RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19, 2017

DEATH TOLL FROM ACCIDENTAL BOMBING OF IDP CAMP IN BORNO STATE HITS 70.

PRESIDENT BUHARI WARNS MILITARY AGAINST ACCIDENTAL BOMBINGS.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ORDERS INVESTIGATION INTO THE ACCIDENTAL BOMBING AT IDP CAMP.

GAMBIA’S PRESIDENT YAHYA JAMMEH CLINGS ON TO POWER.

AVALANCHE HITS HOTEL IN CENTRAL ITALY, KILLING SEVERAL PEOPLE.

AFRICA NATIONS CUP CONTINUES IN GABON LATER TODAY.

INTERNATIONAL RED CROSS :IDP

The death toll from the accidental bombing at an IDP camp in Rann, Borno State has risen to over 70.

The international Red Cross and red crescent movement (ICRC) disclosed that at least 76 people were killed in Tuesday’s accidental air force strike and more than 100 injured.

A statement by the ICRC said six Nigeria Red Cross members were killed and about 46 “severely injured” remained in the camp.

The human rights watch has called on the federal government to compensate the victims of the bombing.

The United Nations has expressed regrets over the accidental airstrike.

The UN also called for greater measures to protect civilians in the areas of military operations.

The UN resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator for Nigeria, Edward Kallon said the un humanitarian air service has been mobilized for emergency response following the airstrike on an internally displaced persons camp.

Kallon described the accidental airstrike as “an unfortunate tragedy that befell people already suffering the effects of violence”.

He said Rann is one of the localities in northeast that have recently become accessible to humanitarian organizations.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT :IDP:VISIT

The federal government says it will settle the expenses of the injured, who are receiving treatment in various hospitals in Borno State.

The chief of staff to the President, Abba Kyari, stated this in Maiduguri after a visit to some of the injured persons and to the Borno State government.

Kyari led a federal government delegation made comprising the minister of information, the Chief of Defence Staff,Chief of army staff, chief of air staff to condole with the people and government of the state over the deadly air strike.

Kyari described the incident as “unfortunate and avoidable.

He said the president was distressed over the unfortunate accident.

The chief of staff also assured Nigerians that the armed forces would take care and ensure that such incident did not happen again.

DAN ALI: MINISTER

The Minister of Defence has ordered a full scale investigation into the accidental bombing of civilians by the military at Rann, in Borno State.

Mansur Dan-Ali gave the directive in Maiduguri during a condolence visit to the Shehu of Dikwa, Alhaji Muhammad Masta.

He said the objective of the investigation was to prevent future recurrence of the sad incident.

Dan-Ali noted that the military had been directed to offer all necessary emergency assistance to the victims of the unfortunate incident.

The Minister added that the visit was to condole with the government and the people of the state over the incident.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVE: BOMBING

The house of representatives says it will investigate the accidental bombing of an internally displaced persons camp in Borno by a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet.

This followed a unanimous adoption of a motion moved by representative, Mohammed Zoro during plenary at Abuja.

Zoro said the legislature regretted the deaths and injuries sustained by the IDPS and humanitarian workers in the incident.

A delegation of the house of representatives will be paying a condolence visit to the internal displaced persons camp in Rann, Kala-Balge area of Borno State.

The house also observed a minute silence in honour of those who lost their lives in the incident.

ALL PROGRESSIVE PARTY :CONVENTION

The governing all progressives’ congress, APC offered its condolences to the families of victims of the accidental bombing of an IDP camp in Rann, Borno state.

The party’s national spokesman; Bolaji Abdullahi in a statement said, the unfortunate incident was regrettable.

The APC urged the humanitarian workers as well as the military, not to be deterred;by the incident in their noble and selfless mission, to bring succor to the IDPS in the north east.

The party also urged the Nigerian military to remain focused on its ongoing final mop-up operation of Boko Haram terrorists in the north east.

The governing all progressives’ congress, APC has fixed sometime in April this year for its national convention.

