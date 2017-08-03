RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3RD, 2017



PRESIDENCY LASHES OUT AT THOSE MAKING MARGINALISATION CLAIMS IN THE

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO TURN BAMA TOWN IN MAIDUGURI TO A MODERN CITY.

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE, IBRAHIM IDRIS IN LAGOS STATE FOR A TWO DAY

WORK VISIT.

LAGOS STATE BUS CONDUCTORS TO WEAR UNIFORMS AND BADGES GOING FORWARD.

TWO TIME FORMER WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT BOXING CHAMPION WLADIMIR

KLITSCHKO HANGS GLOVES.

OSINBAJO

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has hit back at those makingmarginalization claims in the country.

He said those making the claims were hungry for political appointments.

Osinbajo made the remarks while speaking at a seminar at the institute ofsecurity studies in Abuja.

FG:BAMA TOWN

Distressed Bama town in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital will soon comealive again, but this time as a modern city.

The Nigerian government has declared readiness to re-construct thetroubled town which had been damaged by Boko Haram insurgents.

The current government has also promised to rehabilitate allinternally-displaced persons, camps in the north.

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, made the pronouncements at the opening ofa retreat on policy synergy between states and the federal government inBirninKebbi

IMF

Here comes another assurance that Nigeria will get out of recession thisyear.This time the international monetary fund made the prediction.

The IMF noted that with the growth of 0.8 per cent there were promisingchances of recovery.

The organization however, warned that the growth would not be sufficientto reduce unemployment and poverty in the country.





PENSION

Three former governors have denied receiving pensions from their stategovernments.

The former Governors are; the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, BabatundeFashola; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige and the minister ofmines and steel development, KayodeFayemi.

The socio economic rights and accountability project, SERAP had allegedthat some former governors were receiving double emoluments and largeseverance benefits from their states.

LAGOS: IDRIS WORK VISIT

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris is in Lagos state for a twoday work visit.

He is scheduled to visit the police college at Ikeja, where he isexpected to address officers and men of the force in zone two commands.

A statement from the principal staff officer to the IGP, Bode Ojajuni thepolice boss will later proceed to Ikorodu where he will meet with men ofthe operation show of force.

He is also to tour media houses in Lagos state, visit the Oba of Lagos athis Idunganran palace on Lagos Island.

The IGP is to conclude his visit by attending a public lecture onsecurity, organized by the force on Lagos Island.

LAGOS: CONDUCTORS

Something new and positive is happening in Lagos state.

The government here has approved uniforms and badges with name tag andidentification numbers for easy identification of registered busconductors in the state.

The move is part of efforts to promote the smart city initiatives, of thestate government.

The latest development was disclosed by the national president of the busconductors association of Nigeria, BCAN, Israel Adeshola, in an interviewwith news men. Adeshola said the use of badges on uniforms was to address criminaltendencies by some bus conductors.

PLAY

The Continental Broadcasting Service Satelite Decoder Consat is strongerand better.

This comes after the rebranding of the service from Consat to play.

General Manager of play, FunmiAdenaike said with the rebranding,customers now get more for less, as play currently offers over 40channels for only a thousand naira, as opposed to its previous chargeof 4000 naira.

She added that the decoder goes for six thousand naira plus 1 month freesubscription.

U.S

U.S President, Donald Trump has given his full support to an immigrationplan that would reduce the number of permanent, legal migrants allowed inthe U.S each year.

The raise act would end diversity lottery visas, and curb the number ofrefugees offered permanent residency.

Immigration reform was a flagship of trump’s presidential campaign.

The bill however has a long way to go before becoming law and would likelyface resistance in congress from members of both parties.

BOXING

Two-time former world heavyweight champion, WladimirKlitschko hasannounced his retirement from boxing.

It is no longer clear if there are chances for his rematch with AnthonyJoshua.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON THURSDAY, AUGUST 3RD, 2017