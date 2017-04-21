RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON FRIDAY, APRIL 21, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

SEVEN FOOTBALL FANS DIE AT VIEWING CENTRE IN CALABAR AS HIGH TENSION ELECTRICITY CABLE DROPS ON THEM.

PRESIDENT BUHARI PRAISES ONGOING REBRANDING OF NIGERIA MARITIMEADMINISTRATION AND SAFETY AGENCY, NIMASA.

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE CALLS ON WHISTLE BLOWERS TO REPORT MISCONDUCT

BY POLICE PERSONNEL.

U.S. STATE OF ARKANSAS CARRIES OUT FIRST PUBLIC EXECUTION.

IRANIAN GUARDIAN COUNCIL BARS FORMER PRESIDENT, MAHMOUD AHMADINEJAD, FROM STANDING IN NEXT MONTH’S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.

AND IN SPORTS, REAL MADRID TO FACE ATLETICO MADRID IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE SEMI-FINAL.

CALABAR ELECTROCUTION

No fewer than seven football fans have been confirmed dead at a viewing centre in Calabar, after a high tension cable fell on the centre and electrocuted them.

The casualty figure is likely to rise as over 30 persons were reportedly gathered at the viewing centre to watch the UEFA EUROPA league quarter-final match between Manchester United and and Erlecht.

Twenty three others suffered varying degree of injuries.

The cross river state police command has confirmed the incident but is yet to give the casualty figure.

The cross river state governor, Ben Ayade, has commiserated with families of the victims of the tragic incident.

In a statement signed by his senior special assistant on media, Ayade described the incident as tragic and horrifying, saying it marks a dark chapter in the life of the state.

Ayade, who has ordered an investigation into the cause of the incident, promised that the state government would offer adequate assistance to victims of the incident and their families.



LAGOS: MENINGITIS

Lagos State government has again made it known that the state was free of any strain of meningitis.

The State Commissioner for health, dr. Jide Idris restated this at Ikeja while briefing journalists on the activities of the ministry in the last one year.

Dr. Idris who expressed confidence in the disease surveillance unit of the state said the unit had been exceptional in rapidly combating outbreaks in the past such as lassa fever and cholera in 2016

The Health Commissioner said that Lagos State was not in any way affected by the strain of the bacteria responsible for meningitis.



LAGOS: WOMEN AFFAIR

Still in Lagos, we can tell you that a total of 700 domestic violence matters were handled last year by the ministry of women affairs in collaboration with ministry of justice.

So says the commissioner for women affairs and poverty alleviation, Lola Akande.

Speaking to journalists at Ikeja, Akande noted that some survivors of domestic violence have been rehabilitated and trained on skills acquisition.

SOKOTO: MENINGITIS

The Sokoto State Government says it has commenced mass vaccination against the type “c” strain of meningitis.

The State Commissioner For Health, Balarabe Kakale, who made the announcement, said the state had received the first batch of 20,000 doses of the vaccine from the federal government.

Most of the states in northern Nigeria have registered the highest casualty figures with Zamfara state recording over 300 deaths since last year.

In all, the federal government said the death toll from the outbreak of meningitis in Nigeria had risen to 745.

OYO

The Oyo State government says it was working tirelessly to offset a backlog of salaries and arrears of its workers which has entered the fourth month.

Speaking with our correspondent at Ibadan, the State Commissioner For Finance, Bimbo Adekanbi emphasized that the government was exploring all available mechanisms to put smiles on the faces of its workforce.

NAPTIP:TRAFFICKING

The National Agency for the prohibition of trafficking in persons and other related matters, Naptip, Kano Zone, says it had rescued no fewer than 69 victims of human trafficking from January to date.

The Naptip Zonal Commander in Kano, Shehu Umar, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Kano On Friday.

Umar said of the 69, 32 were males, while 37 were females.

He commended the Katsina State Police command for intercepting 22 victims and one suspect who led them at kwando area in Katsina metropolis on April 20th.

The Naptip Boss added that all 22 victims and the suspect were now in their custody while investigation had commenced.

According to him, each of the victims paid n120, 000 and above as charges to their traffickers.

Shehu Umar promised that the command would continue to work in collaboration with other security agencies with a view to checking the ugly trend.

BUHARI:NIMASA

President Muhammad Buhari says the rebranding of the Nigerian maritime administration and safety agency (NIMASA) is part of government’s effort to enhance economic diversification and repositioning of the maritime sector as the country’s highest revenue earner in the near future.

President Buhari stated this while unveiling NIMASA’s new logo at the ongoing 3rd conference of the association of heads of African maritime administration at Abuja.

The president who was represented at the conference by the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo stressed that the federal government will not relent in its mission to make the Nigerian maritime sector a role model on the Africa continent.

President Buhari also stated that Nimasa being the regulatory agency of shipping and maritime activities in Nigeria was undergoing a rebranding process to play an important role in Nigeria’s economic advancement.

He commended the management of NIMASA led by the director general, Dr. Dakuku Peterside for the strings of achievements within a short period.

The Nigerian leader noted that the new logo and brand ushers in a new beginning for the maritime sector required to respond appropriately to the challenges facing African Maritime Sector.

