RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON FRIDAY, JANUARY 27, 2017

FRIDAY, JANUARY 27, 2017

PRESIDENCY DENIES RUMOURS OVER PRESIDENT BUHARI’S HEALTH STATUS.

ACTING PRESIDENT DECRIES INCREASING CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES IN THE NIGER DELTA.

NIGERIA UNION OF TEACHERS KICK AGAINST PLANS TO RETURN PRIMARY SCHOOLS TO LOCAL GOVERNMENTS.

ISRAEL APPROVES ASYLUM FOR 100 SYRIAN CHILDREN.

U.S. PRESIDENT, DONALD TRUMP HOSTS FIRST FOREIGN LEADER AT THE WHITE HOUSE TODAY.

NIGERIAN LEAGUE MANAGEMENT COMPANY THREATENS STIFF SANCTIONS AGAINST ERRING CLUBS AND INDIVIDUALS IN THE LEAGUE.

LAI MOH’D:BUHARI

The Federal Government has dispelled rumors making the rounds that a delegation of some state governors has travelled to the U.K to confirm the state of health of President Buhari.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, in a statement at Abuja stressed that the president was hale and hearty.

The minister restated that president Buhari was in London on vacation.

Lai Mohammed appealed to those behind the falsehood to desist from such acts and to stop overheating the polity.

ADESINA : BUHARI: HEALTH:

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has again stressed that President Muhammadu Buhari is hale and hearty.

Adesina made it known that the president was not in any hospital in London but was on vacation.

The Presidential aide made the clarification when he appeared today as guest on radio continental’s breakfast show, the continental sunrise.

He described the rumored hospitalization of the president as a figment of the imagination of those spreading the rumors.

Speaking on the calls for the President to address Nigerians to confirm his health status; Adesina said it was the president’s decision to talk or not to talk to the Public.

He also debunked suggestions that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki planned to take over power from the acting president, Yemi Osinbajo.

The Presidential Spokesperson also responded to calls for the president to spend his vacations in the country instead of travelling abroad.



FG: OSINBAJO

The increasing criminal activities in the nation’s waterways especially in the Niger delta are giving the federal government sleepless nights.

The acting President, Yemi Osinbajo who dropped this hint said these illegal activities were threatening national security and human existence in the region.

Osinbajo stated this at Abuja at the public presentation of the ‘harmonized standard operating procedures on arrest, detention and prosecution of vessels and persons in Nigeria’s maritime environment.

He said the criminality in the Niger delta had led to other crimes in the form of sabotage, vandalism of national maritime infrastructure, crude oil theft, kidnapping, illegal bunkering and unregulated fishing and environmental degradation.

The acting president decried a situation where the area now hosts notorious maritime criminal gangs, “fueling terrorism” and other notable trans-border crimes.

Osinbajo commended the Nigerian navy for putting in place measures to strengthen security operations especially the harmonization of the operating procedure to combat maritime irregularities.

SARAKI: SENATE

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has charged all senate standing committees to ensure equitable distribution of projects in the 2017 budget.

Saraki gave the advice after a three- day debate on the general principles of the fiscal document by the upper chamber.

The Senate President noted that only equitable distribution of projects and resources would give a sense of belonging to all parts of the country.

Senators from the south east geo-political zone had complained bitterly that their zone was not fairly treated in the allocation of resources in the budget.

They noted that the zone got paltry 14 billion naira worth of projects in a budget of 7.298 trillion naira.



APC: REVIEW

The governing all progressives’ congress, APC, has initiated moves to overhaul some of the rules guiding the political party.

Consequently, the national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie Oyegun has inaugurated a constitutional review committee to assist in amending its guidelines.

Oyegun said the development followed some constitutional challenges in the party.

The chairman of the committee and the party’s legal adviser, Dr. Muiz Banire said they would ensure that they delivered on their mandate.

TIMI FRANK: APC

Reacting to the development, the former deputy national publicity secretary of the party, Timi Frank, warned that the leadership of the party was assuming dictatorial powers.

Frank said the plan to review party’s constitution was a plot against some leaders of the party opposed to the leadership style of the national chairman.

