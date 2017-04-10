RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON FRIDAY, APRIL 07, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

IKORODU: MILITANT

No fewer than five policemen and two soldiers have been killed followingattacks by suspected militants at the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

We hear that an army captain was part of the victims.The suspected militants struck at an estate at Isawo creeks and engagedsecurity personnel in a gun battle for hours.

Meanwhile, the new assistant inspector-general of police in charge of zoneii, Adamu Ibrahim has been deployed a response and intelligence team toIkorodu area.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the zone, DolapoBadmus said the team wasdeployed to forestall a reoccurrence and arrest of the suspects.

LAGOS: COMMISERATES

The Lagos state government has commiserated with the familiesof four police officers and one army captain who died in Ishawo area ofIkorodu after an ambush by militants.

The officers were killed after successfully rescuing kidnapped victimskept in the riverine area by the militants.

The commissioner for information and strategy, Steve Ayorinde, expressedregrets over the incident but insisted that it would only strengthen its

Resolve to Root Crime and Criminalities out Of the State.

Governor AkinwunmiAmbode reassured the police and the public of hissupport and commitment to rid the state of every form of militancy,kidnappings, and illegal waterfront shanties that harbor criminals.

The state government stressed that every perpetrator directly or remotelylinked to the Ishawo dastardly act would be brought to justice in theshortest possible time.

Ayorinde solicited the understanding and support of the public on the needto rid the waterways of illegal shanties that were not only an eyesore todecency but have become a fertile ground for breeding illicit and illegalactivities that constituted danger to the security and wellbeing of thelarger public.

LAGOS: OTODO GBAME

The Lagos State Government has denied reports that a demolition exercisewas carried out yesterday on OtodoGbame Community in the Lekki area ofthe state.

The lagos state commissioner of information, Steve Ayorinde said theOtodogbame community has ceased to exist since last year due to a fireincident which razed the community.

Ayorinde who explained that a community which was not in existence couldnot have been demolished, adding that what transpired in the communityover the weekend was to clear the waterways as a way to ensure adequatesecurity.

For his part, a human right lawyer, OnyekachiUbani said the governmenthas the responsibility to ensure adequate security of its people but notat the expense of violating human rights and disrespecting court rulings.

Ubani added that the government should have given adequate notice andprovide alternative accommodation before carrying out the evictionexercise which led to loss of lives.



LAGOS: MENINGITIS

The Lagos State Government has denied any deaths in the state as a resultof meningitis.

The commissioner for health, DR. JIDE IDRIS, said the alleged death of twopeople from the deadly bacteria was untrue.

The Nigeria Centre for diseases control had on april 7, releasedstatistics which claimed that meningitis killed two people in the state.

The statistics also indicated that three cases have been recorded in thestate so far.

A statement by the director public affairs in the ministry of health,AdeolaSalako said the report was capable of causing undue panic as it didnot represent the reality of the situation in Lagos State.

The commissioner made it known that earlier reports of some suspectedcases of meningitis at a hospital on Lagos island turned out to be false.

Dr. Idris also called on the public to observe a high standard of personaland environmental hygiene as a preventive measure against the outbreak ofthe disease.



NLC: MINIMUM WAGE

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC says the demand for a minimum wage of56,000 naira was realistic.

The congress also noted that employers in both private and public sectorswere convinced that the high cost of living could not contain the 18,000naira national minimum wage.

The president of the congress, AyubaWabba, said Nigerian workers who hadbeen treated as slaves deserved a new minimum wage.

He said the value of 18, 000 naira when it was signed into law with thecurrent inflation and purchasing power made it imperative to demand for apay rise.

Wabba appealed to other stakeholders to support the push for a minimumwage increase.

AVIATION: MMIA

The Federal Government has waved aside rumors that the MurtalaMuhammedInternational Airport experienced massive vibrations that had affected thestructural integrity of the airport.

The minister of state for aviation, HadiSirika who flew down from Abujato confirm the situation explained that it was vibrations from the airhandling room of the cooling system which was not properly locked.

He said the airport authority had identified the problem which was thedoor of the cooling system and had fixed it.

Sirika also confirmed power outage at the airport, but said that it wasnot general as dedicated generators, to certain areas of the airport suchas the airfield lighting, and taxi ways were all working perfectlyincluding the checking-in counters.

FEDERAL GOVERNMNET: ONYEMA

the federal government has defended President MuhammaduBuhari’s foreigntrips.

The minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyema said the PresidentBuhari’sforeign trips were aimed at rebuilding the country’s image and

restore its past glory.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Onyeama insisted that the trips have

started yielding fruits.

He noted that positive changes have been recorded in the areas of the

economy and national security as well as enhancing foreign direct

investment.

Onyema said president Buhari needed support from the internationalcommunity in the fight against terrorism and corruption.

BUHARI: DANGOTE:

President MuhammaduBuhari has joined millions of Nigerians and well-wishers to congratulate Africa’s richest man and philanthropist, AlhajiAlikoDangote as he celebrates his sixtieth birthday.

