has ruled against extraditing eight Turkish soldiers to Ankara.

The government accused them of their involvement in attempted coup in the country last July.

The eight men fled to Greece in a helicopter after the coup attempt but said they were not involved.

The Turkish government has demanded the return of the soldiers to Ankara to stand trial, while the soldiers insist that their lives would be on the line if they returned.

The issue had caused a diplomatic row between Greece and turkey.

The Supreme Court’s decision is final and not subject to appeal.

UNITED KINGDOM; UNITED STATES

The British Prime Minister, Theresa may, is due for the U.S. for talks with President, Donald Trump.

May will meet with president trump at the white house, tomorrow.

The British prime minister will address republican leaders at an event in Philadelphia before going to the white house for talks trump.

May had been vocal about her country’s opposition to torture, while trump believes the banned technique of waterboarding was still efficient.

Theresa may become the first world leader to meet the US president.

FEDERER

World number 17, roger Federer has progressed to the 2017 Australian open final.

The Swiss beat his compatriot, Stan Wawrinka 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 to stay on course for an 18th grand slam title.

The 35 year old will play against either, Rafeal Nadal or Grigor Dimitrov who will be playing on Friday.

Federer who is returning from a six-month knee injury has not won a Major Tournament since his Wimbledon in 2012 Triump.

He is the oldest man to reach a grand slam final since Ken Rosewall who achieved the feat in 1974 at the age of 39.

Federer is also seeking a fifth Australian open title and his first since Melbourne 2010.

