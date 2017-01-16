RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2017

PRESIDENT BUHARI APPLAUDS FANCE FOR ITS EFFORTS TO SECURE AFRICA.

FORMER MILITARY HEAD OF STATE, GENERAL IBRAHIM BABANGIDA CALLS FOR NATIONAL UNITY AS THE COUNTRY MARKS THIS YEAR’S ARMED FORCES REMEMBRACE DAY.

OGUN STATE GOVERNMENT PROMISES SAFE RETURN OF KIDNAPPED STUDENTS AND STAFF OF TULIP INTERNATIONAL SHOOL, ISHERI.

ISRAELI, PALASTINIAN PEACE TALK UNDERWAY IN FRANCE.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION CONTINUES TODAY IN TWO CENTRES.

BUHARI

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended France for its partnership African continent which had yielded fruits.

The president said France had played important role in the area of development and security in the African continent, but there is more room to do more to overcome the numerous challenges confronting the continent.

The President made the remark at the 27th Africa-France summit for partnership, peace and emergence in the Malian capital, Bamako.

He added that challenges such as terrorism, maritime insecurity, human and weapon trafficking, cyber insecurity, illicit financial flows, and infrastructural deficit have continued to undermine the continent’s comprehensive infrastructural and economic development.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

The leadership of the lower chamber has expressed optimism that the country’s economy can be revived if the oil sector has enabling laws.

The speaker of House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, stated this at a public hearing seeking to establish the national oil and gas research Centre at Oloibiri, Bayelsa state.

Dogara who was represented by the Deputy Chief Ehip, Pally Iriase, said the house of reps was committed to strengthening laws governing the operations of the petroleum industry.

He added that other bills to work on were bills to amend the deep offshore and the inland basin production sharing contracts act.

IBB: ARMED FORCES

Former military President and elder statesman, General Ibrahim Babangida, has called for national unity in the country.

Babangida made the appeal while speaking on the occasion of the 2017 Armed Forces remembrance day celebrations he said the country should strive for unity irrespective of sectional, religious and cultural leanings.

The former Head of State expressed joy that this year’s celebration is coming at a time the armed forces are gaining more ground in the fight against insurgency.

He also commended the Military for containing the Boko Haram terrorists.

NIGER: ARMED FORCES

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has called for better welfare for Nigerian soldiers.

He made the plea during the 2017 official launch and sale of poppy to mark the armed forces remembrance appeal week, in Minna.

Bello lamented the way and manner soldiers who fought for the peace, unity and progress of the country are being neglected.

He also called on all local government councils in the state to support the military service.

ARMY: BOKO HARAM

The Nigerian army says it has killed 13 suspected Boko Haram members during clearance operations in Bom-Boshe and Sin-Baya in Dikwa local government area of Borno.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Sani Usman, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri.

Usman explained that the troops also discovered and destroyed the insurgents’ night market at Bom-Boshe and neutralized five terrorists.

He however noted that one soldier sustained injury during the operation and is receiving medical attention.

Usman urged members of the public to always pass information on suspicious persons in their environment to security agencies.

MILITANTS

Former Niger Delta militants have resolved to protect the sovereignty of the country and expose culprits responsible for vandalizing oil and gas installations in the region.

The former militants maintained that the destruction of oil facilities posed great negative effect in the environs and the mindset of investors.

They made the pledge at an emergency meeting organized by the special adviser to the president on Niger Delta and coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier General Paul Boroh .

General Boroh lauded the former agitators for their patience and perseverance and restated the federal government’s commitment to improving their means of livelihood.

NIGERIA LABOUR CONGRESS

The gap between the poor and the rich has been identified as a major challenge to security in the country.

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress Ayuba Wabba made the remark during a campaign to mark the global week of action to fight inequality in Abuja

Wabba said the state of poverty in Nigeria has widened due to massive corruption in political offices.

Some activists at the campaign noted that the issue of inequality had not only worsened the poor living conditions in the country but has steered the Nigerian youths towards all forms of criminal activities, the organisers called on federal and state governments to constitute appropriate measures to enhance social protection and investment programs for the interest of all.

ISHERI

The Ogun state government has assured parents and other stakeholders of Tulip international school Isheri, where five staff and two students were abducted by unknown gunmen yesterday, of prompt action to ensure the safe and immediate release of the kidnapped students and staff.

The State’s Deputy Governor, Yetunde Onanuga gave the assurance while leading other members of the state executive members to the school.

The Ogun state commissioner of police Ahmed Iliyasu, told journalists that the command and the anti-kidnapping team were already on the trail of the abductors.

The force said that the gunmen invaded the school formerly known as Turkish international school on Friday night.

Five staff and two students of the tulip international school were abducted from their school yesterday by unknown gunmen

MALI: GAMBIA

Mali’s President, Ibrahim Keita has joined his African counterparts to call on Gambian President, Jammeh to step down.

Keita made the appeal while speaking at the Africa-France summit in Bamako.

The Gambia’s President-Elect, Adama Barrow, who beat incumbent president Jammeh in last month’s election, attended the meeting and was referred to as the President.

Regional bloc ECOWAS wants the UN to approve military action, if barrow’s inauguration on Thursday is blocked.

FRANCE

A crucial international conference to mediate in the dispute between Israel and the Palestinians is underway in the French capital, Paris.

Delegates from 70 nations are expected to reaffirm their support for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict.

Palestinians have welcomed the meeting but Israel is not attending, as it believes the talks will be against it.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the meeting as “a rigged conference” which his country would not be bound by.

Israel and Palestine have been at Loggerheads over Palestine’s refusal to accept Israel as a Jewish state and other core issues.

US: KERRY

Outgoing US secretary of state, John Kerry has visited the Mekong Delta in Vietnam where he shot and killed an assailant during the US-Vietnam war in 1969.

The secretary of state met with one of his former enemies, Vo Ban Tam, and both were glad to still be alive.

During the invasion, Kerry prevented an onslaught on the US marines when the Vietnamese side launched a rocket and shot at their US foes.

The former navy lieutenant took a bold move by jumping on land to pursue his attackers, and shot dead the rocket launcher’s operator.

Kerry, who was only 26 years as at the time, was credited with saving his crew and was, awarded the us military’s silver star for bravery.

The Secretary of State’s visit to Vietnam will be his last foreign trip before stepping aside when the trump administration takes power next week.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

The English Premier League continues today in two centers.

Everton is at home to Manchester City at the Goodison park in the first game.

Manchester United will also welcome Liverpool at Old Trafford.

And the results of yesterday’s games, Tottenham Hotspur thrashed West Brom by 4-nil; Burnley beat Southampton by one nil while hull city also overcame Bournmouth by 3-1.

Stoke City beat Sunderland 3-1 at the stadium of light; arsenal also thrashed Swansea by 4-nil.

In the other games, Middlesbrough held Watford to a goalless draw while West Ham beat Crystal Palace by 3-0; and Chelsea turning the heat on Leicester with a 3-nil victory.

BAYERN MUNICH

Bayern Munich has announced its return to the Bundesliga by clinching the Telekom cup warm-up tournament.

Goals by Franck Ribery and Javi Martinez earned the German champions a 2-1 win over Mainz in the four-team event final, with games played over 45 minutes.

Bayern beat second division Fortuna Duessel-Dorf in the semi-final 4-1 on penalties, with keeper Manuel Neuer saving two spot kicks.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern are leading by three points from promoted Rb leipzig, while in the champions league, they will slug it out with arsenal in the last 16.