President Buhari in a statement by his special adviser on media andpublicity, Femi Adesina, praised Dangote for his patriotism and kind

heartedness in always making sacrifices to safeguard the health of thenation.

The president was referring specifically to Dangote’s worthy interventionsin the battle against polio and Ebola.

He said AlikoDangote had trodden the path of diligence, perseverance andcontinuous learning to build some of the world’s largest manufacturing anddistribution companies with household names in Nigeria and beyond.

For his part; the senate president, BukolaSaraki said Nigeria was proudof Dangote who was making success of different industries across Africa.

He prayed that Allah would continue to endow him with wisdom, energy andgood health to serve humanity for more years ahead.

In a congratulatory message to mark AlikoDangote’s birthday, former Lagosstate governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu described the business mogul as aninspiration to millions of people across the world.

He commended him of Dangote of his boldness and bravery in taking businessrisks that paid off hugely at the end.

Tinubu also noted that the philanthropist had broken all business barriersto help industrialize Africa with operations in 17 countries on thecontinent.

He prayed for god’s guidance as he continues to impact the lives of manymore people.

EGYPT:

Egypt’s president Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi has imposed a state of emergencyafter Islamist militants attacked two Coptic churches in the country,during services to mark palm Sunday.

At least 44 people were killed in the twin attacks.

The emergency will last for three months after the approval of theparliament.

The measure is to allow the authorities to search people’s homes and makearrests without warrants.

The so-called Islamic state militants, has claimed responsibility for theblasts in Tanta and Alexandria yesterday.

UNITED STATES: RUSSIA: SYRIA

United States has criticized Russia for failing to prevent Syria fromcarrying out the chemical attack on a rebel held town in that war torncountry.

The U.S secretary of state, Rex Tillerson said Moscow had earlier agreedto ensure Syria destroyed its chemical weapons stockpiles.

Tillerson will be in Russia on Tuesday to meet his Russian counterpart,Sergei Lavrov.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of the group of seven industrializednations are expected to meet in italy today.

Top on its agenda is to increase pressure on Russia to distance itselffrom Syria’s president bashar Al-Assad.

The suspected chemical attack on khan Sheikhoun last Wednesday left 89people dead.

Syria has denied using any chemical agents to attack civilians.

NORWAY

The Norway’s intelligence services have raised the national terror threatlevel from a possibility to a probability.

This comes after a homemade bomb was found at a house in the center of thecapital, Oslo.

The security services noted that the risk of an attack in that country hasnow moved from probable to possible.

On Saturday, the police cordoned off a large part of Gronland in centralOslo, and carried out a controlled detonation on the explosive device.

A 17-year-old Russian citizen has been arrested.

However, the suspect through his lawyer has denied any wrongdoing, sayinghis actions were only pranks.

The teenager moved to Norway in 2010 and had applied for asylum.

U.S: ROCK AND ROLL

The late U.S rock and roll legend, chuck berry who died last month atthe age of 90 has been laid to rest at the U.S state of Missouri.

Fans of the rock ‘n’ roll legend were present at his funeral to pay theirlast respects.

They were allowed to view his body the performer’s body before he wasburied on Sunday.

The guitarist and songwriter died in missouri after a seven-decade career.

CONFED CUP: AFRICA:

The current champions of the Nigerian Professional Football League; Enugurangers would have an Unhill task to climb during their second leg in theconfederations cup.

The Nigerian side gave away a two nil advantage at the cathedral stadiumat Enugu as Zesco united of Zambia equalized in the second half.

Zesco is now taking two away-goals into the return leg next weekend inZambia.

Holders, TpMazembe of the D.R.Congo continued the defense of their crownwith a 2-0 win over Algerian side; J.S Kabylie on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Tunisia’s club African came away from Mauritian team;Port Louis with a 2-1 win in Curepipe.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Ivory Coast’s Tanda were 2-0 winners over South African outfit, platinum stars in Abidjan.

Victory over two legs will earn all sixteen play-off winners a place inthe group stage of the confederation cup, starting next month.

NPFL RESULTS

Kano pillars have continued their losing run in the NPFL games as theywent down one goal to nothing to Akwa United, while MFM warriors came outwith all three points as the beat El-Kanemi.

In other games rivers united beat Abia warriors 1-0shooting stars defeated niger tornadoes 2-1.

Kastina united overcame Enyimba FC With two goals to oneWikki tourist also defeated gombe 3-1, while, sunshine stars also ran out1-0 victorious against Remo stars

abs fc gained a 1-0 win against n=Nasarawa united

while Lobi stars were held to a goalless statement at home to FC Ifeanyiubah

RANGERS: FOOTBALL

The board of rangers international football club has called onthe coach of the league defending champions, ImamaAmapakabo to stepaside.

This is due to a string of poor results by the Enugu based side since thestart of the season.

Director, public relations of rangers international, Forster chimeconfirmed this development after rangers were forced to a 2-2 draw byvisiting Zesco United of Zambia in a CAF confederation cup game played atEnugu yesterday.

The club’s management will also meet to deliberate on the next line ofaction to save the club from further defeats.

