RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT ONE MONDAY, JULY 31,   2017

UN:NIGERIA

the united nations along with the African union ,and ECOWAS havecondemned the Boko Haram terrorists attack on workers of the NigerianNational petroleum company and some military officers at the Borno

state capital of Maiduguri.

The AU, UN, and ECOWAS reaffirmed their support to the FederalGovernment in ending terrorism in the country.

The unions also urged all ECOWAS states to fight terrorism and implementthe ECOWAS counter-terrorism strategy.

RUSSIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expelled over 700 U.S diplomatsfrom the country.

The expulsion is in retaliation to the new U.S. sanctions against Moscow.

The number includes Russian employees of the U.S. diplomatic missionsacross Russia.

Staff in the embassy in Moscow as well as the consulates in Ekaterinburg,Vadivostok and St. Petersburg was affected.

FAYOSE

The Bokoharam insurgents have not been defeated.

Sosays the Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose .

He also debunked the claims by the federal government that it haddefeated terrorist.

TheEkiti state governor cited the recent killing of oilworkers in the Borno state capital of Maidugurias evidence.

SUPER EAGLES

Super Eagles skipper, John Mikel Obi has declared himself fit for theremaining league games of his Chinese club side,Tianjin Teda.

The former Chelsea star has been training with his teammates for overthree weeks since his recovery from an hip injury that kept him out ofaction for three months.

30 year old Mikel is of the opinion that he can make a positive impact forthe club who currently sit 14th in the 16 team league table.

BADOO

A family of five has been attacked by the Badoo cult at the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The attack claimed the lives of four members of the family.

The state police public relations officer, Olarinde famous-Cole whoconfirmed the incident said just one person survived the attack.

GUNFIRE: KABUL

The Afghan police have confirmed several explosions in the country’scapital, Kabul.

Kabul has witnessed a number of deadly attacks this year.

TheIslamic State militants have strongly been linked to the attacks.

OSINBAJO: B.H

Special Forces have been deployed to Borno state to step up the fightagainst the Boko haram insurgents.

This come as the acting president Yemi Osinbajo, ordered the servicechiefs to relocate to Borno state, adding that the operation against theBoko haram militant group be intensified.

The air force Special Forces are to join hands with soldiers to curb theresurgence of the terrorists’ activities.

Men of the Special Forces are trained to undertake difficult tasks like this.



ASUU: F.G: B.H

Due to the latest abduction of some lecturers in the Lake Chad basin bythe book haram militants, the staff union of universities, ASUU hasthreatened to go on strike if the lecturers of the University of Maiduguriare not freed.

President of the union, Professor BiodunOgunyemi, emphasized that theunion will take action if the federal government cannot strengthensecurity in university and ensure the release of the abducted lecturers.

Ogunyemi added that union was saddened by the UNIMAID incident.

PDP: F.G

The People’sDemocratic Party has lashed out at thefederal government for the killing of lecturers and oil workers on theirway to the Lake Chad basin by the Boko haram sect.

ThePDP called on the federal government to stop Dec Nigerians with itsclaim that the Boko haram had been defeated.

The spokesperson for the national caretaker committee of the PDP,DayoAdeyeye, maintained that the celebration of the alleged defeat of Bokoharam was premature.

CACOL

Also, civil rights groups, have knocked the federal government forabduction of civilians during its oil exploration exercise

The center for anti-corruption and open leadership Cacol, and thecommittee for the defense of human rights are insisting that thegovernment had failed to take appropriate security measures beforedispatching the oil exploration team to the volatile lake chad area.

Cacol chairman, DeboAdeniran, said such expedition was needless with theawareness of Boko haram terrorists in the region.

ONDO

About fifty cultists in Ondo state have decided to turn a new leaf.

This comes after they renounced their membership from various cult groups.

The renunciation was coordinated by the coalition of Akure youth group.

Addressing journalists in the Ondo state capital, president, Akure youth,OluwatuyiAdekanmbi said the repentant cultist have promised to cooperatewith the coalition to identify and fish out any cultist .



FRSC; CROSS RIVER

The cross river state command of the federal road safety corps has handedover vehicles it recovered from suspected criminals to the state specialanti-robbery squad.

The deputy corps commander in charge of operations, lucky Ugenlo said thecars were recovered after the suspects brought the vehicles to thecommand’s national vehicle identification scheme Centre forre-registration.

Ugenlofurther disclosed that one of the vehicles was stolen at gunpoint inIbadan and taken to Sokoto for sale.

JUVENTUS: ROMA

Juventus have ended the international champions cup friendly tournamentwith a 5-4 win over Roma.

TheSeriachampions won on penalties after the Italian clubs played a1-1 draw.

MarioMandzukic scored for Juventus but the goal was cancelled by EdinDzeko’s second-half strike.

RONALDO

RealMadrid star striker CristianoRonaldo will appear in court todayover accusation of evading millions of euros in taxes.

The 32-year-old will be questioned by a court close to Madrid, afterreturning from a summer break with his girlfriend and relatives on apromotion trip to china.

Prosecutors have accusedRonaldo of evading 14.7 million in tax.

VENEZUELA

In Venezuela, electoral officials say the turnout in the controversialelection for a constituent assembly was 41.5%.

The opposition has however said the figure was a lie.

The opposition coalition maintained that 88% of voters had abstained fromthe poll, adding that it will not recognize the election.

Sunday’s election was marred by violence, with widespread protests and atleast 10 people killed.

FG

The federal government has unveiled plans to support talented youths inthe arts sector.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed who made thedisclosure said the sum of 300 million naira has been earmarked forstart-up loans.

Speaking during a poetry and music platform in Lagos, Mohammed said details on how to access the fundswould soon be made available.

.



NIGER DELTA

The national assembly has been criticized for rejecting the devolution ofpower in the ongoing amendment of the 1999 constitution.

The Niger delta people’s council who made the remark said the move wasagainst the interest of the citizenry.

The group made the call through its convener, Mike Loyibo in Abuja.

Loyibo also called on the federal government to fulfill its promises tothe Niger delta people.

KALU

A former governor of Abia state, dr. Orji kalu says the Igbo ethnic group will not support the division of the country.

Kalu stated this during a lecture in lokoja on Sunday.

The former governor also called on the Igbo ethnic group to seekstrategic partnership with other interest groups and political blocs toachieve developmental ideas.

SOMALI

No fewer than 24 people have been killed following a clash between AlShabaab fighters and Somali government troops and African unionpeacekeepers.

The incident occurred after the terrorist ambushed a convoy transportingtroops from the African union mission in Somalia.

The deputy governor of lower Shebelle region, colonel Hassan Mohamed saidmost of the victims were soldiers.

ENT: JEANNE MOREAU

French actress Jeanne Moreau has died at the age of 89 years.

The Paris district mayor, RachidaDati confirmed that she was found deadat her home in Paris.

Moreau became famous in a movie titled Jules et Jim and starred in somefilms of the 20th century.

