RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT TWO THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2017

AFCON

The Egyptian national team, the pharaohs, have qualified for the last eight of the 2017 afican nations cup as group ‘d’ winners.

Our correspondent, George Essien, gives analysis of the match and other group match between Mali and Uganda.

He also gives the quarter-final fixtures slated for Saturday and Sunday.

And for the records, 53 goals have been scored so far in the group games of the tournament.

RENARD

The coach of the Moroccan team, Herve Renard, says there are better Tema than his atlas lions side in the AFRIC cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Renard guided his team to the last eight with a 1-nil win over Ivory Coast, who he led to the 2015 title.

The Frenchman can achieve an unprecedented third title with a third different nation, having also lifted the trophy with Zambia in 2012.

But he was cautious after Tuesday’s win over the Ivorians and suggested the shocking pitch at Oyem was a contributing factor to their success.

Morocco faces Egypt in the last eight.

SUNSHINE STARS

Sunshine stars needed an 84th minute penalty to defeat Kano pillars on Wednesday in a week four match of the Nigeria professional football league.

The match played at the Ondo state sports complex in Akure, Saw Alimi Sikiru score from a rebounded spot kick after pillars goalkeeper, Isah Danladi, had saved the intial kick.

The Owena waves earlier missed the opportunity to take the lead Int Eh 13th minute when Peter Iyamu missed from the spot.

The explosive encounter was heading for a draw in the last minutes of added time when pillars scored from a free kick, but the referee ruled it out for offside.

CHELSEA

Chelsea’s defender, Branislav Ivanovic is set to leave the West London club.

The Serb who has spent over eight years at the Stamford based team has received offers from clubs in England and abroad Russian club, Zenit saint Petersburg are leading the race to sign the experience center back.

CHELSEA

Still on Chelsea, the blues have identified Celtic goalkeeper, Craig Gordon as a transfer target.

The Scotland international is one of three goalkeepers considered as a replacement for Bournemouth target Asmir Begovic.

Gordon has less than six months in his current contract with the Scottish premiership champions.

DEPAY

Netherlands winger, Memphis Depay has described Manchester United’s boss, Jose Mourinho as a great coach.

Depay who recently secured a 16 million pounds move to Ligue 1 side, Lyon insist he holds no grudge against the portuguese tactician .

Depay’s move was attributed to a frustrating campaign in the premier league this season under Mourinho.

The Netherlands international played just 20 minutes of league football under the Portuguese this season after an impressive debut campaign under former manager, Louis Van Gaal.

ARSENAL

Arsenal’s coach, Arsene Wenger says he will accept the English football association misconduct charge.

Wenger is being charged after allegedly insulting the a fourth official during his side’s 2-1 win over Burnely.

The French man also revealed that he would not contest the decision.

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool’s boss, Jurgen Klopp has called on his strikers to make good use of their chances in front of goal.

The German made the call after the reds 2-nil aggregate loss to Southampton in the EFL cup semi-finals.

The reds were unable to make a second consecutive final in the competition as an injury-time goal from Shane long ensured that the saints progressed to the Wembley showpiece.

ZIDANE

Real Madrid’s tactician, Zinedine Zidane, says he is not worried by the club’s recent form.

This comes after the European champions were eliminated from the Copa Del Rey by Celta on Wednesday.

Real Madrid have failed to win in three of their last four games following a Spanish record 40-match unbeaten run.

COPA DEL REY

Real Madrid has crashed out of the Spanish Copa Del Rey.

The Los Blancos were played a 2 all draw against Celta Vigo in the second leg of the tournament.

An own goal from Madrid’s right back, Danilo and a first half strike from was put Celta ahead .

In the second half, goals from four-time Ballon d’or winner , Cristiano Ronaldo and a last minute strike from Vazquez was proved effortless for the European champions.

Zinedine Zidane’s men needed a win in the second leg having lost 2-1 at home to celta in first leg.

KLITSCHKO

To boxing, IBF champion, Anthony Joshua has listed Ukrainian boxer Vladimir Klitschko as his priority opponent.

The born Briton will be making his third IBF title Defence o against Klitschko on April 29th .

Joshua believes the clash would define his boxing career.

AUSTRLIA: OPEN WILLIAM SISTERS

United States Venus and Serena Williams will be meeting in the Australian open final .

The pair has met nine times in a grand slam finals.

The William sisters came through their semi-finals in Melbourne.

Thirteenth seed Venus beat fellow American Coco Vandeweghe 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-3 to reach her first major final since 2009.

World number two Serena, saw off unseeded Croatian, Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2 6-1 in the second semi-final.

Serena is aiming to win her 23rd grand slam singles title.

BOLT

Nine Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt, has been stripped off of one of his medals .

This comes after his Jamaican team-mate, Nesta carter tested positive for a banned substance.

Carter was part of the Jamaican quartet that won the 4×100 Metres in Beijing in 2008.

30- year old bolt completed an unprecedented triple’ in RIO last summer, and won gold in the 100 m, 200m and 4x100m relay to add to his successes in the same events in 2008 and 2012.

Carter was also part of the squad that won the event in London five years ago and helped Jamaica win at the world championships in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

He ran the first leg for Jamaica’s 4x100m relay team in Beijing, which also included Michael Frater, Asafa Powell and Bolt.

