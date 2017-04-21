RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT TWO FRIDAY, APRIL 21, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

FANS DEATH: NIGERIA

About seven people have in Calabar, cross river state, from electrocution while watching a football game on television.

The electric cable fell on the viewing Centre where the fans watching a Manchester united and Anderlecht match.

About 30 others were taken to hospital by local ambulances and police. Eye witnesses say a loud explosion from an electrical transformer caused the high tension cable to drop on the football fans.

English football has a large and passionate following in Nigeria.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Defending champions, Real Madrid are to face Rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the champion’s league.

The fixture is a repeat of last year’s final.

Real Madrid could become the first club to retain the trophy in the final billed in Cardiff on June 3rd.

French side Monaco would take on Italian club Juventus in the other last-four tie.

The first legs will be played on May 2nd and 3rd , with the return legs the following week.

EUROPA

The Europa league, Ajax is lined up against Lyon in the semi-final clash.

Celta Vigo would host Manchester united in the second encounter.

The games are scheduled on May 4th, while the return legs come up a week later.

The final is schedule on May 24th.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s striker; Marcus Rashford’s extra-time goal sent the reds into the europa league semi-final at the expense of Anderlecht at old Trafford.

The tournament has given united and manager Jose Mourinho a potential route into the champions league, apart from the battle for top-four places in the premier league.

United took the lead by Henrikh Mkhitaryan with a low drive, but Anderlecht’s Sofiane Hanni equalized after 32 minutes.

Mourinho’s side missed several chances arising from injuries to Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Rashford, scorer against Chelsea at the weekend, made a brilliant turn and finish from marouane Fellani’s knockdown on 107th minute.

GERMANY

The attacker of the Borussia Dortmund team bus has been arrested by the German Police.

The suspect, who was identified as Sergej w, was staying in the team’s hotel in a room overlooking the street where the explosion took place.

The police say the man was a stock broker who wanted to make money if the price of shares in the team fell.

