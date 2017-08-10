RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON THURSDAY,  AUGUST 10TH ,   2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

ACTING PRESIDENT, YEMI OSINBAJO APPROVES APPOINTMENT OF 21 NEW PARMANENT SECRETARIES INTO FEDERAL CIVIL

FEDERAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL APPROVES FINANCE OF TREASURY BILL.

SENATE PRESIDENT, BUKOLA SARAKI REFUNDS PENSION TO KWARA STATE GOVERNMENT.

ON THE FOREIGN SCENE, UNITED STATES EXPELS TWO CUBAN DIPLOMATS.

SUPER EAGLES RISE TO 38TH IN LATEST FIFA RANKING.

OSINBAJO

The acting president, prof. Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of 21 new permanent secretaries in the federal civil service.

The announcement was made by the head of civil service of the federation,Winifred Oyo-Ita through a statement earlier today in Abuja.

The statement added that the portfolios of the newly appointedpermanent secretaries would soon be announced.

FEC:REFINANCING

The federal executive council has approved refinancing of 3 billiondollars’ worth of treasury bills as part of efforts to restructure thenation’s debt profile.

So says the minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, while briefing journalistsat the end of the federal executive council meeting.

Adeosun explained that the federal government was taking dollardenominated loans which are cheaper than the naira.

The finance minister however warned that the nation was not dollarizingthe economy but trying to reduce the cost of borrowing.

KWARA ;SARAKI

Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki has refunded all the pensions hecollected as a former governor of Kwara State.

This was disclosed by the Kwara State government through its secretary,Isiaka Gold.

Gold explained that Saraki had also requested a halt in the payment ofpension to his account.

OYEGUN: HATE SONG

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, JohnOdigie-Oyegun, and rights groups have condemned a hate song that istargeted at the Igbos.

Oyegun, in a statement advised the acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, toorder security agencies to fish out the sponsors of the song.

He described perpetrators of hate-speeches, images and songs as worse thanthe Boko Haram insurgents.

Also, two civil society organizations, the center for anti-corruption andopen leadership, cacol and the socio-economic rights and accountability project, Serap have urged the police to apprehend the song’s sponsors.

SERAP

The socio-economic rights and accountability project (SERAP) has releaseda report on how over 11 trillion naira meant for the provision ofelectricity supply was allegedly squandered under the administration offormer presidents , Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’adua and Goodluck Jonathan.

The group presented the reports through its media officer, , yemi oke.

The report also disclosed that “the country lost more megawatts in the post-privatization era due to corruption and impunity.

CERC

The constitution and electoral reform committee, is proposing arestructuring of the independent national electoral commission, INEC.

The Ken Nnamani-led committee which was inaugurated by the federalgovernment proposed reforms to make the electoral agency independent.

The committee also made recommendations on defection from politicalparties and approach on the death of a candidate after winning anelection.

US: CUBA

The united states has expelled two Cuban diplomats.

This comes after the U.S embassy staff in the Cuban capital of Havanasuffered mysterious physical illness .

Cuba’s foreign ministry has described the move as unjust andexpressed willingness to work with the U.S in ensuring properinvestigation into the setback.

NORTH KOREA: U.S

North Korea says its plan to fire four missiles near the U.S territory ofGuam will soon be ready.

This comes as the war of words between the U.S and north korea intensifies.

The U.S defence secretary Jim Mattis has said Pyongyang wouldbe “grossly overmatched” in any war against the u.s and its allies, addingthat president Kim Jong-Un’s actions could mean the “end of his regime”.

EAGLES

The Nigerian super eagles are now the 38th best football playingnation in world

This is according to the latest FIFA ranking.

The three time African champions are also ranked 6th on theAfrican continent behind Egypt, Senegal, Congo D.R, Tunisia, andCameroon respectively, Brazil have knocked Germany off the topof the world rankings.

LIVERPOOL

English premier league side Liverpool fc have rejected a bid of 100million euros for brazil playmaker, Philippe Coutinho from Spanish side,Barcelona.

Barca’s second bid for the 25-year-old, which was rejected comprised aninitial 85 million euros plus 15 million euros.

Liverpool have insisted that Coutinho, who they purchased from interMilan for £8.5 million pounds in 2013, is not for sale.

