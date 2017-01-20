RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT TWO FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

AFCON

The 2017 African cup of nations continues today in Gabon.

Our correspondent, George Essien, who has been monitoring the tournament, gives a build-up to the group ‘c’ matches.

He also highlights the results of matches played yesterday in Gabon.

AFCON/SENEGAL

Senegalese striker, Mame Biram Diouf, has played down the quarter-finalists’ chances of going on to win the Africa cup of nations in Gabon.

The Teranga lions became the first side to reach the last eight when they beat Zimbabwe 2-0 to guarantee they will finish top of group ‘b’.

Senegal have yet to concede a goal at the tournament.

They beat Tunisia2-0 in the opener, and Congo D.r. the same margin to advance to the last

eight for the first time since 2006.

Senegal had been criticized in the past for appearing to lack cohesion and being too individualistic.



BARCELONA

Barcelona 10 year waits for a win at the real Sociedad stadium has ended.

The Spanish giants beat real Sociedad by a lone goal in the Spanish Copa Del Rey.

Brazilian Starman , Neymar sealed an important away victory for the tournaments defending champions through a spot kick.

The second leg will take place at the Camp Nou on January 25th.

INTERMILAN: MESSI

Former Inter Milan president, Massimo Moratti has debunked reports that Barcelona’s Lionel Messi will be joining the club.

Messi’s future at Barcelona is in doubt following a breakdown in contract negotiation.

The five-time Ballon D’or winner’s contract will be expiring at the end of next season.

The San Siro side has been impressive since the departure of Frank De Boer and the appointment of Stefano Pioli.

IKEME

Wolverhampton wanderers manager, Paul lambert has praised super eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme for his ability.

This comes ahead of the teams English championship game against Norwich city.

Lambert is of the opinion that Ikeme will play a big role in their ambition for the championship play-off spot.

Ikeme has not conceded in the club’s last three games .

Wolves are 16th in the championship and are 13 points off the play-off places.

LIVERMOORE

West Brom Albion has signed Jake Livermore from hull city.

The 27-year-old signed a four-and-a-half year contract with the hawthorn side worth £10million pounds.

Livermore could make his debut against Sunderland on Saturday.

The English international had been at hull since the 2013/14 season after securing a move from Tottenham hotspur.

He was an integral part of the team that reached the fa cup final and lost 3-2 to arsenal.

HART

Liverpool has identified Manchester City’s shot stopper, Joe Hart as its top transfer target.

The England no.1 who is on loan to Serie a club Torino lost his place in Pep Guardiola’s starting line up to Claudio bravo.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are believed to be preparing a 15 million euros Bidto Land the goalkeeper.

The reds interest in hart follows the poor performances of Simon Mignolet and Summer arrival, Loris Karius who signed a five-year deal at Anfield from Bundesliga club Mainz.

ARSENAL

Arsenal’s Manager, Arsene Wenger believes the Chinese Super League needs time to compete with top teams in Europe.

While expressing satisfaction with the rapid growth of the game in the Asian country, the gunners boss warned that it will take years for the Chinese super league to create a football culture.

The Chinese league has dominated the headlines following the big-money arrivals of Oscar, Carlos Tevez, John Mikel obi and Axel Witsel.

China is also home to Hulk, Ezequiel Lavezzi, Ramires, Alex Teixeira and head coach Andre villas-boas, among others.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

British Dan Evans has continued his remarkable run of form at the Australian open.

He beat Australian, Bernard Tomic who is ranked 27th to reach the last 16 of a grand slam for the first time in his career.

The 26-year-old sealed a convincing 7-5 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-3) win over Tomic at the Hisense arena.

He will play against 2008 Australian open finalist jo-Wilfried Tsonga for a place in the quarter-finals.

HULL

Hull city has signed Norwegean international, Omar Elabdellaoui on a long season loan from Greek club Olympiacos.

The Greek club made the announcement on Friday.

The right-back was signed to cover for the injured Moses Odubajo and Ahmed Elmohamady who is with the Egyptian national team at the Africa cup of nations in Gabon.

Elabdellaoui started his professional career at Manchester City who loaned him Stromsgodset, Feyenoord and Eintracht Braunschweig.

ROBINHO

The former Real Madrid Winger, Robinho has expressed happiness over his recall to the Brazilian national team.

The Brazilian team will be filing out against Colombia in a friendly next week.

The match will be played to raise funds for the families of victims who died in the tragic Chapecoense air disaster in November last year .

The former Ac Milan man described his recall for as a ‘great honour.

The Atletico Mineiro striker has not played for the national team since the 2015 Copa America 2015

AGUERO

The Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola has held talks with the club’s striker , Sergio Aguero.

The meeting is believed to be related to Aguero’s future at the club.

Guardiola has publicly ruled out the possibility of Aguero leaving city unless the argentine striker decides to leave .

Aguero has also revealed that that he intends to return to his boyhood club, Independiente, after the 2018 world cup.

TENNIS/EVANS

Dan Evans has joined Andy Murray in the last 16 of the Australian open with a brilliant performance.

This has given Britain two men in the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time since 2002.

Top seed Murray made short work of American Sam Querrey, winning 6-4 6-2 6-4 in one hour and 59 minutes.

Evans, the world number 51, then upset Australian 27th seed Bernard Tomic with a 6-3 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-3) victory.

Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski reached round four at Wimbledon 15 years ago.

It is the first time Evans has made it so far at a grand slam, and he next faces French 12th seed jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Murray is to play Germany’s Mischa Zverev, the world number 50.

