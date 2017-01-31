RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS UPDATE AT FOUR

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2017

CROSS RIVER: CHIEF JUSTICE OF NIGERIA

The cross river state caucus at the national assembly has called for the immediate confirmation of the acting chief justice of Nigeria, justice Samuel walter Onnoghen.

They have also called on president Buhari to send the name of the supreme court justice for confirmation, based on the recommendation of the national judicial council in October, last year.

The Cross River State caucus led by Senator John Owan enoh said they were raising the alarm because no lawful or constitutional cause had been made against Justice Onnoghen.

He said they were also worried because the judiciary as a hallowed institution, should be insulated from undue influence, politics and manipulation.

Senator Owan Enoh was of the view that there was growing sentiments in some certain quarters that Justice Onnoghen elevation to CJN was being withheld, because he is either not from a particular ethnic origin preferred by powerful forces or his radical pronouncements.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT: BOKO HARAM

The federal government has warned the public especially the media against providing unsolicited publicity for the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.

The government also wants Nigerians to be vigilant as the decimated group has shifted its strategy by propagating a perverted version of the Shariah law.

A statement by the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in Abuja said the propaganda strategy was discovered from the materials left behind by Boko Haram terrorists after they were chased out from their last stronghold in the Sambisa forest.

He disclosed that the materials included documents, phones and computers that contained detailed information on the Boko Haram media and propaganda strategy using the social media.

Lai Mohammed added that an analysis of the materials reveal Boko Haram’s training in videography as well as how they sought and received training from other terrorists groups on video recording and manipulation.

BORNO STATE:

Police in Borno State have confirmed that two people were killed in a foiled suicide attack near a mosque at Dalori Quarters in Maiduguri.

A statement by the Police Spokesman, Victor Isuku, disclosed that only the suicide bomber and a civilian JTF member, who was preventing the bomber from gaining access to the mosque died in the incident.

He said the area had been declared safe, after police bomb disposal unit swept the place for any possible improvised explosive device.

The national emergency management agency (NEMA) also confirmed the death of two people in the foiled suicide attack.

The Nema’s information officer , Sani Datti, said the attacker was targeting Muslims during early morning prayers at the Dalori quarters situated along Maiduguri/Konduga/Bama road.

COURT: DASUKI

An Abuja federal high court, has fixed march 1st to rule on a fresh application by the federal government, seeking to protect witnesses in the ongoing trial of former national security adviser, retired colonel Sambo Dasuki.

Counsel to the federal government, Dipo Okpeseyi, had requested the court to allow the witnesses use acronyms instead of their real names.

Okpeseyi also told the court that it was agreed by the prosecution that the Defence would not object to the application.

He said the prosecution was, however, surprised in court today when the Defence, led by Ahmed Raji served him with a counter-motion objecting to the application for protection of witnesses.

The counsel therefore prayed the court for a short adjournment to study the counter-motion, saying it was voluminous and had to be studied carefully before replying.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed thereafter adjourned the matter till march 1st for hearing.

TAMBUWAL: SOKOTO

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has called on all stakeholders in the state to support his administration in moving the state forward.

He made the call when the former deputy governor of the state, and chieftain of the opposition people’s democratic party, Muntari Sha-Gari visited him at government house for a strategic meeting.

Sha-Gari who said his visit to the state house was in the interest of the people of the state towards actualizing the governor’s dreams of improved socio-economic development for the citizens of the state, admonished politicians to always put their differences behind them and strive to improve the lots of their people.

KWARA STATE

Teachers in Kwara state may do well and listen to this piece of information.

You have been asked to provide originals of your academic credentials before writing the promotion examinations.

The head of service, Hajia Zara Omar, in a statement at Ilorin said the verification was a follow up to the just-concluded biometric exercise by the personnel database development committee.

She warned that statement of results and similar documents will not be accepted, as only duly-authenticated certificates from institutions will be accepted.

The teachers were given a one-month deadline for present the credentials.



FEDERAL ROAD SAFETY CORPS: OKADA

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has recommended a nationwide ban on commercial motorcyclists popularly known as `Okada’ to reduce accidents on the roads.

The recommendation is part of the October road traffic crash report 2016, submitted by the corps marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, to the secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir Lawal at Abuja.

Oyeyemi said commercial motorcyclists remained a major cause of fatal road traffic accidents across the country.

The statistics for October last year have it that commercial motorcyclists were mostly involved in accidents which occurred within the period.

The FRSC corps marshal believes that the menace of Okada riders would reduce, if more state governments placed a ban on the use of a motorcycle for commercial purposes.

He disclosed that the operators have also been linked to armed robbery, kidnapping and other criminality across the country.

SOUTH AFRICA:MOROCCO

South Africa’s governing African Natioanal congress has expressed regret over the re-admission of morocco into the African Union, A.U.

the A.N.C. said the decision by 39 member states out of 54 to vote for the readmission represented a significant set-back to the cause of the

Saharawi people and their quest for self-determination.

The party said readmitting morocco into the A.U. was tacitly endorsing the longstanding occupation of western Sahara.

The ANC expressed the hope that the re-admission of morocco would not stop the debate for independence of western Sahara.

UNITED STATES:SENATE

The US senate judiciary committee is to vote on President Donald Trump’s choice for attorney general, Jeff Sessions.

This is coming a day after the president dismissed acting attorney general sally yates, for questioning the legality of president trump’s immigration directive, prohibiting seven, Muslim countries from entering the U.S. sessions is said to be a determined racist, an accusation which overshadowed his confirmation hearings.

However, if sessions’ nomination is approved by the judiciary committee, the full senate – where republicans hold a 52-48 majority – is expected to vote on it by the end of the week.

UNICEF:TRUMP

The United Children’s Fund, Unicef, has appealed to the united states to remember about 28 million children uprooted by conflicts around the world.

The world body says the children driven from their homes by violence and terror needs help.

Unicef, in a statement issued on child refugees in New York, said such needs had never been greater than now.

The call is coming on the heels of the recent refugee order, signed by U.S. President Donald Trump, temporarily banning refugees into the U.S. from seven countries.

Unicef noted that the united states had a long and proud tradition of protecting children fleeing war and persecution.

ADEBAYOR:FOOTBALL

The Captain of Togo’s National Football Team, Emmanuel Adebayor has joined Turkish side, Medipol Basaksehir.

The top flight side is a surprise contender for this year’s league title.

The club announced that the 32-year-old former arsenal, Man. City, Real Madrid and Tottenham forward has undergone a medical.

Club chairman Mustafa seral told reporters that Adebayor was arriving on a one and a half year contract and would make a “major contribution”.

The player has been without a club since leaving crystal palace at the end of last season.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT FOUR TUESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2017