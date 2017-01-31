RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT TWO TUESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2017

RANGERS: FOOTBALL

The Enugu state government has appointed former green eagle’s captain, Chairnman Christian Chukwu as the new general manager and chief executive officer of NPFL side, Enugu rangers.

Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi announced this after a fact-finding meeting with the board, management, players, supporters club and other stakeholders of ranger’s international football club at Enugu.

The decision to appoint Chukwu was not unconnected with the unimpressive performance of the club this season.

The new general manager of the club, Christian Chukwu has promised to put in his best to ensure that rangers retains its current status in Nigerian football.

He called for the cooperation and support of all other stakeholders of the club to take it to an enviable height.

ADEBAYOR: FOOTBALL

The captain of Togo’s national football team, Emmanuel Adebayor has joined Turkish side, Medipol Basaksehir.

The top flight side is a surprise contender for this year’s league title.

The club announced that the 32-year-old former arsenal, man. City, Real Madrid and Tottenham forward has undergone a medical.

Club chairman Mustafa seral told reporters that Adebayor was arriving on a one and a half year contract and would make a “major contribution”.

The player has been without a club since leaving crystal palace at the end of last season.

FA CUP

The fifth round of the English fa cup will pitch non-league side, Sutton United against 12 time winners, arsenal.

Also, Lincoln city will travel to premiership side, Burnley for their game.

Holders Manchester united will face Blackburn rovers, while premier league leaders; Chelsea will square up with championship club; wolves.

Manchester city are away to Hudder-Sfield and Fulham to host spurs, which are third in the premier league.

Top-flight Middleborough will welcome oxford united to the riverside stadium, while league one side, Millwall will host Derby County or premier league champions, Leicester.

All ties are scheduled to be played from 17-20 February.

LA LIGA: VIDEO

FIFA has announced that it would introduce video referees in Spanish soccer by the 2018- 2019 season.

La Liga president Javier Tebas made this public.

Football’s law-making body, IFAB approved last march a two-year trial of the video assistant referee system with access to replays to help match officials review key decisions.

Unlike other top leagues in Europe, La Liga does not have goal-line technology, because it is considered too expensive to be put in place.

LEICESTER: ULLOOA

Leicester’s striker Leonardo Ulloa has threatened to go on strike to force a deadline transfer.

Ulloa handed in a transfer request two weeks ago but the premier league champions reportedly rejected it.

This is because manager Claudio Ranieri would prefer to keep him.

The 30-year-old expressed his disappointment on his twitter handle, saying the club has let him down.

CHELSEA: KOLASINAC

Chelsea is set to miss out on signing Sead Kolasinac after German football club, Schalke refused to let him go.

Schalke confirmed that Chelsea made contact over signing Kolasinac, but that their approach was immediately rejected by the Bundesliga club.

Chelsea is free to negotiate a pre-contract for a free transfer in the summer with his contract expiring on June 30.

Schalke remain interested in renewing Kolasinac’s contract, but are struggling in the Bundesliga and sit in 11th place.

PATO: CHINA

Brazilian striker, Alexandre Pato has moved to china to join Tianjin Quanjian for the new super league season.

He is the latest high-profile player to move to china.

Pato, named the best young player in Europe in 2009, signed for AC Milan for 26 million euros but never fulfilled his potential.

Tianjin is managed by former Italy world cup-winning defender, Fabio Canna-Varo, who along with Pato confirmed the deal on social media.

The terms of the contract has however not been disclosed.

ADAM: JAIL

Ex-England footballer Adam Johnson is back in court to challenge his conviction for alleged sex acts with a 15-year-old girl.

The 28-year-old was jailed for six years in March 2016 after being convicted of sexual assault on an under-aged girl.

His appeal for conviction was rejected last year but he has now launched a second bid.

His case is due to be heard at the court of appeal on February 28th.

TENNIS: COE

Former chairman of the British Olympic association, Lord Coe, has gotten himself into fresh trouble after confirmation emerged that he was aware of a doping corruption scandal he earlier denied.

New emails confirmed he was “made aware” of corruption allegations in his sport four months before they became public.

The Olympic committee had inquired about his knowledge of doping in Russian athletics and of corruption within the sport.

Coe has repeatedly denied knowledge of the scandal.

