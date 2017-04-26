RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM NEWS UPDATE AT TWO WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26, 2017

BRITAIN: FOOTBALL FRAUD

British Authorities have confirmed that several people have been arrested and a number of premises searched as part of an investigation into suspected tax fraud in football, which involves west ham united.

HM revenue and Customs,Hmrc stated today that 180 officers had been deployed to locations in the north east and south east of England, as well as a number of unspecified locations in france.

Financial and business records were seized, along with some computers and mobile phones.

West ham which confirmed the incident said they are cooperating with authorities.



CHELSEA: CONTE

Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte said his side had taken “a big psychological step” after they defeated Southampton 4-2 to move seven points clear at the premier league summit.

Chelsea’s recent 2-0 loss at Manchester united allowed closest rivals Tottenham Hotspur to trim their advantage to four points.

They beat Tottenham 4-2 in the F.A cup semi-finals on Saturday before overcoming Southampton by the same score line on Tuesday to turn up the heat on spurs, who will visit crystal palace today.



FA: MOYES

Sunderland Manager David Moyes has been charged by the football association, after telling BBC reporter Vicki sparks she might get a slap.

This came after an interview in which he was asked by sparks if the presence of Sunderland’s owner Ellis short put extra pressure on him.

Moyes was caught on camera making the remarks after his team’s draw against burnley in the premier league in march.

The 54-year-old has expressed deep regret for his response.

A statement by the football association said his remarks were improper and threatening and has also brought the game into disrepute.

The scot has until Wednesday, may 3rd to reply to the charge.

CELTIC

Celtic Striker Moussa Dembele will miss the Scottish cup final against Aberdeen on may 27th following an injury.

The 20-year-old suffered a hamstring problem in the first half of Sunday’s semi-final win over rangers.

Dembele’s agent, Mamadi Fofana, told journalists that the player would be sidelined for “five or six weeks”.

The France under 21 international, signed from Fulham, has scored 32 goals in 49 appearances in his debut campaign for the Scottish champions.



MADRID: RONALDO

Real Madrid’s Forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of real Madrid’s squad for their La Liga game with Deportivo La Coruna.

Madrid head, Coach Zinedine Zidane has named his 19-man panel for the game, with gareth bale also ruled out due to injury.

With both Ronaldo and bale absent, Zidane will likely call upon Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata to provide firepower up front.

MAN U

Manchester United is likely to sign up Monaco striker, Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Reports have it that Manchester city have been put off a summer move for the teenage sensation due to monaco’s reported asking price of 110 million Euros.

Mbappe is one of several strikers being linked with a summer switch to Unitsed as Jose Mourinho looks to boost his attacking options following an injury to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and ongoing reports that Wayne Rooney will leave the club.

ENGLAND: WIDDOP

England’s Gareth Widdop will miss the mid-season test match against Samoa after he was ruled out for six weeks with knee ligament damage.

The stand-off suffered the injury to his left knee playing for NRL side St George Illawarra dragons during their defeat by Sydney roosters on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old had been named in Coach Wayne Bennett’s 20-man squad on Monday for the game in Sydney on may 6th.

Scans showed “significant damage to the medial collateral ligament”.



TAYLOR

Wales defender Neil Taylor has been suspended for two matches, for his leg-breaking tackle on the republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman.

Taylor, 28, was sent off for the tackle during Wales’ goalless world cup qualifier in dublin in march.

He will miss Wales’ next two qualifiers against Serbia in June and Austria in September.

Everton full-back Coleman, is expected to face a long lay-off, having had surgery on his fibula and tibia.

.

BARTON

Burnley midfielder Joey Barton has been banned from football for 18 months.

The ban came after he admitting to a football association charge in relation to betting.

The F.A has charged the 34-year-old a fine of 30,000pounds and warned him about his future conduct.

Barton plans to appeal against the length of the suspension.

CHINESE FA

Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande are facing potential disciplinary action after fans held up a banner criticizing the Hong Kong independence movement.

The Asian football confederation, AFC, is investigating the incident which happened during Guangzhou’s 6-0 Asian champions league win over Hong Kong champions eastern.

Hong Kong is a former British colony.

The territory was returned to china in 1997, under a promise that it would enjoy a high degree of autonomy.

TENNIS: MURRAY

Andy Murray is through to the third round of the Barcelona open, after Australia’s Bernard Tomic withdrew before the match with an injured back.

Murray, 29, will play the winner between Spanish pair Albert Montanes and Feliciano Lopez in the last 16.

The world number one accepted a late wildcard for barcelona after his third-round defeat by spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Monte Carlo on Thursday.

Fellow Briton Dan Evans will face Austria’s Dominic them in the third round.

Both Evans and Murray will play their third-round matches on Thursday.

TENNIS: SERENA

World Number one Serena Williams says she revealed her pregnancy by accident, after mistakenly uploading a photograph on Snapchat.

The 23-time grand slam winner posted a picture on social media, posing in a mirror with the message 20 weeks, before deleting it.

Williams, 35, said she took photographs every week to track the pregnancy.

TENNIS:SHARAPOVA

Former World Number one Maria Sharapova will find out on may 16th if she has been given a wildcard for the French open.

The 30-year-old Russian’s 15-month ban for using Meldonium ends today when she plays in the first round of the Stuttgart open as a wildcard entry.

French federation president Bernard Giudicelli said he would call Sharapova before the decision is made public on Facebook.

Sharapova is a two-time winner at Roland Garros, which starts on may 28th.

The five-time grand slam champion practiced earlier today for the first time since her ban, before her match against Italy’s Roberta Vinci.

CRICKET

Surrey and England all-rounder Zafar Ansari has retired from cricket at the age of 25, saying he has “other ambitions to fulfill”.

Ansari made his test debut for England in October, against Bangladesh, before playing two tests against India.

The left-arm spinner played 71 first-class games, taking 128 wickets.

