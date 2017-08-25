RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25, 2017

NIGERIAN AUTHORITIES COMMENCES MASS HOUSING PROJECTS IN 33 STATES OF THE FEDERATION.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT BAILS OUT LOCAL OIL AND GAS FIRMS ACROSS THE COUNTRY WITH 200 MILLION DOLLARS.

NIGERIA LABOUR CONGRESS PRESENTS LIST OF NOMINEES FOR NEGOTIATION OF NEW NATIONAL MINIMUM WAGE TO THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

ASUU DISTANCES UNION FROM NEW ADMISSION CUT OFF MARKS ANNOUNCED BY JAMB.

UEFA NAMES BARCELONA WINGER LIEKE MARTENS AS WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR.

FG: HOUSING

Accommodation problems will soon become a thing of the past in 33 states of the federation as the Nigerian authorities have announced commencement of mass housing projects in those states.

It also called for an upward review of up to 50 per cent as mobilization funds for contractors, especially emerging contractors operating in the built environment.

The minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this at the sixth meeting of the national council on lands, housing and urban development.

Fashola told delegates that with ongoing housing projects, the government had fulfilled the commitment it made at the 2016 council meeting by 90 per cent.

FG: OIL/GAS

The federal government has pumped in about 200 million dollars into the local oil and gas firms in the country.

The intervention fund, according to the minister of state for petroleum resources, Ibe Kachikwu, is part of measures to improve access to low-cost credit for oil and gas firms operating in the economy.

The Nigerian content development fund is expected to be financed through the allocation of one per cent of the value of all contracts awarded in the upstream oil and gas industry.

The petroleum ministry made this public.



CORRUPTION

President Muhammadu buhari has been commended for signing an extradition agreement with the United Arab Emirates that will facilitate the return of looters to the country to face prosecution.

The chairman, presidential advisory committee against corruption, itseSagay, and the chairman, centre for anti-corruption and open leadership, Debo Adeniran gave the commendation.

President Buhari had on Thursday signed an extradition treaty with the UAE to strengthen the federal government’s anti-corruption war.



JONATHAN

Meanwhile, former president Goodluck Jonathan has criticized the move by the current administration to curb hate speech.

On his facebook page the former Nigerian leader re-posted a post from 2014 emphasizing that he was the most abused and insulted president in the world.

He boasted that Nigerians will remember him for the total freedom enjoyed under him.

Jonathan’s re-post has gained over 3000 comments from his over two million followers.

SOLUDO

Meanwhile, former central bank governor Charles Soludo wants Nigerians to participate more fully in governance.

Soludo who made the call at an entrepreneurship programme explained that political leaders deliver the kind of governance demanded of them.

The former CBN governor also urged entrepreneurs to be innovative and work with people that spur them to be better.



NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress has submitted its list of nominees for the 29 man-committee for the negotiation of the new national minimum wage to the federal government.

NLC president Ayuba Wabba disclosed this in an interview in Abuja. Wabba expressed the hope that the government wills fulfill its part of the bargain.

The federal executive council had on May 25th approved the constitution of the national minimum wage committee to kick-start the process of negotiations for new wages for workers.

AREWA

The Arewa youths consultative forum has suspended its quit notice to Ndigbos living in the 19 northern states of the country.

At a press briefing in Abuja, the leader of the coalition Abdul Aziz Suleiman insisted that the federal government must arrest the leader of Ipob, Nnamdi Kanu. They also listed seven terms and conditions for peaceful coexistence.

The Borno state governor Kashim Shettima who was at the meeting also had this to say.

ASUU: CUT-OFF MARK

The new cut off marks announced by the joint admissions and matriculation board, jamb does not seem to sit well with the academic staff union of universities, ASUU.

The academic union argues that the latest development will abolish public universities in the country as it adds no value to nation’s university system.

Jamb had pegged admission cut off mark for universities at a hundred and twenty and one hundred for polytechnics, monotechnics and colleges of education.

JAMB: BOOK

Meanwhile, the joint admissions and matriculations board says it does not have the powers to withdraw in dependence, the book currently being used for the use of English test in the unified tertiary matriculation examination.

The examination body however, said it had invited assessors at the Nigerian academy of letters, the highest authority on arts in the country, to propose amendments to portions of the book deemed graphic and immoral by stakeholders in the education sector.

It would be recalled that a parent-teacher-association in Lagos, had recently petitioned jamb, the national examination council and the federal ministry of education, over some recommended texts for candidates.

BOKO HARAM

And to this sad one which says that five persons have been killed in an ambush at Meleri village, Borno state by the Boko Haram insurgents. Two soldiers were also injured in the attack.

The leader of the militia force Ibrahim Liman confirmed the attack saying four members of the militia died including the driver of one of the trucks they were escorting in the ambush.

NASARAWA: FIRE

Fifteen houses at a community in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital have been gutted by fire, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

An eyewitness report says the incident occurred when a leaking diesel tanker that was parked on the street exploded and affected houses on the street.

Two persons who were injured in the incident are receiving treatment at a specialist hospital.

TURKEY

Turkey has purged its public sector of over 900 workers. This is according to an emergency decree published after last year’s failed coup.

Over 140,000 people have been sacked or suspended from their jobs since July 2016 over alleged links to us-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused of ordering the attempted coup. We hear that Gulen has denied the charges.



MARTENS

Barcelona winger Lieke martens has been named UEFA women’s player of the year.

The player defeated VFL Wolfsburg striker Pernille harder and Olympique Lyon midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan.

Martens guided the Dutch women’s team to their first international title when they won the European championship this year.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON FRIDAY, AUGUST 25, 2017