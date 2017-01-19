RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT TWO THURSDAY, JANUARY 19, 2017:

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

NPFL:

The results of some matches played in the Nigerian Premier League yesterday show that F.C Ifeanyi Ubah bounced back from their shoddy outing in Kano, to beat MFM by four goals to nothing.

Lobi stars defeated Kano pillars 1-0; tornadoes and abs fc of Ilorin, played out a one-all draw and Akwa united also settled for one –all, with rivers united.

The game between Nasarawa and rangers ended one –all.

Abia warriors beat Katsina united two –nil; Gombe defeated Remo stars two-one; plateau united Wallopped Enyimba three –one and sunshine ran away with a one-nil against 3sc of Ibadan.

AFCON

The 2017 African cup of nations continues today in group ‘b’.

Two North African countries, Algeria and Tunisia will engage themselves in the first game at 5pm Nigerian time.

The second game will involve Senegal and Zimbabwe:

In yesterday’s group ’a’ games, hosts, Gabon and Burkina Faso ended in a 1-1 draw.

Four-time champions, Cameroon, were however lucky to scale the hurdle by beating debutants, guinea Bissau by two goals to one.

Cameroon came from behind to achieve the feat.

MANCHESTER UNITED: REVENUE

Manchester united is said to have generated the most revenue of any football club in the world last season.

United relegated Real Madrid, who have held the top spot for 11 years after accumulating record revenue of 689 million euros during the 2015-16 term.

It is the first time Manchester United has topped the annual deloitte football money league since the 2003-04 season.

Real dropped down to third position, with Barcelona clinching the second spot.

Bayern Munich moved up a position to fourth and Manchester City also climbed a spot to fifth, while Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham remained in seventh, eighth, ninth and 12th place, with West Ham in 18th position.

Combined revenue for the top 20 clubs during the 2015-16 season grew a new record of 12% totaling 7.4 billion euros.

CHINA: TEVEZ

Argentina striker, Carlos Tevez has been warmly received by fans at the Chinese airport as he arrived in the country after a contract with Shanghai Shenua.

Tevez will receive an increase in salary of 310,000 pounds a week at the Chinese super league club.

The current figure reportedly makes him the world’s highest paid footballer.

FOOTBALL:SEX SCANDA

Police in Cheshire say they are investigating more than 200 reports of historical sex abuse against 83 young footballers.

Cheshire constabulary said it had identified three suspects since it started investigating in November.

the force is yet to confirm the number of Cheshire-based football clubs affected by the reports.

This is coming after the national police chiefs council revealed on Wednesday it had received 1,016 referrals UK-wide.

The ages of people making referrals in the national investigation range from four to 20.

Detectives in Cheshire said they would not confirm the identities of any suspects, victims or witnesses, or say which clubs are impacted.

TENNIS: WILLIAMS

Tennis champion, Serena Williams has fought her way to reach the third round with a straight-sets win over world number 61 Lucie Safa-Rova today.

The 35-year-old American, who is trying hard to win a record 23rd grand slam singles title, won 6-3 6-4 in Melbourne.

Williams lost the Australian open final last year to Angelique Kerber, but went on to win at Wimbledon and equal Steffi Graf’s open era record of 22 grand slam singles titles.

She is set to contend for the record against 23-year-old Nicole Gibbs, who beat fellow American Irina Falconi 6-4 6-1.



TENNIS: DJOKOVIC

Defending champion, Novak Djokovic has suffered a shock defeat at the Australian open after he was beaten by world number 117, Denis Istomin in the second round.

The six-time winner struggled for rhythm and lost 7-6, (10-8), 5-7, 2-6, 7-6, (7-5), 6-4 in four hours and 48 minutes.

It is the first time Djokovic has lost in the second round of a grand slam since 2008 at Wimbledon.

The result leaves world number one, Andy Murray as favorite to win his first Australian open title in Melbourne.

Britain’s Murray, who has already reached round three, has lost five finals in the past seven years in Melbourne, four of them to Djokovic.

TENNIS:KONTA

Britain’s Johanna Konta has eased through to the Australian open third round but Heather Watson and Kyle Edmund have both lost in the second round in Melbourne.

Ninth Seed Konta, produced a confident display to beat 19-year-old Naomi Osaka of japan 6-3 6-2.

Watson had five match points but was knocked out 2-6 7-6 (7-3) 10-8 by American qualifier Jennifer Brady.

Edmund, who is hoping to join Andy Murray and Dan Evans in the last 32, lost 6-2 6-4 6-2 to Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

Konta, will now face Denmark’s 17th seed Caroline Woz-Niacki on Saturday.



ATHLETICS

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, Lord Coe says he is willing to talk some more to the MPS investigating doping in sport, but insists he wants more information.

The culture, media and sport select committee had asked Coe to return for further questioning after hearing evidence it believes “undermines” what he told them when appearing last year.

Coe said previously he was unaware of allegations of state-sponsored doping by Russian athletes, and cover-ups involving officials at the IAAF, until they were revealed in a documentary by German broadcaster Ard on 3 December 2014.

The head of the IAAF, athletics’ had received emails detailing some of the allegations earlier in the year but told the committee he had passed them on to be dealt with and had not read them himself.

CRICKET

Gloucestershire off-spinner Jack Taylor has signed an extended contract with the county championship division two side.

The contract will last till the end of the 2019 season.

The 25-year-old, who made his debut for the county in 2010, also plays as a right-handed, middle-order batsman.

He has taken 61 wickets in 42 first-class matches so far in his career.

Chief executive will brown has described the move as fantastic.

RUGBY

Leicester Tigers are keen to sign Toulon’s France International Centre Maxime Mermoz until the end of the season.

So says the tigers interim boss Aaron Mauger.

Injuries to summer signing Matt Toomua and Manu Tuilagi have left tigers struggling for numbers in the backs.

