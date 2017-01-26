RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON

THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2017

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SAYS PRESIDENT BUHARI IS HALE AND HEARTY.

NATIONAL LEADER OF APC CALLS FOR STRATEGIC ENGINEERING OF THE ECONOMY.

ICPC ARRAIGNS SOME FORMER GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS FOR STEALING 40 VEHICLES.

ALL SET FOR THE RETURN OF ADAMA BARROW AS PRESIDENT OF THE GAMBIA.

MEXICO CONDEMNS PLANS TO BUILD WALL ALONG ITS BORDER WITH U.S.

AND IN SPORT, WILLIAMS SISTERS MEET IN 2017 AUSTRALIAN OPEN FINAL.

FG: BUHARI:

The Federal Government has once again restated that president, Mohammadu Buhari is hale and hearty.

The government said there is no truth in messages being circulated in the social media and other platforms over the health of President Buhari.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, in a message at Abuja called on Nigerians to disregard the subversive messages orchestrated by those who feel threatened by the emerging order.

he said there was no truth in the messages being circulated that there was a purported emergency meeting of state governors at Abuja over the health of the President.

The information minister said the soothsayers have resorted to the use of ethnicity and religion as tools to divide Nigerians, overheat the polity, and cause panic among the citizenry.

He warned that the full wrath of the law will be brought to bear on those who are bent on subverting the state.

President Buhari is on vacation in the U.K.



PRESIDENCY: BUHARI

The Presidency has rejected speculations that the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo was being held hostage and pressurized to resign his office by Nigerian governors.

The special adviser to the president on political affairs in the office of the Vice President, Femi Ojudu, in a statement said the suggestion was entirely false.

Ojodu explained that Osinbajo was busy attending to visitors after presiding over the federal executive council meeting yesterday.

Reports have it that it was only the Jigawa state governor, Badaru Abubakar who visited the acting president at the presidential villa, Abuja.

TINUBU: F.G

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is calling on the federal government to bring the country out of recession by urgently reviewing its monetary policies.

The former Lagos state governor made the call during a lecture at the national Defence college, Abuja.

He argued that Nigeria’s current inflation rate of 18 per cent was unbearable and Nigerians were suffering.

The APC chieftain said the decline of oil prices has come to stay and strategic objectives must be in place to re-engineer the economy.

The APC chieftain also commended the military on its achievements over the years especially in the area of tackling insurgency, while hoping that the institution will carry on its legacy of providing protection for all Nigerians.

FEC:POWER

The federal executive council has approved the upward review of the contract for the completion of the Odogunyan transmission substation at Ikorodu in Lagos.

The contract, which was awarded in 2009 and abandoned due to lack of funds, was reviewed from 274.3 million naira to 3.5 billion naira.

The minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola dropped this hint to state house correspondents at the end of the a meeting of the federal executive council presided over by acting president, Yemi Osinbajo.

Fashola who was with the minister of information, Lai Mohammed, at the briefing said the approval was to help complete the transmission sub-station at Ikorodu and provide additional capacity in the area.



SHETTIMA NEDC

The Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, has commended the national assembly for its efforts towards the establishment of the north east development commission, NEDC.

Governor Shettima made the commendation in Abuja while leading a delegation from Nigeria’s northeast to the national assembly.

He said he was optimistic that the commission would address the challenges confronting the region, as a result of the insurgency.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, remarked that the lawmakers were looking to fast track the passage of the bill to set up the NEDC.

Dogara said the existing legal frameworks on refugees, emergency management and boundary disputes resolution had so far not addressed the plight of the people in the region.

ICPC

The independent corrupt practices and other related offences commission, ICPC, is set to arraign some government officials for stealing government vehicles.

The anti-graft agency says the arraignment would serve as a deterrent to civil servants who misuse or steal government property at random.

The ICPC announced the recovery of the vehicles at a news conference in Abuja where the agency disclosed that the over 40 vehicles were recovered from the water resource ministry.

The permanent secretary of the ministry of water resources, Rabi Jimeta, revealed that the culprits were from a particular unit of the civil service.

The agency used the opportunity to task Nigerians and civil servants on the need to be vigilant against misuse and theft of government property by public officers in the country.

SENATE :SABI

The senate says they will reconsider the renomination of Ibrahim Magu as the economic and financial crimes commission chairman by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The chairman, senate committee on media and public affairs, Aliyu Sabi, made the remark during a televised interview with newsmen in Lagos.

The senate spokesman said the final report on the acting EFCC boss would be out soon.

On allegations leveled against the secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir Lawal, Sabi said the final report of the committee on the northeast will determine the resolution on the matter.

