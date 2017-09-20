RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON

TUESDAY,  SEPTEMBER 19TH,   2017

 

 

 

 

  • PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU  BUHARI  TO  ADDRESS  72ND SESSION OF THE UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY IN  THE  S  CITY   OF  NEWYORK TODAY .
  • ACADEMIC STAFF UNION OF UNIVERSITIES   SUSPENDS   INDUSTRIAL ACTION.
  • PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE AGAINST CORRUPTION CHAIRMAN , ITSE SAGAY BACKS  DECLARATION   OF  IPOB  A  TERRORIST 
  • HURICANE MARIA HITS CARIBBEAN ISLAND OF 
  • HOME BASED  SUPER  EAGLES  ADVANCE  TO  SEMIFINAL  OF   2017  WAFU  NATIONS CUP.

 

 

 

 

 

BUHARI                                   

President Muhammadu Buhari has  been  listed  as   the  eighth  speaker  to  address the 72nd   session of the United Nations General Assembly in  the  U.S  city   of  New York today .

Buhari’s   speech will be focused on global peace, security and the need for increased international cooperation in the anti-corruption war.

The president will also join other world leaders at a  reception session  which  will  be hosted by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASUU                           

 

The Academic Staff Union of Universities ,ASUU has   suspended  its  industrial  action.

The suspension follows  a reconciliation meeting with a Federal Government delegation led by Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige yesterday  in Abuja.

President of the union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi who made the announcement, explained that the suspension   was conditional.

He also said the  suspension  is  aimed   at  enabling  the implementation of the signed agreement with the Federal Government.

 

 

 

 

 

 

SAGAY                                    

 

Presidential Advisory Committee against corruption Chairman ,  Itse Sagay   has  backed  the military’s declaration of the Indigenous People of Biafra  a terrorist organisation.

Speaking with newsmen earlier  today ,   Sagay  insisted    that  the  group exhibited characteristics that justified  the  description .

The   chairman  of  PACAC    accused  the   leader  of  IPOB  ,  Nnamdi  Kanu  of making  offensive  statements  and  inciting  violence  in  achieving  secession.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SARAKI                                   

The declaration of the  Indigenous People of Biafra  a terrorist  organisation by the Nigerian military is   unconstitutional.  This  is  according  to  the Senate President, Bukola Saraki

He  also  faulted   the  ban  of  the  group’s   activities  in  the  south  eastern  region   by  governors  in  the  region.

He   explained  that    due   process   was  not followed   before  the  declaration  and  promised  that  the National Assembly will  investigate the crisis in the south east and assist  in providing  a  lasting  solution.

 

 

 

 

 

 

JONATHAN                           

 

 

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has criticized the deployment  of    troops  to   the  south  eastern  and  south-south  region.

Jonathan stated  this  in  a  Facebook post earlier  today.

The  Former  President’s remarks  comes  after  reports  of extension  of military   operations  in  the  zones.

Jonathan also criticized the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed for alleging that the activities of IPOB started after  his  defeat in   the 2015  General Election.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ONNOGHEN                

All  hands  are  on  deck  to  eradicate  corruption from  the  nations  judicial   system.so says  the  Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

 

Onnoghen  stated  this  while speaking   at  an  event  to  mark  the commencement of the supreme court’s new legal year and the swearing-in of  twenty nine senior advocates  of Nigeria.

 

The  Chief Justice of Nigeria  also   said  measure  have  been  put  in  place   to  ensure speedy trial of corruption cases.

 

 

 

 

 

 

HURRICANE MARIA        

A violent  storm , Hurricane Maria has led to a  widespread damage in the Caribbean Island of Dominica.

The Nations  Prime Minister ,  Roosevelt Skerrit made this known in a Facebook post.

Skerrit also called on the international community for assistance.

Hurricane Maria is also likely to hit the U.S Virgin Islands, The British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

 

 

 

 

 

 

IRAN                       

 

The President of Iran,  Hassan Rouhani has  warned  the United States not  to  halt the  country’s nuclear deal.

Rouhani said  the move  will  hamper  the  image  of  the  United  States.

The Iranian President’s  remarks  comes  after   President Donald trump criticized the deal and threatened  to scrap it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EAGLES                   

 

The  home  based  Super  Eagles  have  advanced  to  the semifinals  of  the West African Football Union, WAFU, Cup Of Nations .

 

The team   qualified   by   defeating   Ghana 2-nil in their last group a clash.

 

The  Super  Eagles   will  face  the  winner  of  Group B   which consist  of  Benin  republic  , Ivory  Coast , Niger  republic  and  Senegal.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 FERDINAND           

 

Manchester United’s Legend,  Rio Ferdinand wants  to  be  a  Professional   Boxer.

 

Ferdinand who currently works with a Sports Television Network in London is set to begin his new career at the age of 38.

 

The centre-back played for  the  Red  Devils for several years before ending his contract in 2014.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

