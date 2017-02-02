RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2ND, 2017

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SETS UP INTER-MINISTERIAL TASK FORCE ON

REDUCTION OF FOOD PRICES.

GOVERNOR AKINWUNMI AMBODE SIGNS INTO LAW KIDNAPPING PROHIBITION BILL, DEFAULTERS TO FACE DEATH PENALTY.

CAMEROONIAN GUNMEN KILL U.N AND ADAMAWA STATE OFFICIALS ALONG NIGERIA’CAMEROON BORDER.

PRESIDENT ADAMA BARROW SWEARS IN TEN MINISTERS.

U.S. DEFENCE SECRETARY IN SEOUL FOR TALKS WITH SOUTH KOREAN COUNTERPART OVER SECURITY CONCERNS.

GHANA AND CAMEROON SET FOR SECOND SEMI FINAL AT AFCON IN GABON.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT: FOOD

The Federal Government has set up a task force on food security.

Among its terms of reference, is to monitor the rising cost of food production, and find ways of reducing food prices.

The Inter- Ministerial committee, will submit its report during the federal executive council meeting next week.

The Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed announced this, while briefing state house correspondents, after the federal executive council meeting yesterday, presided by the acting president, Yemi Osinbajo.

Mohammed said government’s decision was based on its concern about the rising cost of food items iInspite of its availability.

For her part , the finance minister, Kemi Adeosun highlighted on the approval of a new national tax policy.

She said the value added tax (vat) on luxury items would be increased to ten percent from five percent.

Adeosun disclosed that they will work with the Natioanl Assembly for the necessary amendments to the country’s tax laws.

The federal executive council also approved the procurement of two first class coaches, six long distance economy coaches and two for baggage to boost rail transportation on the Abuja/ Kaduna railway due to the impending closure of the Abuja Airport.

Also approved was the memo on joint briefing offices in all 21 federal government airports across the country.

F.G: LABOUR

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has again warned Labour unions in the country against embarking on warning strikes.

He said the government would no longer accept such actions as they were illegal.

Dr. Ngige stated that as far as the government was concerned, warning strikes were threats and unacceptable.

The Minister of Labour handed down the warning while speaking with news men shortly after the federal executive council meeting.

He advised workers to imbibe the culture of negotiation, dialogue and collective bargaining while making their demands.

The Minister disclosed that the federal government was discussing with the Nigerian Medical association, academic staff union of universities, non-academic staff union of universities and academic staff union of polytechnics.

OSINBAJO: NPC

The acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has sworn-in five new commissioners for the national population commission, NPC.

Those who took the oath of office are; Eyitayo Oye-Tunji from Oyo State, Benedict Ukpong, Akwa Ibom State, Haliru Bala-Kebbi State, Patricia Kupchi-Benue State and Gloria Izonfo from Bayelsa State.

The commissioners were nominated by president Buhari and recently cleared by the senate in line with the constitution.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the council chambers shortly before the federal executive council meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja.

LAGOS

Any individual caught in the act of kidnapping in Lagos state may face a death penalty or life imprisonment.

This is official because governor Akinwunmi Ambode has signed the 2016 state kidnapping prohibition bill, into law.

Governor Ambode formally signed the bill into law at the Lagos house at Ikeja.

The law prescribes death penalty for kidnappers whose victims die in their custody and life imprisonment for an act of kidnapping.

The Lagos state governor explained that kidnapping had become a major threat to the safety of residents and, required a decisive action by the government.

Governor Ambode also signed into law; the Lagos state sports commission bill and the Lagos state trust fund bill.

FAYEMI

Former Governor of Ekiti State and minister of mines and steel, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has dragged the spokesperson to governor Ayodele Fayose, Lere Olayinka, to court, over alleged libel.

Joined in the suit is a member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Samuel Omotoso.

Fayemi is seeking the payment of 3 billion naira to cover what he termed aggravated damages, which the defendants allegedly caused him.

The Minister of mines and steel said Olayinka claimed that he illegally collected five billion naira from a bank for a purported road construction.

He claimed that Olayinka also accused him of spending state’s funds to build a private university in Ghana.

The minister asked the court to compel the defendants to retract the statement and tender a public apology to him, to be published in the print media, aired on television and on the social media.

IBORI:

Convicted and freed former governor of delta state, James Ibori has indicated his intention to return to Nigeria.

And this will happen within days.

Ibori made it known that he was coming back to Nigeria to appeal his conviction even though he pleaded guilty.

The former governor was jailed for fraud running into millions of pounds.

GAMBIA

President Adama Barrow of the Gambia has sworn-in ten of his 18 ministers at a ceremony in Banjul.

Among them is Amadou Sanneh who was jailed by former leader, Yahya Jammeh

for Oppsing his government.

Sanneh will oversee the finance ministry.

Also to be sworn-in today as foreign minister is another political prisoner, Ousainou Darboe.

Special advisor to barrow; Mai Fatty, was sworn in as interior minister.

Fatty was the Defence lawyer for several opposition figures before going into exile.

Last week president barrow chose a former minister in Jammeh’s government as vice-president.

Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang has been described as the woman who persuaded

The Gambia’s divided opposition parties to field a single candidate in the election which barrow eventually won.

In another development; The Gambia’s intelligence service will now be known as state intelligence service.

President barrow has also appointed a new head for the agency.

LIBERIA

Voter registration is underway in Liberia, ahead of crucial elections in October.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who came to power in 2006, as Africa’s first democratically elected female head of state, will be stepping down.

Her deputy, joseph boa-kai and ex-footballer-turned politician, George Weah are two of the main contenders.

The acting director of communications at Liberia’s electoral commission, Joseph Nye-Suah, said 2.5 million of the country’s 4 million people are expected to register for the poll.

UNITED STATES: SOUTH KOREA

U.S Defence secretary, James Mattis has touched down in South Korea.

This is the first foreign trip by a senior official in president trump’s administration.

Mattis will hold talks with his South Korean counterpart, Han Min-Koo and other officials.

Both diplomats would discuss the planned deployment of a U.S missile Defence system in South Korea and North Korea’s nuclear programme.

Donald trump accused South Korea and japan of not paying enough for U.S military support during his campaign.

On Friday, James Mattis will travel to japan, for talks with Defence Minister, Tomomi Ina-Da.

SPORTS: AFCON

The second semi-final game of the 2017 African cup of nations tournament in Gabon comes later today.

Four-time champions, Ghana would slug it out with Cameroon, which is also a four-time winner of the tournament.

The game is scheduled at 8pm Nigerian time.

Egypt has qualified for their twelfth final of the african cup

of nations.

The pharaohs beat Burkina Faso 4-3 on penalties after drawing 1-1 after regulation and extra time.

They will meet the winner of the second semifinal game between Ghana and Cameroon.

