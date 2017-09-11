RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH, 2017

PRESIDENT MUHAMMDU BUHARITO TRAVEL TO THE UNITED STATES ON SEPTEMBER 19TH.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PROMISES TO ASSIST FLOOD VICTIMS ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT ASSURES PARENTS OF ADEQAUTE SECURITY IN PRIMARY AND SECONDARY SCHOOLS ACROSS THE STATE.

HURRICANE IRMA DISRUPTS POWER SUPPLY IN OVER THREE MILLION HOMES IN U.S STATE OF FLORIDA.

SPANISH RAFAELNADAL WINS U.S OPEN.

BUHARI

President Muhammadu Buhari will betravelling to the United States on September 19th.Buhari will beaddressing the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The announcement was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the president on Media and Publicity, GarbaShehu.

He is expected to speak after the leaders of Brazil, the United States, Guinea, Switzerland, Jordan and Slovakia.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

The federal government is doing the needful to ensure the timely release of ecological funds to address environment challenges across various states.

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media and Publicity, GarbaShehu who made the pledge said that the president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration would continue to assist flood victims across the country.

SENATE

The senate will not disclose its salaries and allowances to Nigerians. So says the chairman of the senate’s committee on media and public affairs, Aliyu Abdullah.

Abdullahi however lamented the pressure by Nigerians on the senate to disclose their salaries and allowances.

He also frowned at the alleged earnings of the senate released by the chairman, presidential advisory committee against corruption, Itse Sagay.

ASUU

The academic staff union of universities says it will not disclose when it will hold talks with the federal government.

The ASUU president, Biodun Ogunyemi stated this while speaking with newsmen. The union and the federal government’s delegation held a 14-hour meeting on Thursday.

A statement issued after the meeting indicated that the union was asked to review the federal government’s offer and resume negotiation a week later.

LAGOS

The Lagos state government has assured parents of the safety of their children and ward following the resumption of academic activities in secondary and primary schools.

Deputy Governor, IdiatAdebule gave the assurance at a sensitization workshop for top officials of model colleges and secondary schools.she noted that measures have been put in place to prevent kidnapping at schools across the state .

Represented by the permanent secretary, ministry of education, AdesinaOdeyemi, Adebule restated the commitment of the AkinwunmiAmbode’s administration to protect lives and properties.

FOWLER

The United Nations has named Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service,Tunde Fowler as a member of the international experts committee on tax matters.

Fowler’s appointment was conveyed by minister plenipotentiary of Nigeria permanent mission, New York, Bolaji Akinremi.

The appointment which was made by the united nations secretary-general Antonio Guteress will run for four years

IRMA

Residents in the west coast of the U.S state of Florida are counting their losses.

This comes after the Hurricane Irma disrupted power in over 3 million homes in the state. We hear that the U.S city of Miami has been flooded.

U.S president, Donald Trump has however approved a major disaster declaration and emergency federal aid for Florida

U.S

An unknown gunman has killed seven person in U.S state of Texas.

The shooting also left two persons injured.

The attacker was subsequently killed by the Texas state police.

Investigations has however been launched to ascertain the motives behind the attack.

AJEGUNLE IS ALIVE

The much anticipated Ajegunle to the world concert took center stage last night.

The event was focused on showcasing talents and boosting the image of the Ajegunle community to Nigerians and to the world.

Speaking with our reporter, Dapo Olakojo, Legendary Gala Crooner Daddy Shoki expressed delight over the event.

He also insisted that he is not discouraged about the segregation of the Ajegunle community and praised organizers for organizing the event.

AJEGUNLE IS ALIVE

Legendary artist, Daddy Fresh has called on upcoming artiste to shun all forms of criminality.

Daddy Fresh made the call during the red carpet of the Ajegunle to the world concert yesterday

He also urged musicians never to lose focus on their goals and strive for success.

Daddy Fresh however had this to say about the organizers.

NADAL

Spanish Rafael Nadal has won the U.S open.

The world number one beat South African KevinAnderson 6-3 6-3 6-4.Nadal has now won 16th grand slam titles.He is also three grand slam titles short of matching the grand slam record of Roger Federer who has 18.

