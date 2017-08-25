RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

TURKEY

Turkey has purged its public sector of over 900 workers.

This is according to an emergency decree published after last year’s failed coup.

Reports say over 140,000 people have been sacked or suspended from their jobs since July 2016 over alleged links to us-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused of ordering the attempted coup. We hear that Gulen has denied the charges.

JAMB: BOOK

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board say it does not have the powers to withdraw in dependence, the book currently being used for the use of English test in the unified tertiary matriculation examination.

The examination body however, said it had invited assessors at the Nigerian Academy Of Letters, the highest authority on arts in the country, to propose amendments to portions of the book deemed graphic and immoral by stakeholders in the education sector.

It would be recalled that a parent-teacher-association in Lagos, had recently petitioned jamb, the National Examination Council and the Federal Ministry of Education, over some recommended texts for candidates.

JONATHAN

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has criticized the move by the current administration to curb hate speech.

On his Facebook page, the former Nigerian leader re-posted a post from 2014emphasizing that he was the most abused and insulted president in the world.

He boasted that Nigerians will remember him for the total freedom enjoy edunder him.

Jonathan’s re-post has gained over 3000 comments from his over two million followers.

MARTENS

Barcelona winger Lieke Martens has been named UEFA women’s player of the

year.

The player defeated VFL Wolfsburg striker Pernille harder and Olympique Lyon midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan.

Martens guided the Dutch women’s team to their first international title when they won the European championship this year.

THAILAND: YINGLUCK

Thailand’s Supreme Court has issued an arrest warrant for former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra after she failed to appear in court to hear the verdict in her two-year negligence trial.

Yingluck’s lawyer told the court on Friday that she was ill and could not attend the hearing, but did not provide a medical certificate but the court has refused the excuse.

NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, Nasarawa State command has arrested a dismissed soldier Bala Babaginda for allegedly duping 27persons of 4million naira.

Commandant of the NSCDC, Lawal Bashir-Kano, said the suspect collected various sums of money from his victims, promising to assist them get employment into the Nigerian Army, Nigeria immigration service and the Nigeria Customs Service.

Babaginda who admitted to collecting the money said he was only trying to help the victims get employment.

DEMBELE

Borussia Dortmund has denied reports that Ousmane Dembele would be transferred to Barcelona.

Reports had earlier stated that Barcelona had agreed a fee of 120 million euros for the transfer of the player to Spain.

SOLUDO

Former central bank governor Charles Soludo wants Nigerians to participate more fully in governance.

Soludo who made the call at an entrepreneurship programme explained that political leaders deliver the kind of governance demanded of them.

The former CBN governor also urged entrepreneurs to be innovative and work with people that spur them to be better.

NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress has submitted its list of nominees for the 29man-committee for the negotiation of the new national minimum wage to the Federal Government.

NLC president Ayuba Wabba disclosed this in an interview in Abuja. Wabba expressed the hope that the government will fulfill its part of the bargain.

The federal executive council had on the May 25th approved the constitution of the national minimum wage committee to kick-start the process of negotiations for new wages for workers.

CUT-OFF MARK

The new cut off marks announced by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB does not sit well with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

The Academic Union argues that the latest development will abolish public universities in the country as it adds no value to nation’s university system.

Jamb had pegged admission cut off mark for universities at a hundred and twenty and one hundred for polytechnics, monothecnics and colleges of education.

FG

The federal government has pumped in the about 200 million dollars intothe local oil and gas firms.

The intervention fund, according to the minister of state for petroleum resources, Ibe Kachikwu, is part of measures to improve access to low-cost credit for oil and gas firms operating in the economy.

The Nigerian content development fund is expected to be financed through the allocation of one per cent of the value of all contracts awarded in the upstream oil and gas industry.

The petroleum ministry made this public.

BOKO HARAM

five persons have been killed in an ambush at Meleri village, Borno state by the Boko Haram insurgents. Two soldiers were also injured in the attack.

The leader of the militia force Ibrahim Liman confirmed the attack saying four members of the militia died including the driver of one of the trucks they were escorting in the ambush.

RUSSIA

About 12 persons have died in southern Russia after a bus carrying construction workers plunged into the black sea.

Reports say twenty people have been rescued while three are still missing. Rescue operation is underway to find the remaining persons.

AREWA



The Arewa Northern youth group has revoked its quit notice it issued Ndigbos resident in the northern part of the country.

The group made the announcement after a meeting with some Igbo leaders in Abuja.

CORRUPTION

President Muhammadu Buhari has received a pat on the back for signing an extradition agreement with the United Arab Emirates that will enable the country to bring looters back to the country to face prosecution.

The chairman, presidential advisory committee against corruption, ItseSagay, and the chairman, Center for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, Debo Adeniran gave the commendation.

President Buhari had on Thursday signed an extradition treaty with the UAE to strengthen the federal government’s anti-corruption war.