The theme for the 3rd AAMA conference is “sustainable use of Africa’s oceans and seas”.

Stakeholders from 34 African countries with the international maritime organization (IMO) and other notable Global Maritme Stakeholders are attending the conference.



VEEPEE:PROBE

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has held a closed-door meeting with some top security officials and other government officials at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The meeting may not be unconnected with the investigation of the secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir David Lawal and the director general of the national intelligence agency, Ayo Oke, who were suspended from office over alleged infractions in the course of their official duties.

Those at the meeting with the vice president were the national security adviser, Babagana Munguno, the director-general of the department for state services, Lawal Daura, the inspector-general of police , Ibrahim IDRIS, acting chairman of the economic and financial crimes commission,

Ibrahim Magu and the minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation, Abubakar Malami.

The suspended secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir Lawal is to answer on allegations that he gave his company a multi-million naira contract to cut grass at an internally displaced persons camp while the director general of the national intelligence agency, Ayo Oke is to explain his claims for the 15 billion naira found in an Ikoyi apartment by

the EFCC.



IGP: WHISTLEBLOWERS

The Inspector General Of Police, Ibrahim Idris has called on whistleblowers to report the misconduct of policemen to the appropriate quarters.

Idris made the call in Abuja at the inauguration of a partnership between the police and Akin Fadeyi foundation on anti-corruption initiative.

The police chief noted that public scrutiny would make the personnel to be more accountable.

IGP IDRIS, who was represented by the deputy inspector general in charge of operations, Joshak Habila, said the various platforms are available for all to access.

He disclosed that a national conference would soon be convened to discuss the persistent herdsmen and farmers’ clash in the country.

ARKANSAS

The U.S. State of Arkansas has carried out first public execution after twelve years.

The execution of Ledell Lee, was carried out after the us supreme court rejected his challenge That Arkansas was unfairly rushing several executions before its supply of a lethal injection drug expires at the end of April.

The supreme court overturned a ruling blocking the use of a different drug on Thursday.

Lee was convicted for murder and his third request to stay the execution was denied.

He was executed some few moments before his death warrant expired at mid

night.

Lee was on death row for more than 20 years after his conviction of beating Debra Reese to death with a Tyre iron in 1993.

IRAN: ELECTION

Former Iranian president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has been barred from standing in next month’s presidential election.

Ahmadinejad, a vocal critic of the west, served two terms as president between 2005 and 2013.

President Hassan Rouhani and leading hardliner, Ebrahim Raisi have both been approved by the guardian council.

Rouhani was elected by a landslide in 2013, on a platform of ending the country’s diplomatic isolation and creating a freer society.

More than 1,600 candidates sought to stand, but only about six are selected by the guardian council, the clerical body which vets candidates.

GOODING SR.

Cuba Gooding SR, the lead singer of 70s soul group main ingredient and father of actor Cuba Gooding Jr, has died at the age of 72.

The star was found dead in his car on Thursday in woodland hills, California.

His body was slumped over the wheel of his jaguar, but there was no suspicion of foul play.

Anonymous sources say drug paraphernalia and alcohol containers were found in the car.

Born in Harlem, new york, the star received his unusual forename from his father, Dudley Macdonald Gooding.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Defending champions, Real Madrid is to face rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the champion’s league.

The fixture is a repeat of last year’s final.

Real Radrid could become the first club to retain the trophy in the final billed in Cardiff on June 3rd.

French side Monaco would take on Italian Club Juventus in the other last-four tie.

The first legs will be played on may 2nd and 3rd , with the return legs the following week.

Real, aiming to win Europe’s premier club competition for a 12th time, beat German champions Bayern Munich 6-3 on aggregate to reach the last four.

Atletico, ended Premier League Champions Leicester’s fairytale run in Europe, edging the foxes 2-1 over two legs.

Juventus claimed an impressive 3-0 aggregate win over Barcelona while Monaco defeated Borussia Dortmund 6-3 the Europa League draw will take place shortly.

GERMANY

The German Police have charged a man suspected of attacking the Borussia Dortmund team bus.

The suspect, identified as Sergej W, was staying in the team’s hotel in a room overlooking the street where the explosion took place.

The police say the man was a stock broker who wanted to make money if the price of shares in the team fell.

Spanish footballer Marc Bartra underwent wrist surgery and a police officer was treated for shock.

The Borussia Dortmund’s Champions league match against Monaco on April 11was rescheduled a day later, which led Dortmund fans to open their doors to stranded away supporters.

SPORTS

Former England and Aston Villa defender, Ugo Ehiogu, has passed on following cardiac arrest.

The Tottenham’s under-23 coach, collapsed at the club’s training ground yesterday.

Ehiogu, who starred for Aston Villa and Middlesbrough during his playing career, has been on Tottenham’s coaching staff since 2014.

The 44-year-old, capped four times by England, needed treatment after becoming ill while working at the premier league club’s training headquarters in north London.

Ehiogu made over 200 appearances in a nine-year stay with villa, helping them win the league cup in 1994 and 1996.

He joined Middlesbrough in 2000, spending seven years there and winning the league cup again in 2004.

Ehiogu also played for west Bromwich Albion, Leeds, Glasgow rangers and Sheffield United before retiring in 2009.

