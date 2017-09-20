RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19TH, 2017

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI TO ADDRESS 72ND SESSION OF THE UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY IN THE S CITY OF NEWYORK TODAY .

ACADEMIC STAFF UNION OF UNIVERSITIES SUSPENDS INDUSTRIAL ACTION.

PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE AGAINST CORRUPTION CHAIRMAN , ITSE SAGAY BACKS DECLARATION OF IPOB A TERRORIST

HURICANE MARIA HITS CARIBBEAN ISLAND OF

HOME BASED SUPER EAGLES ADVANCE TO SEMIFINAL OF 2017 WAFU NATIONS CUP.

BUHARI

President Muhammadu Buhari has been listed as the eighth speaker to address the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in the U.S city of New York today .

Buhari’s speech will be focused on global peace, security and the need for increased international cooperation in the anti-corruption war.

The president will also join other world leaders at a reception session which will be hosted by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities ,ASUU has suspended its industrial action.

The suspension follows a reconciliation meeting with a Federal Government delegation led by Minister of Labour and Employment Dr. Chris Ngige yesterday in Abuja.

President of the union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi who made the announcement, explained that the suspension was conditional.

He also said the suspension is aimed at enabling the implementation of the signed agreement with the Federal Government.

SAGAY

Presidential Advisory Committee against corruption Chairman , Itse Sagay has backed the military’s declaration of the Indigenous People of Biafra a terrorist organisation.

Speaking with newsmen earlier today , Sagay insisted that the group exhibited characteristics that justified the description .

The chairman of PACAC accused the leader of IPOB , Nnamdi Kanu of making offensive statements and inciting violence in achieving secession.

SARAKI

The declaration of the Indigenous People of Biafra a terrorist organisation by the Nigerian military is unconstitutional. This is according to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki

He also faulted the ban of the group’s activities in the south eastern region by governors in the region.

He explained that due process was not followed before the declaration and promised that the National Assembly will investigate the crisis in the south east and assist in providing a lasting solution.

JONATHAN

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has criticized the deployment of troops to the south eastern and south-south region.

Jonathan stated this in a Facebook post earlier today.

The Former President’s remarks comes after reports of extension of military operations in the zones.

Jonathan also criticized the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed for alleging that the activities of IPOB started after his defeat in the 2015 General Election.

ONNOGHEN

All hands are on deck to eradicate corruption from the nations judicial system.so says the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

Onnoghen stated this while speaking at an event to mark the commencement of the supreme court’s new legal year and the swearing-in of twenty nine senior advocates of Nigeria.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria also said measure have been put in place to ensure speedy trial of corruption cases.

HURRICANE MARIA

A violent storm , Hurricane Maria has led to a widespread damage in the Caribbean Island of Dominica.

The Nations Prime Minister , Roosevelt Skerrit made this known in a Facebook post.

Skerrit also called on the international community for assistance.

Hurricane Maria is also likely to hit the U.S Virgin Islands, The British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

IRAN

The President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani has warned the United States not to halt the country’s nuclear deal.

Rouhani said the move will hamper the image of the United States.

The Iranian President’s remarks comes after President Donald trump criticized the deal and threatened to scrap it.

EAGLES

The home based Super Eagles have advanced to the semifinals of the West African Football Union, WAFU, Cup Of Nations .

The team qualified by defeating Ghana 2-nil in their last group a clash.

The Super Eagles will face the winner of Group B which consist of Benin republic , Ivory Coast , Niger republic and Senegal.

FERDINAND

Manchester United’s Legend, Rio Ferdinand wants to be a Professional Boxer.

Ferdinand who currently works with a Sports Television Network in London is set to begin his new career at the age of 38.

The centre-back played for the Red Devils for several years before ending his contract in 2014.

