RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON

MONDAY, JULY 10, 2017

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGES CONTINUE TO POUR IN FOR WINNER OF OSUN STATE BYE-ELECTION, ADEMOLA ADELEKE.

LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT MOVES TO CHECK FLOODING ACROSS THE STATE.

INEC TO BEGIN THE RECALL OF SENATOR REPRESENTING KOGI WEST, DINO MELAYE.

AND IN SPORT, TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP, WIMBLEDON 2017 ENTERS WEEK TWO.

OSUN ELECTION

Winner of the Osun State bye-election AdemolaAdeleke has continued toreceive congratulatory messages.

The State Governor, OgbeniRaufAregbesola has described the victory of PDP candidate, as the people’s choice.

In the same vein, chairman of the PDP in Osun State, SojiAdagunodo, hashailed the victory of Adeleke, describing it as an act of god.

For his part, the national chairman of the peoples democratic party, AliModu Sheriff said the victory by its candidate, AlhajiNurudeenAdeleke,

Was a result of hard work, dedication and commitment of the PDP in OsunState.

Adeleke defeated the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC,MudashiruHussain, who won 9 out of the 10 local governments in Osun Westsenatorial district .

PARIS

Nigeria is not the only country experiencing flooding, as metro stations have been closed down in faraway Paris, due to over flooding. This comes after thunder-storms and heavy rain pounded the French capital.

A violent two-hour storm struck the city late Sunday, forcing the closureof about 15 stations due to flooding.The National Weather Service Metro, France has placed 12 departments onalert for heavy rains and electrical storms.

LAGOS

The Lagos state government wishes to pacify Lagosians with this piece of information following the rate of flooding in some areas of the state. The government says it has activated its emergency response system torespond efficiently to affected areas.

The Lagos state commissioner for the environment, BabatundeAdejare, gavethis assurance, while attributing the cause of the floods to the high tideof the lagoon. The commissioner however warned residents to stop the habit of dumpingrefuse in drainages and other unlawful places.

LAGOS: FLOODING

The General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency,LASEMA, AdesinaTiamiyu has attributed flooding in parts of the state toblocked drainages, caused by dumping of refuse in drainages.Tiamiyu gave his view during an interview on television continentalearlier today.

Tiamiyu said the agency had stationed its men on the island to monitor theextent of damages caused by the flooding.

For his part, correspondent, Femi Akandereporting on the severity of theflooding explained that residents on the island were already contemplatingmoving to the mainland for safety.

The Niger State Government has declared 10 residents of Sulejamissing, following heavy downpour and flood in the state. The chairman of Suleja Local Government Area, AbdullahiMaje, confirmedthis to newsmen.Maje explained that the flood affected more than 100 houses around SulejaLocal Government Area.

INEC: MELAYE

Recall of the senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye will go onregardless. The Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec says it will todaybegin the recall of the senator. Reports say, a team headed by Inec National Commissioner might oversee theprocess, which may also involve its operation department. According to Inec timetable, Melaye’s recall will run from July 10th toAugust 19th.

PATIENCE:MAGU

Wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience Jonathan, has pointedan accusing finger at the embattled acting chairman of the economic and inancial crimes commission, Ibrahim Magu. Patience said Magu wrote the British High Commission in Nigeria not toissue her visa.

She disclosed in a petition written by her lawyers, and addressed to thespeaker of the house of representatives, YakubuDogara. The former first lady however noted that the British Government didinvestigate her and found her not wanting and thereafter issued her witha visa.

MARITIME WORKERS

Maritime workers have announced plans to stage nationwide proteststomorrow, Tuesday, over what they term an amendment to the Nigerian PortsAuthority Act. The workers say the protests will hold simultaneously in the entire nation’ seaports.

The President General, Maritime Workers Union, AdewaleAdeyanju, toldnewsmen that they decided to shut down the sector following failure by theNational Assembly to respond to their letter of June.Adeyanju explained that the protests are being jointly organized by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria and the Senior Staff Association ofCommunications, Transport and Corporations, Maritime branch.

