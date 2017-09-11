RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON

MONDAY,  SEPTEMBER 11TH,   2017

 

 

 

 

  • PRESIDENT MUHAMMDU BUHARITO TRAVEL TO THE UNITED STATES ON SEPTEMBER 19TH.
  • FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PROMISES TO ASSIST FLOOD VICTIMS   ACROSS THE COUNTRY.
  • LAGOS  STATE  GOVERNMENT  ASSURES  PARENTS  OF  ADEQAUTE  SECURITY  IN  PRIMARY AND SECONDARY  SCHOOLS  ACROSS  THE  STATE.
  • HURRICANE IRMA DISRUPTS POWER SUPPLY IN OVER THREE MILLION HOMES IN U.S STATE OF FLORIDA.
  • SPANISH RAFAELNADAL WINS U.S OPEN.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BUHARI                         

 

President Muhammadu Buhari will betravelling to the United States on September 19th.Buhari will beaddressing the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The announcement was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the president on Media and Publicity, GarbaShehu.

He is expected to speak after the leaders of Brazil, the United States, Guinea, Switzerland, Jordan and Slovakia.

 

 

 

 

 

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT                

The federal government  is  doing  the  needful  to  ensure  the timely release of   ecological funds  to   address  environment  challenges   across  various states.

Senior  Special  Assistant  to  The  President  on  Media  and  Publicity, GarbaShehu  who made  the  pledge   said   that the  president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would continue to assist flood victims across  the  country.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SENATE        

 

The senate will not disclose its salaries and allowances to Nigerians. So  says  the  chairman  of   the  senate’s  committee  on  media  and  public affairs,  Aliyu Abdullah.

Abdullahi  however  lamented   the  pressure  by  Nigerians  on  the  senate  to   disclose  their   salaries   and  allowances.

He  also  frowned  at  the  alleged  earnings  of  the  senate released by the chairman, presidential advisory committee against corruption,  Itse Sagay.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASUU           

 

The academic staff union of universities says it will not disclose when it will hold talks   with the federal government.

The ASUU president, Biodun Ogunyemi stated this while speaking with newsmen. The union and the federal government’s delegation held a 14-hour meeting on Thursday.

A  statement  issued  after  the  meeting  indicated  that  the  union  was asked to  review   the  federal  government’s   offer  and  resume  negotiation  a  week  later.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LAGOS            

 

The Lagos state government has assured parents of the safety of their   children and ward following the resumption of academic activities in secondary and primary schools.

Deputy Governor, IdiatAdebule gave the assurance   at a sensitization workshop for top officials of model colleges and secondary schools.she  noted  that  measures  have  been  put  in  place  to prevent kidnapping at  schools across  the  state .

Represented by the permanent secretary, ministry of education, AdesinaOdeyemi, Adebule   restated the commitment of the AkinwunmiAmbode’s administration    to   protect lives and properties.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FOWLER               

The United Nations has named Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service,Tunde Fowler as a member of the international experts committee on tax matters.

Fowler’s appointment was conveyed by minister plenipotentiary of Nigeria permanent mission, New York, Bolaji Akinremi.

The appointment  which  was  made  by  the  united  nations  secretary-general  Antonio Guteress will  run  for  four  years

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IRMA                              

Residents   in the west coast of the U.S state of Florida are counting their losses.

This comes after    the Hurricane Irma disrupted power in over   3 million homes   in the state. We hear that the U.S city of Miami   has been flooded.

U.S president, Donald Trump has however approved a major disaster declaration and emergency federal aid for Florida

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S          

An unknown gunman has killed seven person in U.S state of Texas.

The shooting also left two persons injured.

The attacker was subsequently killed by the Texas state police.

Investigations   has however been launched to ascertain the motives   behind the attack.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AJEGUNLE IS ALIVE             

 

The much anticipated Ajegunle to the world concert took center stage last night.

The   event  was   focused  on  showcasing   talents   and  boosting  the  image  of  the  Ajegunle  community   to Nigerians  and  to  the  world.

Speaking with our reporter, Dapo Olakojo, Legendary Gala Crooner Daddy Shoki expressed delight over the event.

He  also    insisted  that    he  is   not  discouraged  about  the  segregation  of  the   Ajegunle community    and   praised  organizers    for   organizing   the   event.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AJEGUNLE IS ALIVE            

 

Legendary artist, Daddy   Fresh    has called on upcoming artiste to shun all forms of criminality.

Daddy Fresh made the call during the red carpet of the Ajegunle to the world concert yesterday

He    also    urged   musicians   never to lose focus on   their goals    and   strive for success.

Daddy Fresh however had this to say about the organizers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

NADAL                     

 

Spanish Rafael Nadal has won the   U.S open.

The world number one beat South African KevinAnderson 6-3 6-3 6-4.Nadal has now   won 16th grand slam titles.He is  also three  grand slam titles  short   of   matching  the  grand  slam  record  of  Roger  Federer  who  has  18.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

