THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH, 2017

EDERSON

Manchester city goalkeeper, Ederson has returned to training wearing protective headgear following his clash with Liverpool’s Sadio mane.

The Brazilian was stretched off during the game at the Etihad on Saturday after a boot to the face from mane, who was given a straight red card as a result.

Ederson has assured his supporters that he was okay.



FLORIDA

Parts of the Florida Keys, the low-lying islands have been re-opened after Hurricane Irma.

Entry is being restricted to residents and business owners as work continues to clear roads and check the state of bridges linking the islands.

Some 60% of homes in the state are still without power. Six people died in Florida, three in Georgia and one in South Carolina.

The storm also left a trail of destruction in the Caribbean, where at least 37 people were killed.

KATSINA: PILGRIMS

Katsina state pilgrims welfare agency, has confirmed the passing of two pilgrims from the state who died during this year’s hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Chairman of the agency, Salisu Shinkafi, made the disclosure when he addressed newsmen today.

Shinkafi added that the deceased pilgrims whose names are withheld were a male and a female.



OGUN: POLICE

A call has gone out to the commissioner of police in Ogun State, Ahmed Iliyasu to beef up security around schools in the state to guard against kidnappings.

The assistant inspector general of police in charge of zone 2 which comprises of Lagos and Ogun state, Adamu Ibraheem made the plea in Abeokuta during a familiarization tour to the Ogun state police command.

He commended the commissioner and his team for providing adequate security for lives and property in the state, urging them to keep up the good work.

For his part, Iliyasu highlighted some of the achievements of the command under his watch and appealed for provision of equipment for the personnel in the state.

EDO: SECURITY

In a similar development, the Edo state government has braced itself against acts of terrorism as it has beefed up security in the state.

The development is aimed at providing a permanent solution to alleged criminal activities by herdsmen in the state.

The deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, disclosed this while responding to yet another murder allegedly perpetrated by herdsmen in oben community in Edo state.

BUHARI

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned a 150 million dollar integrated feed mill, breeding farm, and hatchery in Kaduna state. The presidency made this known in a series of tweets.

The Nigerian leader was accompanied by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El- Rufai, minister of agric, Audu Ogbeh and other dignitaries.

KOGI: MELAYE

The Kogi state government has denied claims by the senator representing Kogi west senatorial district Dino Melaye that it was behind his recall process.

The director general on media and publicity to the governor, Kingsley Fanwo, who spoke on behalf of the state government, said it was “untrue” that the state government was behind the travails of the embattled senator.

Fanwo insist that claims by the senator on his twitter handle that officials of government attended the proceedings were “false and misleading”.

