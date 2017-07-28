RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON

THURSDAY, JULY 27, 2017

ACTING PRESIDENT , YEMI OSINBAJO TO INAUGURATE WORLD BIGGEST FERTILIZER PLANT IN PORT HARCOURT, RIVERS STATE

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVE COMMENCE VOTING ON THE AMMENDEMENT OF THE 1999 CONSTITUTION.

PDP CARETAKER COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN, AHMED MARKAFI OFFICIALLY TAKES OVER PARTY’S SECRETARIAT IN ABUJA.

CRITICISM TRAILS PRESIDENT TRUMPS BAN OF TRANSGENDER FROM U.S MILITARY

MANCHESTER CITY DEFEAT REIGNING UEFA CHAMPIONS , REAL MADRID 4-1 IN PRE SEASON FRIENDLY.

OSINBAJO

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo will be visiting the river state capital of Port Harcourt today.

Osinbajo’s visit is aimed at inaugurating a fertiliser plant which is been regarded as the world’s biggest .

The disclosure was made by the Acting Presidents Spokesman, Laolu Akande in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the presidential aide, the plant has a production capacity of 1.5 million metric tonnes of fertiliser.

EBONYI: BUHARI

President Muhammadu Buhari’s recovery has been described as a miracle.

This is according to the Ebonyi State Governor,Dave Umahi.

Umahi who is one of the seven governors that recently visited the president in London on Wednesday said he and his colleagues were surprised at the president’s recovery.

HOR: CONSTITUTION

The House of Representatives will be voting on the amendment of the 1999 constitution today.

The speaker of the Green Chamber , Yakubu Dogara made the announcement on Wednesday.

The lawmakers had fixed Wednesday and Thursday for the voting exercise but could not vote due to technical hitches.

SENATE; CANDIDACY

The National Assembly has approved membership of former presidents of the senate and speakers of the House of Representatives for the council of state.

Lawmakers of the red chamber however rejected removal of the land use act from the constitution.

Some of the lawmakers expressed dissatisfaction with the constitutional amendment seeking 35 percent affirmative action for women.

HOR: ADEWOLE

The House of Representative has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest against the Minister of Health,

This comes after Adewole’s failure to appear before the house to clarify issues surrounding the suspension of the executive secretary of the national insurance health scheme, NHIS, Usman Yusuf

You recall the minister was supposed to appear before the senate today to clarify issues concerning the scheme

PDP: MAKARFI

Chairman of the national caretaker committee of the People’s Democratic Party, Ahmed Makarfi has formally assumed office at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

Makarfi was led by his secretary, senator ben obi and supported by members of the caretaker committee including staff of the PDP secretariat.

The reinstated PDP leader also disclosed that forms are now on sale in preparation for the primaries of the forthcoming Anambra state governorship polls.

D.R CONGO

One of the most notorious “warlords” in the democratic republic of Congo has surrendered to u.n peacekeepers.

The U.N mission in Congo said Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka, who leads a militia known as the Mai-Mai Sheka, gave himself willingly to peacekeepers.

He will be handed over to the government that had issued an arrest warrant for him six years ago for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes.

TRUMP: CAITLYN

American Television Personality , Caitlyn Jenner has responded to the military ban on transgender persons by President Donald Trump.

Jenner took to the social media to express her dissatisfaction on the decision.

The transgender described trump’s decision as devastating.

U.S

The white house has said it is yet to decide on how to implement the president’s ban on transgender people serving in the U.S military.

Just yesterday on tweeter, President Donald Trump said the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S military.

Criticisms from rights groups have continued to trailed trump’s surprise announcement.

In the meantime, the white house spokeswoman Sarah sanders noted that the administration would work alongside the pentagon to decide how to proceed.

MAN CITY

12 time UEFA champions league winners, Real Madrid have lost their second preseason game in a row.

The los Blanco’s lost 4-1 to Manchester city yesterday.

Goals from Otamendi, John Stones,Sterling and Brahim were on the score sheet for the citizens while Oscar got a consolation goal for the Spanish side