The national publicity secretary of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi in a statement at Abuja, said the decision for the convention was taken at a meeting of the national working committee of the party held earlier in the week.

He said the meeting of the NWC chaired by the national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, said the processes leading to the national convention will commence with the congress to fill vacancies in the state party structures across the country.

NGWUTA:COURT

A building contractor who is a witness at the trial involving justice Sylvester Ngwuta has told a Federal High Court sitting at Abuja, that the Supreme Court Justice engaged and paid him a total sum of 313 million naira to build three houses for him at Ebonyi state last year.

The contractor, Nwamba Chukwu-Ebuka who testified as the first prosecution witness in the trial of justice Ngwuta, said the judge paid the amount out of the total project cost of 405 million naira within nine months, spanning from January to September 2016.

According to him, the first project was worth 130 million naira, the second 165 million naira and the third 110 million naira.

The witness said the projects are located at Abakaliki and Onicha in Ebonyi State.

Chukwu-Ebuka also told the court how he helped justice Ngwuta to move four bags containing about 27 million naira cash and title documents, as well as three different luxury cars from the justice’s house in Abakaliki on October 9th, 2016, two days after the DSS arrested and released the judge.

He said he moved the items to different places for hiding, following the instruction the judge gave him on the telephone on October 9th, 2016.

SARAKI: CODE OF CONDUCT TRIBUNAL

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki will have another date with the code of conduct tribunal on the 9th of next month.

The tribunal sitting at Abuja adjourned further hearing on the 16-count charge against Saraki during hearing yesterday.

The second prosecution witness, Amazu Nwachukwu, denied having prior knowledge of some of the evidence the federal government brought against Saraki.

The witness who is a banker told the tribunal that the documents which chronicled some of the transfer’s Saraki allegedly made to offshore bank accounts, while he held sway as governor of Kwara State, never emanated from him.

The witness had on Tuesday, explained how the defendant allegedly laundered funds to offshore accounts between 2009 and 2012.

Saraki was docked before the CCT on September 22, 2015, on a 13-count charge and latter re-arraigned on April 28, 2016, on an amended 16-count charge.

SENATE: 2017 BUDGET

The senate has again restated its commitment to partner with the Federal Government to tackle the present economic recession in the country.

The assurance was given today by the Chairman of Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Aliyu Sabi, while speaking on our sister station, Television Continental.

Aliyu noted that the lawmakers were aware of the hardship faced by Nigerians and were ready to help the government out of the economic woods.

Senator Sabi disclosed that the 8th senate was considering several bills that would further reduce the hardship faced by millions of Nigerians.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT :ECONOMY

The Federal Government says it will formally unfold its economic recovery plan by next month.

The Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who was speaking on the side lines at the on-going world Economic Forum at Davos,Switzerland said government was putting in place measures to revamp the nation’s economy currently in recession.

He disclosed that the government was considering using the huge savings with pension administrators to finance the nation’s infrastructure.

Osinbajo said the present administration was committed to investing in infrastructural development more than ever before.

The Veepee also said the federal government’s social investment programme was one of the steps being taken to reposition the country.

GAMBIA:

Gambia’s President, Yahya Jammeh says no one can remove him from office.

His resolve is coming Inspite of threats by ECOWAS leaders to chase him out by force.

Jammeh is expected to hand over power today to the president elect, Adama Barrow.

A last minute effort by the Mauritanian president Moha-med Ould abdel Aziz to persuade Jammeh failed to break the deadlock.

Abdel Aziz later flew to Dakar for further talks with Adama barrow and president Macky Sall of Senegal.

We hear that senegalese troops have been stationed at the gambian border, just as other west African countries are deploying troops for possible military action.

The Gambian Army Chief, Ousman Badjie has ruled out any confrontation with Senegalese forces in the event that they enter into the country.

The Gambia’s entire armed forces are made up of only about 2,500 troops.

Yahya Jammeh has ruled the Gambia since taking power in a coup in 1994.

