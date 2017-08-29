RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

ENT: ED SKREIN

British actor Ed Skrein has pulled out of a role in the upcoming hellboy reboot.

This comes after Skrein realized that the character he was supposed to represent was of Asian heritage.

He however disclosed that he is pulling out to ensure that the role was appropriately cast.



US: NIGERIA

The Nigerian government wants the United States government to support its fight against corruption by ensuring that looters of the economy do not hide their loot in the U.S

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo made the call during the visit of U.S congess delegation to the presidential villa.

Osinbajo expressed his gratitude to the U.S for their constant co-operation hoping that more would be done to ensure the recovery of crime and corruption proceed.

LAI MOHAMMED

The federal government is doing all within its powers to improve the different sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Reiterates the nation’s Minister of information and culture Lai Mohammed.

Mohammed who made the remarks in a televised interview in Lagos noted that the current administration has recorded tremendous success in the agricultural sector over the years.

The information minister also spoke on the foreign reserve and mining sectors.

FG: FUEL SUBSIDY

Nigerian authorities have withdrawn 359.39 billion naira from the excess crude account in 2015 to fund the payment of petroleum products subsidy in 2015.

This is according to a report on the excess crude account by the fiscal responsibility commission issued to journalists in Abuja.

The report explained that the withdrawal of 359.39 billion naira to fund subsidy on petroleum products was illegal because it contravened the purpose for which the excess crude account was set up.

NORTH KOREA: MISSILE

North Korea has fired a missile over Japan early this morning. The country’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshi hide Suga has described the development as “unprecedented, serious and a grave threat”.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said he would urge the United Nations to convene an emergency meeting to discuss strengthening its pressure on North Korea.

SANCHEZ

Arsenal has denied claims that Alexis Sanchez has handed in a transfer request.

The Chile striker has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, but manager Arsene Wenger wants to keep the player and is hopeful he will agree to an extension.

Sanchez made his first appearance of the new premier league season, in their 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Sanchez has less than 11 months on his current contract and is yet to sign terms on a fresh deal at the emirates.

ASUU

The federal government will today meet with the leadership of the academic staff union of universities ASUU in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The meeting is aimed at resolving the lingering strike the academic union.

The deputy director, press Ministry of Labor and employment Samuel Olowo Okere dropped the hint.

Meanwhile our correspondent who has been following the academic union’s activities, Sharon Ijason has this to say on the planned meeting between the federal government and ASUU.

HOR: FG

Meanwhile, the house of representatives has expressed doubt over the claim by the federal government that it spent 1.3 trillion naira on capital projects in the country in 2016.

This comes after vice president Yemi Osinbajo disclosed that the government spent 1.3 trillion naira on capital projects in 2016, and ranked it the highest in the history of the country.

The chairman, house committee on interior, Adams Jagaba, noted that the impact of the huge fund was not felt in the economy.

EFCC: DIEZANI

The economic and financial crimes commission has promised to extradite a former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, from the United Kingdom, but admitted that the process may be long.

The secretary to the EFCC, Emmanuel Aremo, gave the assurance while addressing protesters at the headquarters of the commission in Abuja on Monday.

The protesters had gathered to demand the immediate repatriation of the former petroleum minister to Nigeria to face trial for allegedly stealing billions of naira.



KASHAMU

Senator representing Ogun east senatorial district in the senate, Buruji Kashamu has denied claims that he is planning to kill a former governor of Ogun state Gbenga Daniel.

This comes after a petition was written by the former governor to the director general of the department of state services, Lawan Daura, and the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, where he alleged that the senator sent assassins to kill him.

Buruji has however written a petition to the two heads of security agencies on Friday by the former governor, to deny the allegation.

FINLAND

Finland authorities said they had released two of the four suspects held in custody following this month’s stabbing attack that killed two and wounded eight.

All four had been placed in pre-trial detention last week on suspicion of murder and attempted murder with terrorist intent but two of them were later cleared.

A statement from the national bureau of investigation disclosed this.

