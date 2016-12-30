RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT TWO FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2016

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2016

VICTOR OSIMHEN

Nigeria’s Wonderkid Victor Osimhen is eager to kick off his professional career with German side Wolfsburg after turning 18 years old.

Osimhen Joined Wolfsburg for 3 million Euro but has been restricted to non competitive games for the team due to fifa’s regulations on the transfer of players below the age of 18.

Osimhen who has been involved in intensive training with the first team of is rated as one of the brightest prospects in global football.

The introduction of the wonder kid into the first team set up at Wolfsburg is expected to be fast tracked following the departures of some of the top attacking players of the team.

NIGERIA PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE /REMO

Remo Stars Technical Adviser, Nduka Ugbade is optimistic his side will make their debut campaign in the 2016/17 nigeria professional football league (NPFL) season.

The Sky Blue Stars have been in closed camping despite the festive period and working tirelessly to ensure successful campaign in the Nigerian Top-Flight.

Ugbade said his side was doing everything possible to ensure they get it favourable and right in their top-flight outing.

MOROCCO

Morocco have unveiled their final squad to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations in gabon next year.

The tournament is set to start on January 14th, 2017, but Morocco’s first game is against DR Congo on January 16.

Morocco are in group c at Afcon 2017 alongside DR Congo, Cote D’Ivoire and Togo.

The team will camp in the united arab emirates where they will play warm-up matches against Iran on January 6th and then Finland three days later.

ARGENTINA: CARLOS TEVEZ

Argentine striker Carlos Tevez has been officially named the world’s highest-paid football player.

This is coming after the striker signed a whopping 41million dollar contract -a-year at Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

The deal will last for two years.

TRANSFER: RONALDO

An unnamed Chinese club has offered real Madrid about 250 million pounds for Cristiano Ronaldo.

His agent, Jorge Mendes has revealed.

Mendes said the deal, includes an 85 million pound annual salary, but added that the 31-year-old Portugal captain was not interested.

He noted that as the best player in the world and best ever, it was normal to have offers but believes it is impossible to move the player from the Spanish club, saying that money was not everything, and that

‘’real madrid ’’ was ronaldo’s life.

Ronaldo, who had signed a new deal with Madrid until June 2021, in November said he could play for another 10 years in the club.

Under the offer claimed by Mendes, Ronaldo would have earned 1.6 million pounds a week in a deal worth almost triple the world-record transfer fee of 89 million pounds paid by Manchester united to Juventus for midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Chinese market is a new market. they can buy a lot of players.

WENGER/CHELSEA

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has labelled Chelsea as “Super-Favourites” for the premier league title.

He came up with the branding after watching the leaders close in on arsenal’s record for consecutive victories.

He said the blues have addressed their problems well giving credits to Antonio Conte for finding a solution that has balanced well his team Wenger added that Chelsea strong back David Luiz has established the team’s defensive record which makes Conte’s side the team that has been consistent so far in the race for the title.

TENNIS:SERENA WILLIAMS

Newly-engaged and world number two Serena Williams has touched down in Auckland to make her way to the court to hit some balls ahead of the start of her 2017 season.

The 22-times grand slam singles champion announced her engagement on Thursday to co-founder of the social media company Reddit Alexis Ohanian who accompanied her to new Zealand for the ASB classic which starts on Thursday.

Williams is seen to be top seed for the tournament and she was whisked through a crowded airport, telling reporters she was excited to be in new Zealand for the first time.

Serena’s older sister Venus Williams is also competing in Auckland, an event she won in 2015, and said she was delighted to hear about her sibling’s engagement.

Serena said it was unlikely the duo, who have won 14 grand slam doubles titles together, would team up to play in new Zealand.

TENNIS:NADAL

Spanish great Rafael Nadal is hoping the season-opening Brisbane international will give him the chance to kick-start his career following an injury-plagued 2016.

The 30-year-old has who has won 14 grand slam singles titles in a glittering career had his 2016 campaign ruined by a wrist injury that forced him out of Roland Garros after the second round and saw him miss Wimbledon.

Nadal will be making his first appearance at the Brisbane international, a major lead-up tournament to the Australian open, and one that boasts a high-class field.

CRICKET

In cricket, South Africa has beaten Sri Lanka by 206 runs.

The victory follows a five-wicket haul in the first 14 overs on the final day of the first test.

Kyle Abbott had dismissed Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews for 59 in the third over of the day in port Elizabeth.

South Africa are on track for a third-straight series win after losing their number one ranking at the start of the year.

The second game in the three-match series starts in Cape Town on January 2nd.

CRICKET:AUSTRALIA

Australia has sent Pakistan out for 163 in Melbourne to win the second test by an innings and 18 runs on day five.

Mitchell Starc took 4-36 after captain Steve Smith hit 165 as Australia declared their first innings on 624-8.

Australia had 68 overs to force a win.

They reduced Pakistan to 91-5 at tea before sealing victory in 53.2 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Pakistan captain Misbah-Ul-Haq was fined 40% of his match fee and the rest of his team 20% for a slow over rate.

The third test starts in Sydney on January 3rd but Misbah has not committed to playing in the match after a poor series so far.

The 42-year-old, who was dismissed for a two-ball duck after managing just, 11 in the first innings, only scored nine runs in total in the first test in Brisbane.

OLYMPIC

The president of the Nigeria Olympics committee, Engr Habu Gumel, has reiterated the desire of the committee to use its just concluded annual general meeting in Abuja to re-evaluate the performance of the nation’s sport through the various sport associations and plan for the packed 2017,2018 and 2019 calendars.

He listed the games to include; the commonwealth youth games in 2019, all Africa youth games in 2018, the all Africa games in 2019, amongst others, stressing that preparations must begin immediately.

Gumel also, called on corporate organizations to throw their weights behind the nation’s sport initiatives, so as to ensure that the nation’s contingent to any of the international meets yields fruits.

The Olympic boss acknowledged that the elections for many associations were close and that the NOC would do all within its power to ensure that in-fighting are kept at its minimum in order not to affect negatively the activities lined up for the year.

