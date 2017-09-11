RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS UPDATE AT TWO

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH,   2017

 

 

 

 

BUHARI                         

 

President Muhammadu Buhari will be   travelling to the United States   on September 19th.

Buhari will be   addressing the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The announcement was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, GarbaShehu.

He   is expected to speak after the leaders of Brazil, the United States, Guinea, Switzerland, Jordan and Slovakia.

 

 

 

 

 

MELAYE

A Federal High Court sitting in   Abuja   has dismissed the suit by kogi west Senator, Dino Melaye challenging the validity of his recall process by his constituents.

 

In his ruling, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to proceed with the recall process.

The judgment effectively dismissed an order made by another judge of the federal high court in Abuja, Justice John Tsoho, directing parties to maintain status quo.

Dimgba ordered INEC to issue an amended recall timetable giving the Senator a minimum of two weeks to equip him for defense against the recall process.

 

 

 

 

NIGERIA/SOUTH AFRICA

Plans  have  been  put  in  place  to   commence  investigation  into   the  killing  of   a  Nigerian , Clement Kalu, in South Africa.

We hear that the investigation   will be handled by officials of the Nigerian mission in South Africa, Nigerian union South Africa and South Africa’s independent Police.

A meeting  is    also  expected  to  take  place  today  in the  South  African  Capital  of Pretoria today.

The meeting is aimed at discussing the autopsy report on the deceased who was killed in springs, near Johannesburg, last week.

 

 

 

 

 

 

BOKOHARAM                 

The Nigerian army has   successfully ambushed some Boko Haram terrorists   at Bocost area of Borno state.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General SaniUsmansaid the troops also neutralized most of the terrorists.

Usman  disclosed  that   the  troops   recovered  one Ak 47 Rifle , one Ak 47 magazine, three bicycles,  four empty Jerricans  and  cutlass during  the  operation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

NAF BOKOHARAM

The Nigerian air force has struck a hide out of suspected Boko Haram insurgents’ in Borno state.

The force director of Public Relations and Information,OlatokunboOdesanya disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Olatokunbo said the operation was a continuation of the operation “RuwanWuta.”

The director explained that operation was inaugurated to degrade the capability of the insurgents and prevent them from regrouping.

 

 

 

 

 

 

KADUNA                      

A director with the Kaduna State Ministry of Education who was abducted by suspected kidnappers has regained his freedom.

John Gorah was abducted on September 3rd at his residence in Kaduna state.

The command’s public relations officer, MuktarAliyu stated this in Kaduna.

Aliyu said   Gorah was released yesterday.

 

 

 

 

 

IRMA  

No  fewer  than  four  persons  have  lost   their    lives    in  the  U.S  State  of  Florida.

Thisfollows the effect of the hurricane IRMA

We hear that search and rescue teams in Florida have commenced operationsacross the.

The  storm  has  also  disrupted  power  supply  in  over  3  million  homes   in  the  city  of  Miami.

 

 

 

 

 

SUPER EAGLES

The Super Eagles have arrived the Ghanaian capital of Accraahead of their West Africa Football Union Cup of Nations.

The team will be taking on the Leone stars of Sierra Leone   later today in a group a clash by 7 p.m. Nigeria time.

Victory over the Leone stars will take Nigeria into the tournament’s group phase contest.

 

 