GAMBIA: BARROW SWEAR-IN

Gambia’s Eresident-Elect, Adama barrow says he will be taking his oath of office at the country’s embassy in neighboring Senegal.

Consequently, barrow has extended an open invitation to the world to witness his inauguration as the president of the Gambia.

The president-elect who made the announcement on social media said the world was free to attend his swearing in ceremony.

GAMBIA: TOURISTS

Thousands of foreign tourists are checking out of the Gambia for fear of their lives over the political crisis in that country.

Scores of chartered flights are arriving Banjul for that assignment.

President Jammeh has also declared a 90-day state of emergency in the country.

Gambia is a popular beach destination among European holidaymakers, especially in winter.

The Nigerian government has dispatched a ship to the Gambia for the evacuation of Nigerians living in that country.

The special assistant to President Mohammad Buhari on foreign affairs and the diaspora, Abike Dabiri- erewa in a tweet said the ship was on stand-by.

Recall that a naval ship; NNS unity had already left for the Gambia.

Correspondent, Wendy Agbo who is in Banjul at the moment reports that tension has heightened in the country as the future seems bleak for residents.

ITALY

The head of a Mountain Rescue Team in Italy, Antonio crocetta , says more deaths have been recorded in central italy, after an avalanche hit a hotel in the area.

Crocetta noted that up to 30 people were in the Rigo-piano hotel at the time of the avalanche, 20 of which were tourists, including seven staff.

He disclosed that one person has been pulled out dead from the snow, while two others have been found alive but most others appear to be still buried.

Snowstorm and blocked routes made access to the hotel difficult.

Rescue officials said the mass of snow may have been triggered by an earthquake on Wednesday.

The mountainous region of central Italy was hit by a succession of four earthquakes on Wednesday and further tremors were reported overnight.

TURKEY

The man suspected of killing 39 people in an attack on an exclusive nightclub in Istanbul on new year’s eve says their target was chosen at random.

The mastermind; Abdulga-Dir Masha-Ripov also confirmed that the so-called Islamic state directed him to attack an area in Taksim square.

However, he was forced to change his target due to heavy security in the area.

Masha-Ripov, An Uzbek national was captured by Turkish police on Monday.

Isil had earlier claimed responsibility for the attack.

SCIENCE:DISEASE

Scientists have alerted the world of three diseases that could be of Global Epidemic if not tackled immediately they have named the diseases as; Mers, Lassa fever and Nipah virus.

Already, a coalition of governments and charities have committed 460 million dollars to speed up vaccine development against the diseases.

They are seeking for more financial support of about 500 million dollars from the world economic forum.

Also, the coalition for epidemic preparedness innovations is planning to develop two new experimental vaccines for each disease within the next five years.

New vaccines usually take about a decade to develop and cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

AFRICAN CUP OF NATION

The 2017 African Cup of Nations continues today in group ‘b’.

Two North African Countries, Algeria and Tunisia will engage themselves in the first game at 5pm Nigerian time.

The second game will involve Senegal and Zimbabwe: in yesterday’s group ’a’ games, hosts, Gabon and Burkina Faso ended in a 1-1 draw.

Four-time champions, Cameroon, were however lucky to scale the hurdle by beating debutants, guinea Bissau by two goals to one.

Cameroon came from behind to achieve the feat.

NIGERIA PREMIER LEAGUE :

The results of some matches played in the Nigerian premier league yesterday show that F.C Ifeanyi Ubah bounced back from their shoddy outing in Kano, to beat MFM by four goals to nothing.

Lobi stars defeated Kano pillars 1-0; tornadoes and abs fc of Ilorin, played out a one-all draw and Akwa united also settled for one –all, with rivers united.

The game between Nasarawa and rangers ended one –all.

Abia warriors beat Katsina United two –nil; Gombe defeated Remo stars two-one; plateau united walloped Enyimba three –one AMD sunshine ran away with a one-nil against 3sc of Ibadan.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON THURSDAY, JANUARY 19, 2017