RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON

MONDAY, APRIL 11, 2017

SHELL: NIGERIA

Multi-National Oil Company, shell has admitted dealing with a convictedNigerian money-launderer during negotiations for access to a vast oilfield in Nigeria.

The new evidence comes after emails were published showing that shellnegotiated with a former petroleum resources minister, Dan Etete, who waslater convicted of money laundering in a separate case.

Shell and an Italian Oil Company, E.N.I. Paid 1.3 billion dollars or onebillion pounds to the Nigerian government for access to the field.

Investigators revealed that 1.1 billion dollars was passed through a firm,Malabu owned by Dan Etete.

Shell and the Italian firm E.N.I agreed a deal with the Nigeriangovernment for the rights to exploit opl 245, a prime oil block off thecoast of the Niger Delta.

The report also disclosed that documents filed by Italian prosecutors

claimed that 466 million dollars of that sum was then laundered through abureau de change and passed on to the then President, Goodluck Jonathan,and some members of his government.

EFCC: CASH ARREST

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, has again recovered thesum of 250 million naira at the popular balogun market on lagos island.

The recovery is coming just few days after the commission recovered 449million naira at an abandoned bureau de change office on Victoria Island,Lagos.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement, said the discovery of thefund at a bureau de change followed a tip-off from a whistle-blower.

He disclosed that the interception followed information that the cash wasbeing moved somewhere in the market for conversion into foreign currenciesby unnamed persons.

Uwujaren said the money included 547,730 euros, 21,090 pounds and5,648,500 naira which is about 250 million naira at the prevailingexchange rate at the parallel market.

He said two suspects arrested claimed they were acting on behalf of theirboss who sent the money to them from one of the northern states inNigeria.

EL RUFAI: KADUNA

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El Rufai has responded to challenge thrown at him by the speaker of the house of representatives, YakubuDogara to make public his security votes as he has released it as capturedin the 2017 state budget.

El Rufai also released his salary for the month of February.

The governor through a statement by the special assistant to the governoron media and publicity, SamuelAruwan challenged the national assembly toalso make public its budget.

El rufai insisted that the national assembly owes Nigerians explanation onwhat its actual budget was as well as the salaries of its leaders.

The governor said the Kaduna state government pays him a net salary of470, 521 naira which include basic salary, and hardship allowance.

Governor El-Rufai said the call to #opennass was not a personal one butone which the leadership of the national assembly owes to all Nigerians.

He further pointed out that the 2016 budget of the national assembly of 469 members was larger than the capital budget of Kaduna State, withclose to 10 million inhabitants.

ONDO: COURT

Seven men are to spend the rest of their lives behind bars for theirinvolvement in the kidnap of a former secretary to the government of thefederation, Chief OluFalae.

Justice WilliamsOlamide of an Ondo high court found the seven men guiltyof kidnapping the elder statesman at his farm at ilado village, inSeptember, 2015.

Counsels to both sides now react to the judgment.

Chief falae had spent three days in the den of the kidnappers while a sumof 5 milllion naira was reportedly paid as ransom to the hoodlums for hisrelease.

BBOG:

The bring back our girls advocacy and campaign group is calling on thefederal government to open a register containing the names of all missingpersons especially in the north east.

They group said the register will help to keep accurate records of notonly missing persons but also a data of all citizens, both dead and alivein crisis prone areas.

The co-convener of the group, ObyEzekwesili stated this at a workshop on

missing persons as part of events lined for the commemoration of the third

anniversary of the abduction of the Chibok school girls.

NASS: MENINGITIS

THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY IS ATTRIBUTING THE OUTBREAK OF MENINGITIS ACROSS THECOUNTRY TO THE RISING CHANGE IN CLIMATIC CONDITIONS WITHIN NIGERIA.

THE NIGERIA OFFICE OF THE GLOBAL LEGISLATORS ORGANIZATION MADE UP OFLAWMAKERS FROM BOTH CHAMBERS DISCLOSED THIS DURING A VISIT TO THE SENATEPRESIDENT, BUKOLA SARAKI AT HIS OFFICE.

THE LAWMAKERS SAID THEY WERE NOW PUTTING TOGETHER A NEW LEGISLATION TOTACKLE CLIMATE CHANGE, GAS FLARING AND ACCESS TO CLEAN ENERGY.

FOR HIS PART, THE SENATE PRESIDENT, BUKOLA SARAKI PROMISED TO ACCELERATECONSIDERATION OF THE BILLS ON ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY.

THE SENATE PRESIDENT AND THE LEADER OF THE INTER-PARLIAMENTARY TEAM, BUKARIBRAHIM NOW SPEAK ON THE PLAN.

