RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28, 2017

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT PLEDGES PROMPT ATTENTION TO LEGITIMATE AGITATIONS.

PRESIDENCY SAYS CONSULTATIONS WITH ETHNIC GROUPS ON NIGERIA’S UNITY CONTINUE.

SOCIO-ECONOMIC RIGHTS AND ACCOUNTABILITY PROJECT, SERAP DEMANDS DETAILS OF PARIS CLUB REFUNDS.

ETHIOPIA SEEKS EXTENSION OF 90-DAY AMNESTY FOR UNDOCUMENTED MIGRANTS IN SAUDI ARABIA.

AND IN SPORT, PORTUGAL TO LOCK HORNS WITH CHILE IN TODAYS CONFEDERATION

CUP SEMI FINAL.

OSINBAJO

The presidency has said it would promptly address legitimate agitationsand concerns of Nigerians, irrespective of the different ethnic groups.

Acting President, YemiOsibajo gave the assurance.

Osinbajo noted in a statement by his spokesman, LaoluAkande that thegovernment was not deaf to genuine demands by ethnic nationalities, butadvised that every demand should be made with decorum.

The Acting President condemned all hateful and divisive speeches acrossthe country.

EMIR: KANO

And in his contribution, the Emir of Kano, MuhammaduSanusi the second,advised state governments to enlighten the people, especially the youth onthe importance of peace.‎

Sanusi gave the counsel during the traditional HawanNasarawa activitiesheld at government house, in Kano. ‎

The Emir also believes it would be a welcome development if the stategovernments provide pesticides to farmers whose crops were affected byinsects and pests in some local government areas of the state.‎

FG: CONSULTATION

Dialogue with the federal government seems to be achieving its objectives,as the presidency says consultations with various segments of the Nigerian society will continue.

The spokesman of the Acting President, LaoluAkande, gave the assurancewhile speaking on the importance of dialogue in Abuja.

According to Akande, the interactions began following the recent spate ofagitations in the country.

Akande revealed that the meetings established some common ground on anumber of issues, such as the condemnation of all the hate and divisivestatements by the concerned groups of northern and southeastern youth.

ATIKU: AGITATIONS

Former Vice President, AtikuAbubakar is of the opinion that theagitations for secession would not have arisen if the country had shownsincere readiness to address the basis for the agitations.

Abubakar made his position known in a statement from his media office inAbuja.

The APC chieftain described as patriotic the call for restructuring byleaders and stakeholders from diverse regions of the country.

FG: SERAP

The socio-economic rights and accountability project, serap has requestedthe federal government to publish details of spending of the 388.304billion naira London Paris club loan refunds allegedly diverted andmismanaged by 35 states.

At his ruling, Justice Muslim Hassan of a federal high court sitting inIkoyi granted serap leave to apply for judicial relief and seek an ordercompelling the government to publish these states.

ETHIOPIA

Ethiopia has requested for an extension of a 90-day amnesty forundocumented migrants living in Saudi Arabia to return to their homecountries.

Ethiopia’s ministry of foreign affairs spokesman, MelesAlem said that45,000 citizens working illegally in Saudi Arabia had so far returnedhome.

Alem however said an estimated 400,000 Ethiopians are believed to beliving in Saudi Arabia as low- paid workers.

VENEZUELA

Venezuela’s Supreme Court has been attacked by grenades dropped from ahelicopter.

President NicolásMaduro has described it as called a “terrorist attack”.

This comes after mass protests against the country’s political andeconomic crisis.

The supreme court is regularly criticized by the Venezuelan opposition forits rulings which bolster President Maduro’s hold on power.

CONFEDERATION CUP

European champions, Portugal will lock horns with Chile in today’sconfederation cup semifinal match.

Portugal went through to the semifinal by topping group a, while Chilewere runners up in group b.

The match kicks off 7pm local time

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28, 2017