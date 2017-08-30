RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30,   2017  

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM
  • ALLEGED KIDNAP  KINGPIN  , EVANS  PLEADS  GUILTY  TO  KIDNAP  CHARGES .
  • FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PROMISES  TO  RECOVER  LOOTED  FUNDS  IN OTHER
  • FEDERAL  ROAD  SAFETY  CORPS  APPROVES  DEPLOYMENT  OF  33,000  OFFICERS
    TO  ENSURE  HITCH  FREE EID-EL-KABIR CELEBRATION .
  • U.S  GOVERNMENT  DECLARES  NIGHT  CURFEW  IN  HOUSTON CITY.
  • PRESIDENT  MUHAMMADU  BUHARI  TO  RECEIVE 2017  FIBA CHAMPIONS  , D  TIGRESS  IN  ABUJA   TODAY.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EVANS     
Kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike also known as Evans has pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charges preferred against him.

Evans pleaded guilty to the charges   at a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos earlier today.

In his ruling, Justice Hakeem ordered Evans and hisaccomplice to be remanded at kirikiri maximum prison.

The case was adjourned till October 19th.
 

 

 

 

 

 

AGF   

The Federal Government is yet to retrieve the fifteen Million Dollars   seized in South Africa during the administration of former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

The Minister of Justice, Abubaka Malami who made this known yesterday in Abuja blamed the delay on diplomatic intricacies and the South African legal system.

The  attorney-general of the federation  said the  president  Muhammadu Buhari’s  administration  is  facing similar  challenges  in repatriating the  nations looted funds  from  other  countries .

He noted that  the Federal  Government  has  taken necessary  steps to  recover  the  nations  looted  funds  .

 

 

 

 

 

 

KACHIKWU         

The mandate of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to change the nation’s dependence from oil to gas is yielding fruits.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu stated this after signing a gas sales and aggregation agreement in Abuja.

Kachikwu said the agreement will enable the production of 5000 standard cubic feet of gas.

He also urged other investors to invest more in the gas sector.

 

 

 

 

 

 

F.G: MALAMI
Ministry Of Justice has set up an investigative unit aimed atcoordinating criminal cases in the country.
The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami is of the opinion that the unit will help in addressing the dismissal of vital evidence during the prosecution of criminals in court.
He also said Federal Government has initiated measures to decongest prisons across the country.

 

 

 

 

FRSC   

Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC has approved the deployment of 33,000   officers to roads across the country to ensure a hitch free Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The deployment follows the approval of the corps marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem in statement said the officers will focus on traffic control, excessive speeding, and use of phones while driving among others.

 

 

 

 

LAI: CBN

The Minister of Information Lai Mohammed has demanded a 400 billion naira stimulus loan, from the central bank of Nigeria.

He made this request during a courtesy visit to the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele in Abuja to solicit the support of the CBN to promote the creative industry development scheme.

Mohammed hinted that the scheme is expected to create new jobs, improve capacity building and develop skills thereby increasing the country’s GDP.

In response, Emefiele pledged to fully support the scheme with the condition that the issue of piracy must be effectively addressed, as itforms part of deficiencies of the industry

 

 

INDIA           

No fewer than five persons have been killed following a heavy rain fall in the Indian capital of Mumbai.
The incident has led to the closure of schools and many offices in the city.
The coastal city is the latest to be hit by floods which has affected the South Asian continent.

 

 

 

D’TIGRESS

President Muhammadu Buhari will be receiving the queens of African Basketball, D’tigress later today in Abuja.

The minister of youth and sports Solomon Dalung disclosed this during areception for the reigning African women basketball champions at the Abujanational stadium.

D’tigress had won the 2017 FIBA women’s championship in Mali after defeating Senegal 65 to 48 points.
.

 

 

 

GERNOT     

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr expressed satisfaction over the commitment of his team ahead of next month’s 2018 world cup qualifiersagainst Cameroon.

The German is also hoping for a win against the indomitable lions following the presence of key players like, Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Leon Balogun.

The first  leg  of  the  tie will  be played  on  September 1st  at the  Uyo  township  stadium  in  Akwa  Ibom while  the  second  leg  will take  place  in  the Cameroonian  capital  of  Yaoundé on September 4th

 