NORTH: MENINGITIS

Northern traditional rulers led by the sultan of Sokoto, Sa’adAbubakar will be meeting today with the 19 northern governors and theirhealth commissioners in Kaduna over the outbreak of meningitis.

The cerebrospinal meningitis, or CSM, has spread across most states in thecountry, with 3,959 suspected cases reported and over 400 deaths so farrecorded.

Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto states have been worst affected by the epidemic.

LAGOS: HEALTH: SUICIDE

The growing incidence of deaths as a result of suicide and suicidalattempts is giving the Lagos State government sleepless nights.

And, in a bid to stem the tide, the Ambode-Led Government is initiating acampaign to educate the public on suicide and its common causes.

The state commissioner for health, DR. JIDE IDRIS, announced this at amedia briefing on mental health at Ikeja.

Dr. Idris stressed the need for coordination and collaboration amongvarious sectors of the society including health, education, labour,justice, politics and the media.

He explained that people suffering from depression needed to be supportedto speak out and shun the fear of stigmatization and discrimination.

DR CONGO

Police have banned all political protests across the democratic republicof Congo.

They may clash with the opposition which is insisting on going ahead witha planned anti-government demonstration today.

The main opposition coalition has called for nationwide rallies today toprotest the failure of the government to implement a deal signed with themin December, which would pave the way for president joseph Kabila to stepdown.

Under the terms of the deal, elections would be held before the end of2017, in which Kabila would not be a candidate.

The opposition has also rejected the appointment of Bruno Tshibala as thecountry’s new prime minister.

UN: MALALA

Nobel peace prize winner, MalalaYousafzai, has been honored by theUnited Nations.

She has been made the youngest ever U.N messenger of peace.

The 19-year-old, who is undergoing her a-levels, will take the role with aspecial focus on girls’ education.

Un secretary-general, Antonio Guterres has described her as a symbol ofthe most important thing in the world which is, education for all.

In her acceptance speech in New York, Malala said bringing change startswith us and it should start now.

In 2012, Malala was nearly killed by the Taliban for campaigning forgirls’ rights to education.

NORTH KOREA:

North Korea is not letting anything to chance over a possible invasion bythe United States.

Pyong yang says it will fully defend itself in response to the U.S.Deployment of a navy strike group to the Korean peninsula.

The foreign ministry warned that North Korea was ready to react to anymode of war desired by the United States.

For its part, the U.S pacific command says it is poised at maintainingreadiness in the region.

G7: RUSSIA

Foreign Ministers from the group of seven most industrialized countrieswill be taking a decision on the syrian conflict later today.

The move follows the recent chemical attack on a rebel held town by theSyrian Millitary.

The U.S secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, is also expected in Russia to hold talks with his counterpart, Sergei Lavrov in Moscow to persuadehim to halt the country’s relationship with the Syrian leader.

Rex Tillerson will also meet officials from allied middle easterncountries before heading to Moscow.

Syria has however denied carrying out a chemical attack on the rebel-heldtown which left 89 people dead.

US: ALABAMA

The Governor of the U.S state of Alabama has resigned over hisrelationship with an aide.

Robert Bentley, a two-term republican governor, stepped down as lawmakersbegan impeachment proceedings against him.

The saga got exposed after his text and phone messages with a formeradviser, Rebekah Caldwell Mayson splashed across the media.

Bentley insisted that his relationship with Mayson, a former TV newsreporter and married mother of three, was never physical

meanwhile, lieutenant governor, Kay Ivey, also a republican, has beensworn in to replace him.



SPORT

The United States, Mexico and Canada have announced a joint bid to stagethe 2026 world cup.

The countries are aiming to become the first three- co-hosts in thehistory of FIFA’s showpiece tournament.

The bid was announced at a press conference in new york.

Announcing the bid, U.S. Chief Gulati said three-quarters of thetournament’s matches would be staged in the United States, with Canada andMexico hosting 10 games each.

Gulati also played down the possibility that the politics of u.s.President Donald Trump could not stop the plan.



ARGENTINA: FOOTBALL

Argentina’s football association has fired the coach of the national side,Edgardo Bauza.

The world number two-ranked football nation is at the risk of qualifying for the world cup in russia for the first time since 1970.

Star striker Lionel Messi is to miss the country’s three remainingqualifying matches due to suspension.

The new president of argentine football association, Claudio Tapia said ithad reached a verbal agreement with Bauza.

They are yet to announce a replacement.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The Quarter-final round of the European champions league kicks off thisevening in two centers in Europe.

German giants, Borussia Dortmund, would host French outfit, Monaco, atthe signal Iduna park, in Germany.

Italian league leaders, Juventus, would welcome Barcelona at the Juventusstadium .

The games are scheduled at 7.45pm Nigerian time.

The second quarter-final games of the competition continue tomorrow.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON MONDAY, APRIL 11, 2017