RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25, 2017

ABDUCTORS RELEASE STUDENTS, TEACHER AND WORKERS OF NIGERIA RURKISH INTERNATIONAL COLLEGE.

SENATE INVITES DSS TO SUBSTANTIATE ALLEGATIONS OF CORRUPTION AGAINST ACTING EFCC CHAIR.

ACTING PRESIDENT, YEMI OSINBAJO PRESIDES OVER FEDERAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL MEETING.

UNITED NATIONS CONDEMN ISRAEL’S MOVE TO BUILD NEW SETTLEMENTS ON OCCUPIED AREAS .

U.S. PRESIDENT, DONALD TRUMP TO SIGN NEW ORDER ON BUILDING WALLS AGAINST MEXICO.

LAST QUARTERFINAL GAMES HOLD TODAY AT THE AFCON IN GABON.



KIDNAPPED STUDENTS:

The eight students and two staff of the Nigeria Turkish international school, Isheri, in Ogun State, abducted on January 13th, 2017, are now breathing the air of freedom.

They were released closed to the school around 7.30 last night after some ransom was allegedly paid to the abductors.

We hear that all the victims have been taken to an undisclosed hospital to determine their state of health.

A statement issued by the school said the kidnapped students and staff of the Nigerian tulip international colleges in Ogun State, have regained freedom.

It said the students were released after a painstaking collaborative effort by the relevant security agencies in the country.

The management also expressed their gratitude to the relevant security agencies for their efforts in securing the release of the three students, one Turkish teacher, a cook and three supervisors.

They commended the government and people of Ogun State for their support throughout the difficult period.

The spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi also confirmed the release of the students and staff of the school.



SENATE:EFCC:DSS

The senate has summoned the director general of the department of state services, Lawal Daura over the controversy trailing the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the EFCC.

Daura is to give details of the DSS indictment that magu was involved in alleged corrupt practice and was unfit to head the anti-corruption commission.

The invitation follows president Buhari’s letter renominating Ibrahim Magu and seeking his confirmation.

The senators also held a closed door session to deliberate on the matter after receiving the president’s letter.

The President also sent a letter to the senate which cleared the secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir Lawal of corruption, following the allegation of the senate committee on IDPS in the North East.

However, the chairman of the senate ad-hoc committee on the IDPS in the North East, Shehu Sani faulted president Buhari’s suggestions that the SGF, Babachir Lawal was not invited or given fair-hearing by the committee.

The lawmaker insisted that 7 out of 9 senators signed the interim report.

Sani also alleged that Lawal was the one responsible for drafting the letter.

The senate said it was standing by the interim report of its ad-hoc committee that investigated and indicted the SGF Babachir Lawal.

The senate spokesman, Aliyu Sabi conveyed the message of the senators.

Sabi also denied suggestions that Babachir Lawal was not given fair hearing by the senate.



SENATE: BUDGET

The senate will today continue with the debate of the 2017 appropriation bill.

Deliberations which kicked off yesterday focused on how to generate more funds to implement the budget.

Some senators also faulted some of the expenditure set by the government.

They are however positive that the 2017 budget will improve infrastructure and boost the economic growth of the nation.

The chairman, senate committee on media and public affairs senate, Aliyu Sabi promised a quick passage of the bill.

OSINBAJO: FEC MEETING

The acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over a meeting of the federal executive council at the Aso rock, Abuja.

The meeting has in attendance all the ministers.

Reports say, the minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; and the minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun; said the opening prayers before the meeting went into closed door.

Osinbajo assumed duty as acting president last Thursday after president Muhammadu Buhari left the country for a ten day vacation in the U.K.

The president is expected back in the country on February 6th.

NOTHERN GOVERNORS FORUM:

The governors of the 19 northern states have identified the indigeneship and settlership dichotomy as a major cause of the increasing communal conflicts in the region.

They have consequently called for its abolition from the statue books of the country.

This is one of the resolutions reached at the end of their two-day meeting with northern traditional rulers in Kaduna state.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, the chairman of the northern governor’s forum and governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, condemned the increasing level of insecurity and wanton destruction of lives and property in the region.

He said abolishing the indigene-settler agitation would eliminate communal crisis in all parts of the country and foster national integration and development.

They also called on all states to work together to deal with peculiar security challenges confronting the region as well as ensuring that peace returned to all troubled areas.

MAIDUGURI:

Two persons have blown themselves up in an attempt to attack some targets in Maiduguri.

The incidents occurred at Usmanti and Kaleri area of Mafa local government of Borno State.

Reports have it that the first suicide bomber was Targetting a security outpost in the area.

