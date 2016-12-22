RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NEWS UPDATE AT TWO

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2016

CONFEDERATION OF AFICAN FOOTBALL

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has revealed the draws for the first preliminary round of the CAF champions league.

Nigerian champions Enugu Rangers will face Algerian club Jeunne Sportive Saoura in the preliminary round of the caf champions league.

The first leg will be played away in Algeria in early February 2017, with the second leg to be played in Enugu in a fortnight later.

The winners of the tie will face former champions and this year’s finalists Zamalek in the next round.

Super Four Champions rivers united have also been handed a tricky fixture against Mali’s as Bamako.

If rivers united see off the Malians, they will face el Merrikh of Sudan or sonny Nguema of guinea in the next round.

They will travel to Bamako for the first leg and will host the return fixture at the Yakubu Gowon stadium in port Harcourt.

In the Confederation Cup, Nigeria’s representatives, FC Ifeanyiubah will travel to Egypt where they face al- Masry in the first leg of their preliminary tie.

And if they beat the Egyptians, they will face Djoliba of Mali.

Finally Nigeria’s other representatives in the competition Wikki tourists will tackle Rslaf of Sierra Leone in the preliminary round and club Africain of Tunisia in the first round.

RANKING/NIGERIA

The Super Eagles have dropped one spot from 50th to 51st in the final FIFA world ranking to end the year as the eighth best team on the continent with 616 points.

Also, wales have ended 2016 one place above England in the FIFA world Rankings, while Scotland finish below Uzbekistan in 67th.

Wales made the semi-finals at Euro 2016 and are unbeaten in four World Cup qualifiers this autumn to end the year ranked 12th.

England are also unbeaten in four world cup qualifying games, having endured a torrid euro 2016 campaign under Roy Hodgson.

The Republic of Ireland are in 23rd, Northern Ireland are 32nd while Gordon Strachan’s Scotland languish below Benin, Panama, and Uzbekistan in the rankings at 67.

Argentina finishes the year at No 1, in front of Brazil and Germany.

Two-time reigning Copa America champions, Chile – who defeated Argentina on penalties in this year’s final – are in fourth place while Belgium are in fifth.

NIGERIA FOOTBALL FEDERATION:SUPER EAGLES:

Officials of the Nigeria football federation, NFF have disclosed that the Super Eagles will be paid their win bonus of 5,000 dollars per man for a 3-1 home win over Algeria in a World Cup tie latest Friday.

They stated that the players will be paid in naira at the official rate of 305 Naira a Dollar, which means that the players will pocket 1.5 million Naira each.

The Eagles bonus was part of the most recent government bailout that paid the Super Falcons for Winning a record eighth Women’s Afcon in Cameroon recently.

No mention was however made of the bonus for the 2-1 win in another world cup qualifier in Zambia in October, which is also 5,000 dollars per man.

Nigeria lead their world cup qualifying group with six points from two matches.

Cameroon are second with two points from as many matches.

Zambia and Algeria have recorded a point apiece.

FALCON: SWEDEN

Super Falcons Captain, Rita Chikwelu has signed for a new Swedish club, Kristianstad DFF the Swedish Club disclosed this.

The central midfielder has spent the last six years of her career with Umea IK, and featured in the UEFA women’s champions league with the Norrland-based team. .

She will begin training with her new teammates next month.

REDEEMED CHISTIAN CHURCH OF GOD

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, LAGOS

Province 1 Church, Enoch Adejare Adeboye will on Monday, December 26th, Launch the province’s maiden football league season tagged: “5g connection”.

The Pastor in charge of Sport Evangelism Empowerment and Development (SEED) who is also assistant Pastor–In-Charge of Province 1, Pastor Femi Olunuga disclosed this to newsmen.

He explained that the province had been involved in Sports development for the past five years and it also believed that Sports could be used as a Catalyst to Change lives, transform communities, shape the future of nations, reduce crime, improve behavior and increase ethical and racial tolerance.

The organizers say the project which will kick start by 2017 and will provide a platform for thousands of street footballers within Lagos.

SOUTH AFRICA: COACH

South Africa has sacked its national team coach Ephraim Mashaba. the South African Football Association, SAFA has disclosed this.

Mashaba was dismissed for gross misconduct and violation of SAFA communications policy.

The Football body added that the association would urgently consult its internal structures for the purpose of finding a replacement as soon as possible.

HECKING/BORRUSIA

Former Wolfsburg manager’s dieter Hecking has been named as the new coach of Borussia Moenchengladbach, 24 hours after the sacking of Andre Schubert.

Hecking, dismissed by Wolfsburg in October, has signed a deal with the struggling Bundesliga side until 2019.

Schubert became the seventh Bundesliga coach fired since September when moenchengladbach dismissed him in the wake of their 2-1 defeat.

WESTHAM/SAKHO

West Ham United’s Senegalese striker Diafra Sakho has been ruled out for up to eight weeks because of an ongoing back injury and will miss next month’s Africa cup of nations.

West-ham manager, Slaven Bilic announced this in a statement.

He also added that the striker was not close to a return.

The 26-year-old has played just 127 minutes of football this season due to the back problem and the thigh injury he sustained at Manchester united last month.

UNITED/MURINHO

United Manager Jose Mourinho said he wants to stay at old Trafford past the end of his current contract.

He expressed the belief that his team can do better than fourth place in the English Premier League this season, if they improve on their current position of sixth in the table, 13 points off league leader Chelsea.

However the united boss has admitted that the team has the risk of not finishing fourth place because the competition is hard and top teams have the same ambition as the red devils.

CRICKET

India Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been named the international cricket council’s world player of the year.

The 30-year-old is the third Indian to win the sir Garfield sobers trophy and is also ICC test cricketer of the year.

England Skipper Alastair cook was named captain of the ICC test team of 2016 as the voting period closed in September – before his side’s test series defeats.

Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and ben stokes also feature but India’s Virat Kohli and Australia’s Steve smith missed out.

Ashwin took 48 wickets and scored 336 runs in eight tests, as well as 27 wickets in 19 t20 internationals.

BOXING

Boxer Amir Khan is planning to launch a team-based mixed Martial arts League in Britain in 2017.

The super fight league will see eight teams from different parts of Britain competing in a league format.

Khan, a financial stakeholder in Indian Mma promotion super fight league, told journalists that “Mma was big and getting bigger,” twenty eight year old Irish Fighter Mcgregor, became the ultimate fighting

Championship’s first dual division champion in November.

The 30 year old Bolton Fighter, Khan had said earlier this year, that he would be willing to “put Friendship aside” and fight McGregor in the UFC.

