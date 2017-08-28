RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25, 2017

PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI MEETS STATE GOVERNORS, APC AND PDP LEADERS URGES PEACEFUL CO-EXISTENCE.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT APPROVES CONSTRUCTION OF KANO, DAURA RAIL LINE.

STANDARDS ORGANISATION OF NIGERIA TO SANCTION BAKERS OPERATING INUNHYGENIC ENVIRONMENT FOLLOWING OUTBREAK OF LASSA FEVER.

PAKISTAN EMERGES FIFTH MOST POPULOUS COUNTRY EARTHWIDE.

FRANCE INTERNATIONAL OUSMANE DEMBELE JOINS BARCELONA ON AFIVE YEAR DEAL.

BUHARI:MEETING

Opposition does not translate to hostility and antagonism.So says President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari made the comment when he met with leaders of the country’s twomajor political parties, the APC and the PDP at the state house Abujaearlier today.

The president advised the political leaders to make allowance for eachother to co-exist peacefully.

MAKARFI:BUHARI

Meanwhile, the chairman of the national caretaker committee of the People’sDemocratic Party, Ahmed Makarfi, has assured President Muhammadu Buhari ofhis party’s support.

Makarfi asserted that the opposition party would never wish the presidentill.

Congratulating Buhari on his recovery, the PDP chief prayed god to givethe Nigerian leader greater strength to shoulder the responsibilities ofhis office for the betterment of the nation.

BUHARI: GOVERNORS

The Nigerian leader has also met with governors from the 36 states of thefederation.

He told the governors he was excited by the show of love towards him byNigerians.

According to a tweet on his twitter handle, Buhari explained that hismeeting with the political leaders was not a political gathering, but asymbol of unity and an expression of the maturity of Nigeria’s democracy”.



BUHARI RAILLINE

And still on the presidency, the Nigerian helmsman has approved theconstruction of a rail line from Kano to Daura.

Minister of transport Rotimi Amaechi disclosed this in Abuja.Amaechi said the rail lines would run from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri,Kano to Maiduguri, Makurdi to Jos, Gombe to Yobe to Borno, Jigawa to Nigerrepublic.

SON:BAKERY

The standards organization of Nigeria, son has said it will henceforthsanction any master baker caught operating in unhygienic environment.

This comes after the current outbreak of Lassa Fever in some states in thecountry.

The Osun state coordinator of son, SundayBadewole made this known at aseminar organized for members of the association of master bakers andconfectionery of Nigeria held in the Osun state capital, Oshogbo.

Badewole explained that bakers needed to keep their factory protected from

rodents and pests to prevent the spread of Lassa Fever.



TEXAS

Texas is currently bracing itself for what might be the worst storm to hitthe U.S mainland in 12 years hurricane Harvey.

Harvey, currently a category two storm in the Gulf of Mexico, is expectedto make landfall on Texas’ central coast late on Friday or early Saturday.

The national hurricane center has said the storm surges may bringlife-threatening floods in and around Houston.

PAKISTAN

Pakistan has become the fifth-most populous country on earth.This is according to the country’s first nationwide census in two decades.

The number which was totaled to over 200 million surpassed that of Brazilwho were the initial occupants of the 5th seat in the populous countrystatistics.



INDIA

About 22 persons have been killed in northern India.Reports say trouble started after a court convicted a controversialreligious leader ram Singh accused of raping two of his followers.

The government has declared curfew in the affected areas.Singh will be sentenced on August 28th.

SPORT:DEMBELE

France international, OusmaneDembele has agreed a five-year deal withBarcelona worth 105 million euros with add-ons inserted into the deal.

Dembele, moves from Borussia Dortmund, where he had been suspended sincehe boycotted training on august 10th.

The winger, who has been capped seven times by France national team will

arrive in Barcelona on Sunday and undergo a medical.