The second suicide bomber was targeting the early morning prayer at a mosque but was intercepted.

one Civillian jtf was killed and two others were injured.

BRING BACK OUR GIRLS: FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

The BBOG advocacy group have reaffirmed that their responsibility was to hold government accountable for its actions or inactions.

The advocacy group was reacting to the minister of information’s advice to see the present administration as a partner rather than acting as an opposition, in its quest to secure the release of the remaining Chibok school girls.

The group in a statement signed by its leaders, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili and Aisha Yesufu noted, that it was their responsibility to awaken the government to its duty of protecting lives and property of the citizenry just like the Chibok school girls and all those abducted by the Boko Haram

terrorists.

The group maintained that their activities have assisted in awakening global awareness on the violent activities of the Boko Haram insurgents. the BBOG campaigners added that they remained resolute in demanding and compelling necessary government actions on the recovery of the remaining

Chibok school girls.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT: AGRIC: OGBEH

The federal government says the country will experience increased agricultural production this year.

This is so as the country takes delivery of a large consignment of fertilizer from morocco.

The Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh dropped this hint at Abuja.

Ogbeh said the federal ministry of agriculture was committed to promoting food security as well as a workable price mechanism for fertilizer, for the benefit of all Nigerians

UNITED NATIONS:ISRAEL:

The United Nations has condemned plans by the Israeli government to build more settlements in the occupied west bank.

The world body said such unilateral actions were an obstacle to peace, based on a two state solution.

Recall that the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu had indicated that Israel would build 2,500 more homes in Jewish settlements “in response to housing needs”.

Palestinian officials have warned that the construction on land slated for a future Palestinian State undermined the peace process.

Stephane Dujarric,the spokesman for the un secretary general, Antonio Guterres, quoted the secretary general as saying that there was no plan ‘B’ for the two-states solution.

About 500,000 Jews live in about 140 settlements built since Israel’s 1967 occupation of the west bank and east Jerusalem.

The settlements are considered illegal under international law.



EGYPT:

Egypt is at the verge of introducing a law to ban the practice of verbal divorce.

This is coming after President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi raised an alarm over the increasing rate of divorce in the country.

Muslim men can divorce their wives by saying “i divorce you”.

In 2015, Egypt had one case of divorce every four minutes.

President Al- sSisi said the proposed legislation could give couples an opportunity to reconsider.

UNITED STATES: MEXICO

The walls to demarcate the border between the united states and Mexico will still go up as promised by the new U.S President, donald trump.

Reports have it that president trump is expected to sign several executive orders regarding immigration and border security over the next few days.

They are likely to include the “extreme vetting” of people coming from seven pre-dominantly Muslim countries in the middle east including and Africa.

Trump announced this through his twitter handle.

Building a 2,000-mile wall along the Mexican border was one of trump’s key proposals during the presidential election campaign.

UNITED STATES: INDIA

The U.S President, Donald Trump has extended an invitation to the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to visit the white house sometime in the future.

Both leaders agreed on that during a telephone conversation between them.

Trump and Modi discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the U.S and India in broad areas such as the economy and Defence.

A statement in Washington added that both leaders resolved to “stand shoulder to shoulder in the global fight against terrorism”.

The indian prime minister also congratulated trump on his election and invited him to visit india.

AFCON

The last group ‘d’ games of the 2017 African Nations cup will be played later today in Gabon.

Pharaohs of Egypt will face four-time winners, Ghana, while Uganda will square-up with Mali, for a quarter-final slot.

The two matches are to be played simultaneously at 8pm Nigerian time.

Congo D.r. and morocco have booked places in the quarter-final.

Congo emerged leader in the group with 7 points, while morocco also dethroned defending champions, ivory coast with a lone goal on the 64th minute to garner 6 points.

Other qualifiers for the knockout stage are Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Senegal and Tunisia.

LIVERPOOL:

Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

He will be smiling away with 150,000 pounds a week, making him the highest-paid player at the club.

The 24-year-old brazil international joined the reds from Inter Milan in January 2013, and his new deal will take him through to 2022.

Coutinho has scored 34 goals in 163 appearances for Liverpool.

TENNIS:

Six-time champion, Serena Williams has qualified for the semifinals at the Australian open.

She defeated the ninth seed, Britain’s Johanna Konta, as she pushes for a 23rd grand slam.

The 35 year old American, will next play unseeded Croat, 34 year old Mir-Jana Lucic-Baroni, who beat fifth seed Czech Karolina Pliskova.

Serena Williams is now two wins, from claiming an open-era record 23rd major title.

Serena’s sister, Venus Williams takes on fellow American, Coco Vande-Weghe in the other semi-final at the Australian open.

