RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT NOON

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2017

PRESIDENCY BLAMES FAILED FEC MEETING ON LACK OF PREPARATION BYEXECUTIVES FOLLOWING SALLAH HOLIDAYS.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO MEET WITH ASUU LEADERSHIP TOMORROW; AS NANS ISSUES14 DAY ULTIMATUM

HEALTH MINISTER DIRECTS CMD’S AND MD’S OF FEDERAL HOSPITALS TO EMPLOYSUBSTITUTE DOCTORS PENDING RESOLUTION OF DOCTORS’ STRIKE.

KENYAN GOVERNMENT ARRAIGNS SCHOOL GIRL RESPONSIBLE FOR FIRE AT NAIROBIHIGH SCHOOL DORMITORY.

MAN UNITED MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO BEMOANS NEYMAR’S MOVETO PSG .





BUHARI:FEC



Today’s Federal Executive Council meeting did not hold as scheduled.

The Minister Of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed announced thecancellation of the meeting yesterday.

Mohammed explained that the executive did not have enough time to preparefor the weekly meeting due to the two-day public holidays declared forthis year’s Salah celebrations, hence the cancellation.

FG:ASUU

The Federal Government is scheduled to meet with the leadership of theAcademic Staff Union of Universities tomorrow Thursday September 7th.

ASUU president, Biodun Ogunyemi disclosed this to newsmen.

He told journalists that he had received an invitation to a meeting at theMinistry Of Labour and Employment, Abuja.

Ogunyemi said the ASUU negotiating team would be at the meeting to hearwhat the government had done so far in respect of the seven demands theAcademic Union tabled before it for implementation.



NANS:FG

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS has issuedanother ultimatum to the Federal Government.

This time the Student’s Union gave the Nigerian Government a two-weekdeadline to resolve the ASUU strike.

The angry students threatened to resort to violence if the governmentfailed to prevail on the union to call off the strike.

Recall that the national association of Nigerian Students had earliergiven the federal Government a 21-day ultimatum to resolve the AcademicStaff Union of Universities strike action to enable the students return toschool.

NARD

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has directed all chief medicaldirectors and medical directors of federal hospitals to employ substitutedoctors to complement the services of consultants, National Youth ServiceCorps Doctors and Medical Doctors on Internship.

This according to him is to help reduce the workload of the availablehealth practitioners pending the resolution of the ongoing strike by theNational Association of Resident Doctors.

The order was contained in a circular sent to all CMDS and MDS of federaltertiary health institutions across the country.

REACTIONS:RECESSION

Reactions have continued to trail the announced exit of Nigeria fromrecession.

The opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP says there is nothing tocelebrate over the news of the country’s alleged exit from recession as itis mere statistics.

In a chat with newsmen, the PDP chairman Ahmed Makarfi, argues that therecovery has not been felt by ordinary Nigerians.

The General Secretary, Nigeria Labour Congress, PeterOzo-Eson, said despite the exit of the country from recession, there hasbeen no visible improvement in the standard of living, salaries, rate ofemployment and quality of life of Nigerian workers.

Ozo-Eson however, commended the positive gross domestic product growth inthe second quarter.

NIGERIANS:RECESSION

Some Nigerians say they are yet to feel the impact of thesupposed recovery of the nation’s economy from recession.others applauded the development saying the current administration hasdone well.

A crosssection of market women said they had not quite felt the impact ofNigeria’s supposed exit from recession.

EFCC

A lot more public officials have some explanations to make before TheEconomic And Financial Crimes Commission, the EFCC.

The Anti-Graft Agency says it is currently investigating high-profilepersonalities including the Chief Justice Of Nigeria, JusticeWalterOnnoghen.

Others are the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; his predecessor andthe current Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Kayode Fayemi; and theimmediate past Minister Of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The list which has since been sent by the Anti-Graft Agency to theAttorney General of the Federation and Minister Of Justice, AbubakarMalami, contains names of over 100 politically-exposed persons andtop-ranking public officers still being investigated by the EFCC as of

August 2017.

ONDO

The new commissioner of Police in Ondo State, GbengaAdeyanju has assuredresidents of the state of improved security these ember months and beyond.

The CP gave the assurance during the hand over by the outgoing CP, HildaIbifuro-Harrison at the Command Headquarters in Akure, the State Capital.

CP Adeyanju who called for the collaboration of every good citizen of thestate in ensuring the State was crime free, urged the members of thepublic to always give relevant information to the Police that will ensureeffective policing.

The outgoing CP, Hilda Ibifuro-Harrison, thanked thegovernment and people of Ondo State for their support during her tenure.

JUDICIARY

Chairman of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, Delta StateAugustine Chiejina, has attributed the poor justice system in the countryto corruption.

Chejina stated this at the opening ceremony of the maiden judiciary staffweek in Asaba, the Delta State Capital.

The Chairman however explained that the judiciary’s focus on the role ofGovernment and Judiciary employees will encourage development partners andresearchers to work together in ensuring a corrupt free justice system.

KADUNA

KadunaState Governor Nasir El-Rufai has ordered the reopening of TertiaryInstitutions shut down in the State due to security challenges in theregion.

The Governor gave the directive while receiving stakeholders and leadersfrom the southern part of the state.

El-Rufai explained that the command was as a result of the improvedsecurity situation in the state.

The affected institutions include College Of Education, Gidan Waya; KadunaState University, Kasu, Kafanchan Campus, and School Of Nursing AndMidwifery, Kafanchan.

KENYA

A Kenyan schoolgirl suspected to have started the fire at a High Schooldormitory in the capital Nairobi, in which nine people died has appearedin court today.

Her lawyers have asked the Judge, Justice TerrisiaNyangena to have thesitting in camera.

MOURINHO

Manchester United’s manager, Jose Mourinho says Neymar’s move to ParisSaint German has altered everything in the transfer market.

PSG shocked the football world last month, when they agreed to meet theBrazilian star’s 198 million pounds, just to lure him from Barcelona.

The move shattered the previous world record fee of 89.3 million poundspaid by Manchester united for Paul Pogba last summer.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT NOON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2017