He stressed that the senate would ensure justice is done.

ADOHA

The Ikeja high court has sentenced Adaoha Ugo-Ngadi to 10 years for oil subsidy Frauda Ada ugo-Ngali who is a managing director of an oil and gas company, fainted two weeks ago at the Lagos state high court after being convicted of 754 million naira oil subsidy scam.

Ugo-Ngali was standing in the dock while justice Lateefat Okunnu was delivering judgment in a 1.9 billion naira subsidy scam trial.

But she suddenly slumped as the judge was about to pronounce the sentence.

GAMBIA: RETURNS

President Adama barrow will be returning to The Gambia later today.

This is coming days after he was sworn in at the country’s embassy in the Senegal capital, Dakar.

A Presidential aide, Mai fatty confirmed this development in a chat with Journalists in Dakar.

President Barrow who has been in Senegal since January 15th had put off his return to The Gambia until his safety was guaranteed by the ECOWAS troops deployed in The Gambia.

LYBIA

The Libyan military has taken control of one of the last strongholds of Jihadist fighters in the city of Benghazi.

The city which is the second largest in the country has been under siege for months.

Most of the jihadist fighters are affiliated to the Islamic state group Or Al Qaeda.

UNITED STATETS: MEXICO

The Mexican government has condemned plans by the U.S. President, Donald Trump, to build a wall along their common border the country’s president, Enrique Nieto who made the remark in a national

broadcast, insisted that Mexico will not pay for the construction of the border wall.

He stated his administration’s willingness to work with the U.S government.

The Mexican president did not say if he will be cancelling or postponing his trip to Washington on January 31st to meet with President Trump.

UNITED STATES

U.S. President, Donald Trump has restated his commitment to eradicating Islamic extremism.

Trump said he will consult the country’s defense secretary, James Mattis and the central intelligence agency director, mike Pompeo about how to tackle the set back.

Trump condemned radical groups for beheading innocent persons in the middle east.

President trump also highlighted the need to keep the country safe.

CHILE

A forest fire has claimed the lives of six persons in the central region of Chile.

The country’s interior minister, Mario Fernandez who made the announcement said the victims include, two police officers and four firefighters.

A state of emergency has been declared in the region.

Also, the united states government has sent a tanker plane to assist in battling the forest fires.

The Chilean President, Michelle Bachelet has also called on his French counterpart, Francois Hollande who was visiting the country for assistance.

ENTERTAINMENT: MARY TYLER

Emmy award-winning us actress, Mary Tyler Moore has died at the age of 80.

Mara Buxbaum said the actress died in the company of friends and her husband, Dr s. Robert Levine.

A ground-breaking actress, producer, and passionate advocate for the juvenile diabetes research foundation, Mary will be remembered as a fearless visionary who turned the world on with her smile.

The late actress was best known for her television roles in the 1960s sitcom the dick van dyke show and the eponymous “the Mary Tyler Moore show” in the 1970s.

She was also nominated for a best actress Oscar in 1980 for the film “ordinary people”.

AFCON

The Egyptian national team, the pharaohs, have qualified for the last eight of the 2017 afican nations cup as group ‘d’ winners.

The pharaohs defeated the black stars of Ghana one-nil in the last group game of group ‘d’ of the tournament.

Fiorentina Talisman, Mohammed Sallah was on song for the seven-time African champions after converting a free kick in the first half.

The Egyptians will face Morroco in the last eight while Ghana will play D.r Congo.

and for the records, 53 goals were scored in the group games of the tournament.

BOLT

Nine Olympic gold medalist, Usain bolt, has been stripped off of one of his medals .

This comes after his Jamaican team-mate, Nesta carter tested positive for a banned substance.

carter was part of the Jamaican quartet that won the 4×100 Metres in Beijing in 2008.

30- year old bolt completed an unprecedented Triple’ in Rio last summer, and won gold in the 100 m, 200m and 4x100m relay to add to his successes in the same events in 2008 and 2012.

Carter was also part of the squad that won the event in London five years ago and helped Jamaica win at the world championships in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

He ran the first leg for Jamaica’s 4x100m relay team in Beijing, which also included michael frater, asafa Powell and Bolt.



AUSTRALIA: OPEN WILLIAM SISTERS

United States Venus and sSerena Williams will be meeting in the Australian open final .

the pair have met nine times in a grand slam finals.

The William sisters came through their semi-finals in Melbourne.

Thirteenth seed Venus beat fellow American Coco Vandeweghe 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-3 to reach her first major final since 2009.

World number two Serena, saw off unseeded Croatian, Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2 6-1 in the second semi-final.

Serena is aiming to win her 23rd grand slam singles title.

