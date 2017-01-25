RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT FOUR WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

RESIDENT DOCTORS

The national association of resident doctors has given the federal government another 21 day ultimatum to meet its demands.

This is coming after the doctors ended their seven days nationwide warning strike.

President of the association, Dr. John Onyebueze made this known in an interview in Abuja.

Onyebueze said the doctors are demanding better welfare, infrastructure and equipment in government-owned health institutions as well as affordable healthcare to the populace.

Include immediate implementation of the national health act, 2014, release of the template and implementation of white paper on residency training programme.

SHIITE: PROTEST

The police today disrupted the protest of the supporters of the shiite leader, ibrahim el-zakzaky in abuja.

The supporters had marched to the national assembly, seeking intervention for the release of their leader, following the expiration of the forty-five day court order, given by Justice Gabriel Kolawale of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The protest however turned sour when the police moved to break their ranks by bombarding them with tear gas and shooting sporadically into the air

Protest marches by the Shi’ites have been ongoing for weeks now, As El-Zakzaky’s supporters are demanding that government obey the order of the court and immediately release their leader who has been in custody since 2015.

2BABA:PROTEST

Nigerian musical star, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2baba has concluded plans to lead a protest against the hardship caused by recession.

The musician who dropped this hint his Instagram page said the protest would hold nationwide on February 5th.

He said the protest will be a call for good governance as well as an urgent explanation into the economic downturn in the country.

2baba said Nigerians should query government’s handling of the economic recession, the Niger-Delta peace process, herdsmen attacks in different parts of the country, IPOB crisis and the inability of state governments to pay workers’ salaries.

The African queen crooner stressed the “need for Nigerians to rise against the happenings in the country since their elected representatives at the national and state houses of assembly have failed the people.

SENATE: BAIL OUT FUNDS

The senate committee on the review of bailout fund to states, has given oyo state government a pass mark.

The committee chairman Abdullahi Gumel, made the commendation in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, while on a fact finding mission.

He said the Oyo state government judiciously put to use the bail out funds allocated for the payment of outstanding salaries and related wages.

Gumel charged the state government to ensure that the welfare of its workers becomes top government priority.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT: WATER

The Federal Government says it has set up innovative ideas that will improve the sustainable management of water resources in the country.

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu disclosed this at a 3-day workshop on integrated water resources management, and eco-hydrology for achieving water security in Africa, in Abuja.

Adamu noted that sustainable water solutions require creativity, new scientific knowledge, discoveries and innovations through scientific cooperation.

The minister added that government was ready to embrace modern approaches for implementing IWRM in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

GAMBIA:BARROW

Gambia’s President, Adama Barrow says his priority will be to maintain peace in the country.

Barrow said he will not waste his time engaging exiled leader, Yahya Jammeh over the fortune amassed from the country on his exit.

The Gambian president told journalists in Dakar that he is scheduled to return to Gambia on Thursday, subject to confirmation of his safety by ECOWAS leaders.

He said maintaining the country’s peace and stability was more important to the new government than whatever possessions Jammeh carted away from Gambia.

President barrow disclosed that he will set up a truth and reconciliation commission to investigate alleged abuses conducted during Jammeh’s 22 years in power.

Jammeh who left Gambia in controversial circumstances reportedly made away with some expensive vehicles and luxury household items.

GAMBIA: JAMMEH

Former Gambian Presdient, Yahya Jammeh is in equatorial guinea.

His whereabouts had been unknown since he was chased out of Banjul by ECOWAS troops.

Equatorial guinea’s information minister, Eugenio Nse Obiang confirmed that the former dictator was in the country.

He did not give further details.

SOMALIA

Ten people have died and more than 50 wounded after a car bomb and gun attack at a hotel in the Somali Capital, Mogadishu.

The attack took place at the Dayah hotel, where some members of parliament were thought to be staying.

Somali security minister Abdirizak Omar Mohamed said the four attackers had been killed by security forces.

The Islamist militant group Al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers had used a vehicle laden with explosives to blast their way into the hotel and once inside they started shooting.

The hotel is located less than a mile from Somalia’s presidential palace and is popular with dignitaries.

