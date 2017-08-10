RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON

THURSDAY,  AUGUST 10TH ,   2017

 

 

 

 

 

  • ACTING PRESIDENT, YEMI OSINBAJO APPROVES APPOINTMENT OF 21 NEW PARMANENT SECRETARIES INTO FEDERAL  CIVIL
  • FEDERAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL APPROVES FINANCE OF TREASURY BILL.
  • SENATE PRESIDENT, BUKOLA SARAKI REFUNDS PENSION TO KWARA STATE GOVERNMENT.
  • ON THE FOREIGN SCENE, UNITED STATES EXPELS TWO CUBAN DIPLOMATS.
  • SUPER EAGLES RISE TO  38TH IN LATEST FIFA RANKING.

 

 

 

 

OSINBAJO             

The acting president, prof. Yemi Osinbajo  has approved the appointment of 21 new permanent secretaries in the federal civil service.

The announcement was made by the head of civil service of the federation,Winifred Oyo-Ita  through  a statement earlier today  in Abuja.

The statement added that  the portfolios of the newly appointedpermanent secretaries would  soon be announced.

 

 

 

 

 

FEC:REFINANCING             

The federal executive council has approved refinancing of 3 billiondollars’ worth of treasury bills as part of efforts to restructure thenation’s debt profile.

So says the minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, while briefing journalistsat the end of the federal executive council meeting.

Adeosun explained that the federal government was taking dollardenominated loans which are cheaper than the naira.

The finance minister however warned that the nation was not dollarizingthe economy but trying to reduce the cost of borrowing.

 

 

 

 

 

KWARA ;SARAKI                   

Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki has refunded all the pensions hecollected as a former governor of Kwara State.

This was disclosed   by the Kwara State government through its secretary,Isiaka Gold.

Gold explained that Saraki had also requested a halt in the payment ofpension to his account.

 

 

 

 

 

OYEGUN: HATE SONG     

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, JohnOdigie-Oyegun, and rights groups have condemned a hate song that istargeted at the Igbos.

Oyegun, in a statement advised the acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, toorder security agencies to fish out the sponsors of the song.

He described perpetrators of hate-speeches, images and songs as worse thanthe Boko Haram insurgents.

Also, two civil society organizations, the center for anti-corruption andopen leadership, cacol and the socio-economic rights and accountability project, Serap have urged the police to apprehend the song’s sponsors.

 

 

 

 

 

SERAP      

The socio-economic rights and accountability project (SERAP) has releaseda report on how over 11 trillion naira  meant  for  the provision  ofelectricity supply was allegedly squandered under the administration offormer presidents , Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’adua and Goodluck Jonathan.

The group presented the reports through its  media  officer, , yemi oke.

The report also disclosed that “the country lost more megawatts in the post-privatization era due to corruption and impunity.

 

 

 

 

 

CERC                    

The constitution and electoral reform committee, is  proposing  arestructuring of the independent national electoral commission,  INEC.

The Ken Nnamani-led committee which was inaugurated by the federalgovernment proposed reforms to make the electoral agency independent.

The committee also made recommendations on defection from politicalparties  and  approach on the death of a candidate after winning anelection.

 

 

 

 

 

US: CUBA                

The united states has expelled two Cuban diplomats.

This comes after the U.S embassy staff in  the  Cuban capital of Havanasuffered mysterious physical illness .

Cuba’s foreign ministry has   described the move  as unjust andexpressed  willingness to work  with the U.S in ensuring properinvestigation into the setback.

 

 

 

 

 

 

NORTH KOREA: U.S               

North Korea says its plan to fire four missiles near the U.S territory ofGuam will soon be ready.

This comes as the war of words between the U.S and north korea intensifies.

The U.S defence secretary Jim Mattis has said Pyongyang wouldbe “grossly overmatched” in any war against the u.s and its allies, addingthat president Kim Jong-Un’s actions could mean the “end of his regime”.

 

 

 

 

 

EAGLES                          

The Nigerian super eagles are  now   the    38th best football  playingnation   in world

This is according  to the latest FIFA  ranking.

The  three time  African champions   are  also ranked  6th  on theAfrican  continent  behind Egypt, Senegal, Congo D.R, Tunisia, andCameroon respectively, Brazil have knocked Germany off the topof the world rankings.

 

 

 

 

 

LIVERPOOL   

English premier league side Liverpool fc have rejected a bid of 100million euros for brazil playmaker, Philippe Coutinho from Spanish side,Barcelona.

Barca’s second bid for the 25-year-old, which was rejected comprised aninitial 85 million  euros  plus 15 million  euros.

Liverpool have insisted that Coutinho,  who they purchased from interMilan for £8.5 million pounds  in 2013, is not for sale.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON THURSDAY,  AUGUST 10TH ,   2017

August 10, 2017 4:08 pm 0 Comments
Previous

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS UPDATE AT ELEVEN THURSDAY, AUGUST 10TH, 2017

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>