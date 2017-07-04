RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON

TUESDAY, JULY 04, 2017

PRESIDENCY SIGNS INTO LAW TWO CRITICAL BILLS FORWARD ED BY NATIONAL

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT LAMENTS TAX EVASION IN THE COUNTRY.

SECURITY TIGHTENS IN IKORODU AXIS OF LAGOS FOLLOWING REPRISAL ATTACKS ON SUSPECTED BADOO CULT GROUP.

AMERICA MARKS INDEPENDENCE TODAY.

NORTH KOREA LAUNCHES FIRST INTERCONTINENTAL BALLISTIC MISSILE.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE SIDE, LEICESTER CITY SIGNS SEVILLA’S VICENTE IBORRA

OSINBAJO: BILLS

The presidency has signed into law, two of the critical bills recently forwarded to the executive for assent by the national assembly.

According to the presidency, the two bills are the petroleum training institute amendment act, 2017 and the Nigerians in Diaspora commission establishment act, 2017

Senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on national assembly matters, Ita Enang, who disclosed this in a statement, noted that the two act assented to by the acting president have come into effect as laws of the federal republic of Nigeria.

DABIRI-EREWA: BILL

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa is over the moon following the signing into law of the Diaspora commission bill by acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

she described the move as a welcome development.

Dabiri-Erewa, recalled in a statement in Abuja that the bill was introduced by her six years ago when she was the chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora affairs.

ADEOSUN: TAX

“Nigeria does not have enough tax payers” says Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun while speaking on the federal government aggressive tax initiative in a televised interview session today.

Adeosun lamented that Nigeria has the lowest tax compliant rate in the world, and this has denied the government the capability to provide right services for Nigerians.

Speaking on the aggressive tax payers initiative, the minister noted that the scheme was to direct Nigerians on the right way of paying tax and also register those who have not been registered as tax payers.

Adeosun added that the scheme will aid in correcting imbalance in the tax payment plan in the country.

IKORODU:NIGERIANS

wide knocks and condemnations have continued to trail the killing of a Comedian, Paul Chinedu, popularly known as mc think twice and two other people by vigilance group in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The trio was accused of being members of the dreaded cult gang, Badoo.

According to reports the three men on interrogation had told the local security officials that they were going to tow a broken down vehicle, but the vigilance group was not convinced.



POLICE:IKORODU

Security has been strengthened in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State police command has therefore requested everybody moving around Ikorodu and environs to henceforth carry on them a valid form of identification to avoid restriction and apprehension.

The order which was contained a in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Olarinde famous-cole takes effect from today, July 4th

LAGOS

The government in Lagos State has reiterated its commitment to reducing poverty and unemployment in the state through the newly established state owned Ibile microfinance bank.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Akinyemi Ashade who conveyed the government’s pledge disclosed that the State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode would make MSME loans available to the residents who plan to go into small-scale business but lack of necessary capital to do so.

LEKKI GARDEN

The Lagos State Government has revisited the case of a collapse building in Lekki area of the State which occurred on march 10th, 2016, in which 34 people died.

Reports say, the state has now arraigned the Managing Director of Lekki gardens estate limited, Richard Nyong, before Justice Sybil Nwaka of the State High Court in Igbosere.

Nyong is accused of complicity and alleged negligence which resulted in the collapse of a building in Lekki area of the state on march 10th, 2016, killing 34 people.



U.S.

Today is celebrated as a federal holiday in the United States, commemorating the adoption of the declaration of the country’s independence 241 years ago.

In the year 1776, precisely on July fourth, America won independence from the British Empire after the revolutionary war.

The country will mark the day with parties and events nationwide.

NORTH KOREA

North Korea says it has successfully tested a long-range intercontinental missile.

It is the first time North Korea has claimed to have successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile, ICBM, which could potentially have the range to reach the US mainland.

Earlier, the U.S. said a missile landed in the Sea Of Japan but that it did not pose a threat to North America.

North Korea has increased the frequency of its missile tests, raising tensions.



IBORRA

Spanish side Seville have confirmed they have agreed a deal to sell midfielder Vicente Iborra to Leicester City of England.

A fee around 12.5 million Euros has been settled upon for Iborra, but he is yet to agree personal terms with Leicester.

La Liga side Sevilla have now announced that their captain will head to England for a medical before returning to Spain to bid farewell to the club where he has spent four seasons.

