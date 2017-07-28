RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM



WORLD NEWS AT NOON



FRIDAY, JULY 28, 2017

CRITICISMS TRAIL CONSTITUTIONAL AMMENDMENTS BY SENATE.

SENATE APPROVES 14 OF 33 ITEMS ON THE 1999 CONSTITUTION.

CHAIRMAN SENATE COMMITTEE ON MEDIA, AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS, ALIYU SABI

CANVASSES SUPPORT FOR THE UPPER CHAMBER.

CANVASSES SUPPORT FOR THE UPPER CHAMBER. SULTAN OF SOKOTO SAAD ABUBAKAR CONDEMNS INACTIONS OF NORTHERN GOVERNORSIN THE REGION.

NUPENG THREATENS INDUSTRIAL ACTION.

RUSSIA SLAMS TWO SANCTIONS ON THE U.S. IN RETALIATION.

REACTIONS: SENATE

Reactions have continued to trail the amendment of the 1999 constitution.

Former vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed his displeasure overthe rejection of the restructuring and women’s rights bill by the senate.

Atiku said the decision was against the promise made by the APC during the2015 election.

Other notable Nigerians and women advocacy organizations also condemnedthe decision including the Ohaneze group that accuses the senate of tryingto hinder moves to restructure the country.

CONSTITUTION: DOGARA

The lower chamber has so far approved 14 out of 33 bills before it’s on the1999 constitution amendment process.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara stated this.

Dogara noted that the proposed amendment of the 1999 constitution willpromote good governance in the country.

SENATE: EFCC

After three considerations, the red chamber has passed a bill that couldrestrict the economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC frominvestigating financial crime offenders.

The Nigerian financial intelligence agency bill was passed by the senatewithout the usual public hearing organized to consider opinions ofconcerned parties on the matter.

The Nigerian financial intelligence agency bill becomes law if thepresident appends his assent to the bill.

SABI: BILLS

The chairman senate committee on media and public affairs, Aliyu Sabi hascalled on Nigerian’s to cooperate with the senate to move the country forward.

Sabi noted that the upper chamber had attended to all critical bills.

Sabi stated this in an interview on television continental breakfast show.

SULTAN: NORTHERN GOV

The sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar the third, has accused northerngovernors of showing a lack of commitment to their duties.

He says they have a lazy attitude of governance.

The sultan has therefore advised the governors to avoid procrastinationand implement decisions capable of turning around the fortunes of theregion.

NUPENG

The national union of petroleum and natural gas workers, Nupeng hasthreatened to embark on industrial strike.

The union’s national president, IgweAchese disclosed this to newsmen inAbuja.

Achese who attributed the decision to the non- payment of 3 billion naira

severance package to sacked workers of the association has given the

federal government two weeks ultimatum to address the issue.

RUSSIA



The rift between Russia and the U.S. is getting more intense, as Russia hasdirected the U.S. to cut its diplomatic staff to 455.

Moscow has also barred the use of some property by U.S diplomats.

Russia’s retaliation, outlined in a statement from the foreign ministry,came a day after the U.S senate voted to slap new sanctions Moscow.

US: TRUMP

U.S president, Donald Trump’s bid to repeal the Obama-era healthcare acthas failed.

The latest attempt to abolish the act was knocked out by the U.S senate.

Three republicans which included former presidential candidate, JohnMccain, voted against the bill, which needed a simple majority to pass.

President trump said the three had let the American people down.

