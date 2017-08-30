RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30, 2017

ALLEGED KIDNAP KINGPIN , EVANS PLEADS GUILTY TO KIDNAP CHARGES .

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PROMISES TO RECOVER LOOTED FUNDS IN OTHER

FEDERAL ROAD SAFETY CORPS APPROVES DEPLOYMENT OF 33,000 OFFICERS

TO ENSURE HITCH FREE EID-EL-KABIR CELEBRATION .

TO ENSURE HITCH FREE EID-EL-KABIR CELEBRATION . U.S GOVERNMENT DECLARES NIGHT CURFEW IN HOUSTON CITY.

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI TO RECEIVE 2017 FIBA CHAMPIONS , D TIGRESS IN ABUJA TODAY.

EVANS

Kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike also known as Evans has pleaded guilty to the kidnapping charges preferred against him.

Evans pleaded guilty to the charges at a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos earlier today.

In his ruling, Justice Hakeem ordered Evans and hisaccomplice to be remanded at kirikiri maximum prison.

The case was adjourned till October 19th.



AGF

The Federal Government is yet to retrieve the fifteen Million Dollars seized in South Africa during the administration of former President, Goodluck Jonathan.

The Minister of Justice, Abubaka Malami who made this known yesterday in Abuja blamed the delay on diplomatic intricacies and the South African legal system.

The attorney-general of the federation said the president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is facing similar challenges in repatriating the nations looted funds from other countries .

He noted that the Federal Government has taken necessary steps to recover the nations looted funds .

KACHIKWU

The mandate of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to change the nation’s dependence from oil to gas is yielding fruits.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu stated this after signing a gas sales and aggregation agreement in Abuja.

Kachikwu said the agreement will enable the production of 5000 standard cubic feet of gas.

He also urged other investors to invest more in the gas sector.

F.G: MALAMI

Ministry Of Justice has set up an investigative unit aimed atcoordinating criminal cases in the country.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami is of the opinion that the unit will help in addressing the dismissal of vital evidence during the prosecution of criminals in court.

He also said Federal Government has initiated measures to decongest prisons across the country.

FRSC

Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC has approved the deployment of 33,000 officers to roads across the country to ensure a hitch free Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The deployment follows the approval of the corps marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem in statement said the officers will focus on traffic control, excessive speeding, and use of phones while driving among others.

LAI: CBN

The Minister of Information Lai Mohammed has demanded a 400 billion naira stimulus loan, from the central bank of Nigeria.

He made this request during a courtesy visit to the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele in Abuja to solicit the support of the CBN to promote the creative industry development scheme.

Mohammed hinted that the scheme is expected to create new jobs, improve capacity building and develop skills thereby increasing the country’s GDP.

In response, Emefiele pledged to fully support the scheme with the condition that the issue of piracy must be effectively addressed, as itforms part of deficiencies of the industry

INDIA

No fewer than five persons have been killed following a heavy rain fall in the Indian capital of Mumbai.

The incident has led to the closure of schools and many offices in the city.

The coastal city is the latest to be hit by floods which has affected the South Asian continent.

D’TIGRESS

President Muhammadu Buhari will be receiving the queens of African Basketball, D’tigress later today in Abuja.

The minister of youth and sports Solomon Dalung disclosed this during areception for the reigning African women basketball champions at the Abujanational stadium.

D’tigress had won the 2017 FIBA women’s championship in Mali after defeating Senegal 65 to 48 points.

.

GERNOT

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr expressed satisfaction over the commitment of his team ahead of next month’s 2018 world cup qualifiersagainst Cameroon.

The German is also hoping for a win against the indomitable lions following the presence of key players like, Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Leon Balogun.

The first leg of the tie will be played on September 1st at the Uyo township stadium in Akwa Ibom while the second leg will take place in the Cameroonian capital of Yaoundé on September 4th

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30, 2017