He accused the chief John Oyegun of breaching the party’s constitution such as not holding the national convention which the party’s laws states clearly that it must be held every two years.

ADAMAWA: NYSC

The NYSC Orientation Camp in Adamawa State, has reopened for corps members deployed in the state for the NYSC 2017/2018 service year.

The camp was closed five years ago following the activities of the Boko Haram terrorists.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, at the temporary camp at The State Polytechnic, Yola, The Adamawa State Governor, Mohammed Jibrilla, said he was excited at the return of corps members to the state.

Jibrilla however stated that corps members would, not be posted to Michika and Madagali local governments areas and other places considered unsafe.

He said the return of the NYSC members would further boost the image of Adamawa as a peaceful state after the insurgents had been rooted out of Sambisa forest.

TUT:PRI SCH

The Nigeria Union of Teachers, has appealed to federal and state governments to abandon the planned handover of primary school administration to local government councils in the interest of peace.

The union among other things wants the governments to review the nine-year basic education curriculum and make the study of history compulsory in primary and secondary schools in the country.

The President of the nut, Michael Alogba- Olukoya, made the appeal at Abuja.

Olukoya said the union is insisting that teachers would resist any attempt to return the management of primary schools to local government administrations as it will plunge the basic education sector into a

crisis.

Recall that the proposed local government autonomy bill, which seeks the recently passed by the house of representatives, but the senate is yet to pass the bill.

ISRAEL: SYRIA

Israel has for the first time approved a plan to give asylum to 100 children orphaned in the Syrian conflict.

The children will initially get temporary residency status and allowed to stay indefinitely after four years.

under the plan, the orphans would be housed in dormitories, then absorbed into the education system.

They could also be taken in by foster families or adopted at a later stage.

Israel has technically been at war with Syria for decades, but has officially taken a position of neutrality in the current conflict.



UNITED KINGDOM: UNITED STATES

The British Prime Minister, Theresa may will be meeting with president Donald trump later today at the white house in Washington.

She is the first foreign leader to meet with the new U.S president.

The pair will meet at the white house and hold a joint press conference before taking part in a working lunch.

Theresa may who arrived the US on Thursday addressed republican lawmakers in Philadelphia warning them to “beware” of Russia.

She also urged them to “step up” and play a greater role in global security.

MEXICO: UNITED STATES

The war of words between Mexico and the U.S over president trump’s proposed wall along their common border is hooting up.

Mexico has condemned a move by the U.S to impose a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports to pay for the wall.

However, the foreign minister Luis Videgaray said U.S consumers may end up paying for the wall because they will pay more for Mexican imports.

Recall that the Mexican president, Enrique Pena Nieto has cancelled a planned visit to the U.S over a row of who would pay for the barrier.

The planned wall was one of trump’s key election campaign pledges.

Earlier this week, the president trump signed an executive order to create a wall along the 2,000 mile or 3,200 Kilometre US-Mexico borders.

Our foreign affairs correspondent, victor Otuya is here to take Analyse

the ,Mexico/U.S. issue.





NPFL:NIGERIA

The Nigerian Football League Management Company, LMC, says it will not spare any club or individual who flouts the rules governing the game.

The chairman of the LMC, shehu dikko said they will implement the rules without any bias.

Speaking to Sportwriters in Abuja, Dikko promised to improve the quality of the game in Nigeria, curb hooliganism and check the must win at home mentality.

The lMC also said it was working towards more family friendly stadiums to encourage families to develop the attitude of going to watch live matches.

FOOTBALL

Three of Arsenal’s first team players; Theo Walcott, Per Mertesacker and Mathieu Debuchy have returned to the side after spells of injury.

The manager Arsene Wenger confirmed that the players have returned to full training.

Wenger had also welcomed Danny Welbeck back in the side after the striker recovered from a knee injury.

The gunners are, however, short in midfield, with Mohamed Elneny away on international duty with Egypt, while Granit Xhaka is suspended for the next four games after picking up another red card against Burnley.

Aaron Ramsey and Francis Coquelin are the only two fit midfielders in the squad, with the gunners facing three games in the next eight days, in the fa cup and the league, including a massive game against Chelsea at Stamford bridge.

