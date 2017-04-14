RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON FRIDAY, APRIL 14, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

As the Aduction of the over 200 Chibok school girls from their school clocks its 3 years today, President Muhammadu Buhari is reiterating his promise to do everything possible to secure the release of the remaining girls in the Boko Haram captivity.

President Buhari made this promise in a message to mark the third anniversary of the abduction of the girls from their school in Chibok community in Borno State.

The president revealed that the government had reached out to their captors, through local and international intermediaries, and was ready to do everything within its means to ensure the safe release of all the girls.

He said there was no reason to celebrate the return of only 24 Chibok School Girls, when thousands of other nigerians forcibly abducted by the terrorists were languishing in Boko Haram Camps.

The president expressed special appreciation to the parents and families of the abducted persons who have endured three years of agony for the return of their children.

CHIBOK GIRLS: PROTEST

The Bring Back Our Girls Campaign and advocacy group, BBOG, is asking for more commitment from the federal government in securing the release of the remaining Chibok School girls in captivity.

Members of the group marched to the office of the Lagos state governor, Akinwumi Ambode, to present their petition.

Receiving the protesters, the lagos state commissioner for special duties,

Seye Oladejo assured them that the governor will communicate their demands

to the federal government.

ARMY

The Nigerian Army has stated plans to commence operation in southern Kaduna, Bauchi, Kano and plateau states to curtail the activities of herdsmen and armed bandits.

The chief of training and operations, major general, David Ahmadu who made the disclosure, said that the operation would indicate the defeat of the Boko Haram insurgents in north-east Nigeria.

Ahmadu appealed to residents of the states not to panic during the operation and guaranteed them of their safety.

He urged them to be conscious of fleeing terrorists seeking refuge in innocent communities.

KADUNA KILLINGS

The senate has debunked reports that it rejected the interim report of the

Adhoc Committee on the Southern Kaduna Crisis and other flashpoints across Nigeria.

Speaking to newsmen, chairman of the committee, Kabiru Gaya explained that

the committee was only asked to include additional details and make wider

recommendations.

Senator Gaya says the committee is set to visit over ten troubled Areans

in the state that it had identified as areas of crises and communal

flashpoints.

OSINBAJO: YOLA

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared the federal government’s readiness to use technology to solve humanitarian problems in the north east.

Osinbajo said this in Yola at the inauguration of a newly constructed road in Jimeta,

The was named after him and the Yola-Numan road was renamed after president Muhammadu Buhari.

The Veepee said the federal government in partnership with the American university of Nigeria would make the region a hub for technical knowledge

acquisition towards addressing challenges in the region, and providing

employment.

He lauded the state government for its commitment to service delivery, in line with the federal government transformation agenda.

On his part, Governor Jibrilla Bindow lauded President Buhari for his efforts towards fighting the Boko Haram insurgeny and restoring peace to north east.

The secretary to the government of the federation Babachir David Lawal, praised governor bindow for his achievements in the state

BUHARI

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the replacement of heads of 23 federal government agencies.

The announcement was made by the director of press in the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, Bolaji Adebiyi through a

statement.

Adebiyi said all the appointments will take effect immediately.

He disclosed that barrister Julie Okah-Donli was appointed as the director-general of the national agency for the prohibition of trafficking in persons (NAPTIP), and barrister Mary Ikpere-eta as the director-general

of the national centre for women development NCWD.

The statement also revealed Bayo Somefun appointment as the managing

director for the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), while Tijani

suleiman, jasper azuatalam and kemi nelson are executive directors of the

fund.

Other agency that also have new heads are national directorate of employment, NDE national institute for Labour Studies ,Minils, the national research institute for chemical technology.

Others are Nigeria institute for social and economic research, Niser, Nigeria insurance commission ,Naicom, consumer protection council ,cpc the

federal character commission among others .

EL-RUFAI

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has faulted monthly earning details of the speaker of the house of representative, Yakubu Dogara.

Last week, Dogara had disclosed his monthly earnings from October 2016 to March 2017 which is valued at over 346,000 after tax deduction.

The Kaduna state governor said the details contradicted declaration by economist regarding the earnings of members of the national assembly.

El-Rufai was also reacting to the allegation by Dogara that the governor only disclosed the security allocation in the budget and not his security

votes.

Governor El-Rufai insisted that he does not embezzle his state funds like members of the national assembly handles public funds.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday criticized the governor for challenging them to make their budget public, saying that what Governor El-Rufai declared was not his security votes, but Kaduna state security budget.

