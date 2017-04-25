RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS UPDATE AT TWO

MONDAY, APRIL 24, 2017

SERENA: WILLIAMS

U.S tennis Star Serena Williams has returned to the world number one spot in the latest WTA rankings released today.

This is coming few days after revealing that she was expecting her first baby, and will not play again in any tournament this year.

The 35-year-old moved up one place during a week dedicated to fed cup action.

Serena is one place ahead of Germany’s Angelique Kerber with Czech Karolina Pliskova holding third spot.

She is due to give birth in September.



PFA

Chelsea’s midfielder, Ngolo Kante has been named as the English PFA player of the year.

The former Leicester city man made a 30 million pounds switch to the west London club last season.

Kante beat Tottenham striker, Harry Kane, arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, and Evertons Romelu Lukaku, man united striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Chelsea’s Eden Hazard to win the award.

The French international was also part of Leiester historic team that won the epl title last season.

MAN CITY

Manchester City boss pep Guardiola is insisting that the club will be a far more formidable force next season.

This is coming after their F.A cup semifinal defeat to arsenal left the Spaniard empty-handed for the first season in his career.

Guardiola’s side wasted their chance to reach the final as poor finishing and sloppy defending allowed arsenal to come from behind and snatch a 2-1 victory in extra-time on Sunday.

Having dominated in the Spanish and German leagues with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Guardiola has found life much harder in the world of the premier league.

The Spaniard admits that this season has been a learning process and promised that city would be much improved next season.



MAN CITY

Manchester united striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has vowed to come back even stronger after suffering a serious knee injury in the game against anderlecht in the Europe league last week.

Ibrahimovic and defender Marcos Rojo are likely to miss the rest of the season after scans revealed that they have both suffered a knee ligament injury.

United’s top scorer this season, with 28 goals on his Instagram account thanked all his fans for the love and support.

35-year-old Ibrahimovic, whose contract at old Trafford expires at the end of the season, said injuries will not decide his future in the game.

United, who are fifth in the premier league standings, will face a challenging schedule including visits to Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

They also face Spanish side Celta Vigo in a two-legged Europa league semifinal next month.

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp says his side will not let the champions league slip through their fingers again, without a fight despite a potentially costly 2-1 defeat at home to crystal palace.

Liverpool old-boy Christian Benteke scored twice for palace to leave Liverpool in third.

Liverpool are two points clear of fourth-placed Manchester city and three ahead of Manchester united in fifth.

Both Manchester clubs have two games in hand in the scrap for champions league places, meaning Liverpool’s fate is no longer in their own hands.

but klopp believes that the reds, who could welcome back midfielder Adam

Lallana for the trip to Watford on may 1, will fight to keep hold of their top-four spot.

CHELSEA

Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte has said his team is going through a rebuilding phase and their best is yet to come.

This is coming despite reaching the fa cup final and leading the premier league title race in his first season at the club.

Chelsea last secured a league and fa cup double in 2010 under Italian Manager Carlo Ancelotti’s first season at the club.

With defender Branislav Ivanovic and midfielder john obi Mikel leaving Stamford bridge earlier this year, and captain john terry set to leave at the end of the campaign, Conte said his side needs suitable replacements heading into the next season.

Chelsea will host ninth-placed Southampton in Tuesday’s league clash before visiting sixth-placed Everton on Sunday.

They will face London rivals arsenal in the F.A cup final next month.

TOTTENHAM

Tottenham Hotspur Striker Harry Kane has the club must learn to “get over the finish line,

this follows Tottenham’s failure to convert a dominant performance into a victory against Chelsea in the F.A cup semifinal.

Tottenham’s came back twice from behind with goals from Kane and Dele Alli at Wembley, but Chelsea eventually reached the final with a 4-2 win on Saturday.

Kane insisted that the London side are a the better team against Chelsea.

Spurs, who won eight consecutive games in all competitions before losing on Saturday, have closed the gap on premier league leaders Chelsea to four points and Kane has urged his side to finish the season strongly.

The North London side visit will Selhurst park on Wednesday to face 12th-placed crystal palace, who have picked up six wins and a draw in their last eight league games.

WENGER

Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger believes arsenal’s forward Alexis Sanchez will still be at the club next season.

Sanchez scored a second F.A cup semi-final winner in three seasons on Sunday as his extra time goal saw arsenal past Manchester City.

The Chile star is approaching the final year of his contract and talks over an extension are on hold until the summer.

Manchester city are interested to sign the forward

TENNIS

Great Britain have lost their fed cup world cup group ii play-off in Romania, relegating them back to the Europe/Africa Zone.

It was 1-1 after Saturday’s play, when host captain Ilie Nastase was banned for swearing at the umpire, Johanna Konta and her captain Anne Keothavong.

Simon Halep won 6-1, 6-3 against Konta to put Romania in front.

Irina-Camelia Begu then beat heather Watson 6-4 7-5 as Romania took an unassailable lead before the doubles.

Konta was left in tears after Nastase’s conduct and, even though the world number seven still beat Sorana Cirstea on Saturday, she found Halep a tougher test.

NADAL

Spanish professional tennis player Rafael Nadal has won the Monte Carlo masters for a record 10th time

nadal beat fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos–Vinolas with a dominant 6-1 6-3 victory

it was Nadal’s first title in almost a year and he became the first man in the open era to win the same event 10 times.

