RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS UPDATE AT TWO

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH, 2017

BUHARI

President Muhammadu Buhari will be travelling to the United States on September 19th.

Buhari will be addressing the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The announcement was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, GarbaShehu.

He is expected to speak after the leaders of Brazil, the United States, Guinea, Switzerland, Jordan and Slovakia.

MELAYE

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed the suit by kogi west Senator, Dino Melaye challenging the validity of his recall process by his constituents.

In his ruling, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to proceed with the recall process.

The judgment effectively dismissed an order made by another judge of the federal high court in Abuja, Justice John Tsoho, directing parties to maintain status quo.

Dimgba ordered INEC to issue an amended recall timetable giving the Senator a minimum of two weeks to equip him for defense against the recall process.

NIGERIA/SOUTH AFRICA

Plans have been put in place to commence investigation into the killing of a Nigerian , Clement Kalu, in South Africa.

We hear that the investigation will be handled by officials of the Nigerian mission in South Africa, Nigerian union South Africa and South Africa’s independent Police.

A meeting is also expected to take place today in the South African Capital of Pretoria today.

The meeting is aimed at discussing the autopsy report on the deceased who was killed in springs, near Johannesburg, last week.

BOKOHARAM

The Nigerian army has successfully ambushed some Boko Haram terrorists at Bocost area of Borno state.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General SaniUsmansaid the troops also neutralized most of the terrorists.

Usman disclosed that the troops recovered one Ak 47 Rifle , one Ak 47 magazine, three bicycles, four empty Jerricans and cutlass during the operation.

NAF BOKOHARAM

The Nigerian air force has struck a hide out of suspected Boko Haram insurgents’ in Borno state.

The force director of Public Relations and Information,OlatokunboOdesanya disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Olatokunbo said the operation was a continuation of the operation “RuwanWuta.”

The director explained that operation was inaugurated to degrade the capability of the insurgents and prevent them from regrouping.

KADUNA

A director with the Kaduna State Ministry of Education who was abducted by suspected kidnappers has regained his freedom.

John Gorah was abducted on September 3rd at his residence in Kaduna state.

The command’s public relations officer, MuktarAliyu stated this in Kaduna.

Aliyu said Gorah was released yesterday.

IRMA

No fewer than four persons have lost their lives in the U.S State of Florida.

Thisfollows the effect of the hurricane IRMA

We hear that search and rescue teams in Florida have commenced operationsacross the.

The storm has also disrupted power supply in over 3 million homes in the city of Miami.

SUPER EAGLES

The Super Eagles have arrived the Ghanaian capital of Accraahead of their West Africa Football Union Cup of Nations.

The team will be taking on the Leone stars of Sierra Leone later today in a group a clash by 7 p.m. Nigeria time.

Victory over the Leone stars will take Nigeria into the tournament’s group phase contest.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT TWO MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH, 2017