PDP: SHERIFF

The crisis rocking the people’s democratic party has taken another dimension. this is coming as the embattled national chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, accused the rivers state governor, Nyeson Wike, and his Ekiti State counterpart, Ayodele Fayose, of recruiting former president Goodluck Jonathan to scuttle the party’s peace process.

Sheriff is alleging that the two governors gave the former president the task of destroying the efforts of the party’s peace and reconciliation committee headed by the Bayelsa state governor Seriake Dickson.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, sheriff’s deputy, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh said jonathan was lured into committing a serious breach of protocol that led to the failure of the exercise.

Sheriff also alleged that Wike sponsored the meeting with 50 million naira.

The former Bornu state governor also announced that the party’s national executive council meeting would hold on may 3, in Abuja.

Jonathan has denied collecting money from anyone to host the botched meeting.

Today is Good Friday, also known as “holy Friday and Nigerians are joining

Christians all over the world to mark the day as they observe a public

holiday.

The good Friday precedes the Easter Sunday.

It is a day set aside to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary Over 2000 years, which is observed during the holy week.

The federal government had declared today as public holiday to mark the day.

U.S

An air strike by the united states military has killed 36 Islamic state militants at the Nangarhar province, in Afghanistan.

The country’s Defence ministry who made the announcement disclosed that the U.S military carried out the strike with a weapon known as the “mother

of all bombs”.

Reports say that the bomb which has been described as the largest non nuclear bomb was dropped on a tunnel used by the so-called Islamic State

militants in the region.

The ministry insisted that no civilian was affected by the explosion.

A former president of the country, Hamid Karzai has condemned the attack, describing it as in human.

The chief executive of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah said the strike took place in co-ordination with the government, adding that precautions had been taken to avoid civilian casualties.

SYRIA

The Syrian government and its allies have begun relocating civilians from four besieged towns.

Activist said the civilians were being relocated to the western region of Allepo.

We hear that more than 30,000 people are expected to be evacuated.

Last month, the united nations described the situation in the affected towns as “catastrophic.

It stated that over 64,000 civilians were trapped in the affected towns.

SYRIA

Syrian president, Bashar Al-Assad says the alleged chemical attack report on a rebel held town was fabricated.

President, Al-Assad who made this known during an interview said no chemical attack took place.

He also said the U.S military air strike on a Syrian airbase has not weakened the country’s military power more than 80 people were killed in the rebel-held town of khan Sheikhoun on April 4th.

Hundreds of persons were also hospitalized.

U.S

A U.S judge, Sheila Abdus-salaam has been found dead at a river in the U.S city of Newyork.

The U.S police said Abdus-Salaam who is the first black woman to serve in New York’s highest court may have committed suicide.

They revealed that there were no signs of trauma or criminality.

Abdus-Salaam death comes after her husband reported her missing on Tuesday.

Reports also say she had been battling depression.

Three years ago Abdus-Salaam’s brother took his life for unknown reasons.

CANADA

Canada has stated plans to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana by June 2018.

If approved by its parliament, Canada will be the largest developed nation to end marijuana prohibition.

The law was tabled on Thursday, and would allow adults over 18 to possess up to 30 Grammes of dried marijuana.

The proposed legislation would allow the federal government to license producers, but provinces would be in charge of regulating consumer sale.

Other issues, such as pricing, taxation and packaging will still be a work

in progress.

ENTERTAINMENT : MURPHY

us comedian Charlie Murphy, who is also the elder brother of actor Eddie Murphy, has at the age of 57.

Charlie Died from Leukaemia Charlie Murphy’s true Hollywood story sketches on comedy central’s Chappelle’s show in the early 2000s made him a star in the us.

Born and raised in new York, Eddie and Charlie’s parents – Lillian and

Charles – split up when the boys were little.

Lillian later remarried and her husband Vernon lynch brought up both Eddie

and Charlie.

EUROPA RESULTS

Quarter final Europa League matches were played last night across four stadia’s in Europ.

These are the results of the fixtures; English side, Manchester united played an away 1 all draw against Belgian side Anderlecht.

Spanish side, Celta Vigo defeated Genk 3-2 Dutch team, Ajax defeated Schalke 04 of Germany 2-0 french outfit, Lyon came from behind to beat Turkish giants Besiktas 2-1.

SPORT/RANGERS

Players of Enugu rangers will depart for Zambia later today for their CAF confederation cup second leg play-offs against Zesco United.

This comes after the players received their travelling allowances for the fixture.

The players had refused to travel on Thursday demanding their full match entitlements.

We hear that each player received the sum of 730 dollars as traveling allowances for the match.

We hear that the club side has written to CAF through the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, to postpone the match to Sunday.

The game had been scheduled for today the first leg of the tie had ended 2-2 in Enugu.

