RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS UPDATE AT TWO

MONDAY, APRIL 10, 2017

GERNOT ROHR

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has commended players in Nigeriaprofessional football league, saying they have been impressive in theirvigor for victory.

Rohr said the outstanding players from the league stand a chance ofjoining the home-based team, who will soon begin preparations for the 2018championship for Africa Nations

Rohr stated this after watching the clash between MFM Fc and El-Kanemiwarriors on Matchday 18 at the Agege Stadium Lagos yesterday.

However, Rohr noted that it was not easy to change a winning team, soaspiring players would have to work hard.

Rohr added that his assistant, Salisu Yusuf knows all the league players,and would be speaking with players competent enough to join the country’sChan team.





NPFL RESULTS

Kano pillars have continued their losing run in the NPFL games as theywent down one goal to nothing to Akwa United, while MFM warriors came outwith all three points as the beat El-Kanemi warriors.

In other games rivers united beat Abia warriors 1-0shooting stars defeated niger tornadoes 2-1.

Kastina united overcame Enyimba fc with two goals to one

wikki tourist also defeated Gombe 3-1, while, sunshine stars also ran out1-0 victorious against Remo stars

abs fc gained a 1-0 win against Nasarawa United

while Lobistars were held to a goalless statement at home to fc Ifeanyiubah

KANO PILLARS: VIOLENCE

Reports reaching say violence marred the Akwa United’s 1-0victory match against Kano pillars in Kano.

At The SaniAbachastadium, Kano pillars suffered their first home defeatof the season, as ChristianPyagbara scored the only goal of the game inthe 19th minute.

Kano pillar fans resorted to violence after the match, invading the pitchand chasing the match officials off with dangerous objects.

Akwa United players and officials were also not spared as they had to hidein the dressing home under heavy police protection.

BALA

Also, Niger tornadoes head coach, AbubakarBala has blamed his team’sinability to convert chances for their loss to shooting stars fc.

The Minna landlords fell to a 1-2 loss to the Oluyole warriors in Sunday’sclash at the Lekan Salami stadium in Ibadan.

Bala’s side created good chances to turn the game in their favorespecially in the first half but failed to convert them

the manager added that he will work hard to correct the poor situation assoon as possible.

CONFED CUP: AFRICA:

The current champions of the Nigerian professional football league; Enugurangers would have an Unhill task to climb during their second leg in theconfederations cup.

The Nigerian side gave away a two nil advantage at the cathedral stadiumat Enugu as Zesco united of Zambia equalized in the second half.

Zesco is now taking two away-goals into the return leg next weekend inZambia.

Holders, TpMazembe of the D.R.Congo continued the defense of their crownwith a 2-0 win over Algerian side; J.S Kabylie on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Tunisia’s club African came away from Mauritian team;Port Louis with a 2-1 win in Curepipe.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Ivory Coast’sTanda were 2-0 winners over South African outfit, platinum stars in Abidjan.

Victory over two legs will earn all sixteen play-off winners a place inthe group stage of the confederation cup, starting next month.

RANGERS: FOOTBALL

The board of Rangers International Football Club has called onthe coach of the league defending champions, ImamaAmapakabo to stepaside.

This is due to a string of poor results by the Enugu based side since thestart of the season.

Director, public relations of rangers international, Forster chimeconfirmed this development after rangers were forced to a 2-2 draw byvisiting Zesco united of Zambia in a CAF confederation cup game played atEnugu yesterday.

The club’s management will also meet to deliberate on the next line ofaction to save the club from further defeats.

EPL FIXTURE

The English Preimer Leagues will tonight welcomes a London derby, ascrystal palace host arsenal at the Selhurst Park.

Palaces are meeting Arsene Wenger’s men after a defeat to Southampton intheir last run off fixtures.

The gunners in their last game thrashed fellow London club Westham 3 –Nill at home.

SPORT

Manchester United has moved to the fifth position in theEnglish Premier League table.

This came after the red devils defeated Sunderland by three UUnreplied goals.

Sunderland played with 10 men for more than 45 minutes after SebastianLarsson’s controversial red card for a challenge on Ander Herrera.

Sunderland is 10 points from safety with just seven games left and havenot scored for seven matches.

In the second game of the day, Everton defeated Leicester City by 4 goalsto 2.

MAN U: MOURINHO

Man United Boss Jose Mourinho Says He Is Eager To Ensure That ManchesterUnited Do Not Become Comfortable Fighting For The Top Four Positions In TheLeagues.

The Portuguese is insisting that major title is still his priority.

The red devils have collected more silverware this season, with thecommunity shield and EFL cup returning to old Trafford.

Mourinho is however looking to push the club into champions leaguecontention through their premier

man united is also through to the quarter-finals of the Europa league,with Mourinho expressing his determination to lift the cup.

MANE: SURGERY

Liverpool winger Sadio mane’s operation to rectify the damage on his leftknee has been scheduled for tomorrow morning.

The Senegal international picked up the injury during an awkward tusslewith Leighton Baines during the 3-1 Merseyside derby victory over Evertonon April 1st.

Mane will be travelling to London for the procedure.

There was initial hope that surgery could be avoided, but the decision tocorrect the problem and give mane enough time to recuperate ahead of theprocedure.

His doctors have given him a two-month recovery period.

BIRMINGHAM

Birmingham has released a statement denying reports that the club arelooking for a replacement for manager Gianfranco Zola.

The club have lost three and drawn three of their last six league outings.

Reports have been suggesting that the Italian may be fired after fourmonths in the due to his side’s lost 2-1 in Saturday’s derby.

But the clubs have denied rumors that they are in the process of finding areplacement.

BARKLEY

Merseyside Police says it is looking into a CCTV footage that appears toshow Everton midfielder Ross Barkley being punched during a night out.

The security video shows the 23-year-old England player being hit in theface by a man in a Liverpool bar.

Everton are yet comment or lay any complaint to the police, but thefootage is being reviewed by authoritiesBarkley had played 90 minutes in the toffees’ win over Leicester on Sunday.

ROSSI

Celta Vigo’s Striker Giuseppe Rossi’s has continued his bad luck withinjuries, as he would be out for seven months.

This comes after he suffered a fourth knee injury of his careerthe 30 year Old’s tore the ligament in his left knee during Celta’s 2-0defeat at home to Eibar on SundayRossi had scored a hat-trick for the Galician’s in a 3-0 win over Las Palmas.

TENNIS: RUSSIA

In tennis, Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has shocked world number oneAngelique Kerber to win her fourth Monterrey open title in Mexico.

The world number 16 won 6-4 2-6 6-1 to secure the ninth title of her career.

The 25 year old won the title in three straight sets in one hour and 55minutes.

Germany’s Kerber is yet to win a title in 2017.

Meanwhile, two-time Australian open winner victoria Azarenka has announcedshe will return to the WTA tour in July, seven months after giving birthto her first child.

The 27-year-old former world number one has not played since retiringfrom the French open in May last year.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT TWO MONDAY, APRIL 10, 2017