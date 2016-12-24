RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT SIX

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2016

PRESIDENT BUHARI COMMENDS LAGOS AND KEBBI STATE GOVERNMENTS FOR SUCCESSFUL PRODUCTION OF LAKE RICE.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT DENIES REPORT OF ANOTHER RELEASE OF 21 ABDUCTED CHIBOK SCHOOL GIRLS.

FEDERAL ROAD SAFETY CORPS DEPLOYS OFFICERS TO FORESTALL RECKLESS DRIVING AND NIGHT JOURNEYS ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

MALTESE AUTHORITIES ARREST HIJACKERS OF LIBYAN AIRPLANE.

ITALIAN GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES DEATH OF MAN BEHIND BERLIN CHRISTMAS MARKET ATTACK, ANIS AMRI.

AND IN SPORTS, CRYSTAL PALACE SET TO ANNOUNCE FORMER ENGLAND MANAGER, SAM ALLARDYCE AS NEW MANAGER.

BUHARI

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Lagos and Kebbi states for the successful partnership that led to the local production of the lake rice.

The president in a statement by his special adviser on Media and publicity, femi adesina, lauded the commitment of governors, akinwunmi ambode and atiku bagudu for fulfilling the memorandum of understanding signed in march 2016.

He also expressed delight at the cheaper price of the lake rice, especially at this period of recession and the yuletide season.

Buhari described the achievement of the two states as an evidence of a new beginning for the Nigerian economy.

The President however urged other State Governments to replicate the laudable example of the lake rice in other agricultural produce.

ONYEAMA: AMBASSADOR

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, says the list of the 47 non-career ambassadors rejected by the senate, will be re-submitted when the upper chamber resumes from its recess.

Speaking to newsmen in New York, Onyeama said the list was being delayed by the recess period of the senate.

The minister noted that the list was ready and the places of deployment have been approved.

He, however, said that the delay in the posting of Ambassadors to Nigeria missions, had not affected the country’s diplomatic relations with the host countries.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT : CHIBOK GIRLS

The Federal Government has denied reports claiming that another set 21 Chibok school girls abducted by the boko haram terrorists have been released.

Some reports had claimed that the girls had been transported to Yola, the Adamawa state capital, after their release on Thursday.

The Presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the 21 girls going to Adamawa state, were those released in October.

The release of the girls in October was secured by the Federal Government after negotiation with the terrorist group.

The over 200 school girls were abducted from their hostel, in Chibok Town of Borno state in April, 2014.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT : DIGITIZATION

Nigeria has begun its journey to full transition from analogue to Digital Broadcasting as Abuja, joins the moving train.

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory, now have access to 30 free-to-air channels, with nearly 70 per cent local content on their television sets.

This follows the digital switch that took place yesterday.

According to the federal government, six more states from each of the nation’s geo-political zones will be switched over in the coming months.

The President, represented by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, restated that the government was committed to meeting the June 2017 deadline for the switch over.

On his part, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, explained that the process of digitization will provide over one million jobs for Nigerian youths within the next two years.

OBASANJO: AMOSUN

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, and the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, and have called on Nigerians to continue to promote unity and religious harmony in the country.

The political leaders made the call during the Christmas Carol Service organized by the Ogun state government.

Obasanjo in his goodwill message, urged Nigerians to always see themselves as one, regardless of their religious or political affiliation

In his remarks, Amosun called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the country and the leadership at all levels.

The Governor noted that prayers have been sustaining the country and urged Nigerians, especially leaders to remain committed to the development of the nation.

FEDERAL ROAD SAFETY CORP.

The Federal Road Safety Corps has urged motorists and other road users, to avoid reckless driving and night journeys during the festive period.

The FRSC Ilesa unit commander, Arinze Igwe, who made the call, said this will reduce the rate of auto crashes.

Igwe said that officers of the command have been deployed to the highways for daily patrol and enforcement of existing traffic rules.

He advised motorists against night journeys, urging them to plan their journeys to reduce accidents.

The commander also counselled drivers to ensure that their Vehicles were road-worthy before embarking on any trip.

NIGERIA SECURITY AND CIVIL DEFENCE CORPS

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has deployed 3000 personnel across Kaduna state, ahead of the Christmas and new year celebrations.

This measure is to protect residents and critical national assets.

The NSCDC commander in the state, Modu Bunu, in a statement said the personnel will concentrate on street gangs, kidnappers, cattle rustlers, armed robbers and those engaged in thuggery.

The commander urged residents to be security conscious.

Bunu advised residents to provide timely reports that would enable the NSCDC and other security agencies prevent any form of criminality in the state.

ENUGU

The Enugu state house of assembly has confirmed justice Ngozi Emehelu as the chief judge of the state.

The confirmation of Emehelu, who had been in acting capacity for two and half months, was approved during plenary after she appeared before the legislators.

The leader of the house, chief Ikechukwu Ezugwu described Emehelu as a woman of integrity with an outstanding character.

Ezugwu said the judge had been in the legal profession for 35 years.

On his part, the speaker, Edward Ubosi announced the confirmation of Emehelu as the chief judge of the state, following a voice vote of the members.

LIBYA

The Hijackers of a Libyan jet have been arrested following a stand-off at the Malta international airport.

The announcement was made by the Maltese Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat.

The Domestic Flight with 118 people on board was hijacked in the morning after taking off from Sabha, on its way to the Libyan capital Tripoli.

They surrendered to Maltese authorities after most of the people had been released from the airbus a320.

The exact number of the hijacker is not yet known.

It appears they may be supporters of the late former leader, Muammar Gaddafi.

SENEGAL

Senegalese Army is set to intervene in the Gambia if President, Yahya Jammeh refuses to step down next month.

This was disclosed by the Ecowas Chairman and Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

She said the Senegalese Army have been chosen to lead operations to restore the people’s wish.

President jammeh is insisting that he would not be intimidated by the moves made by Ecowas, adding that Ecowas had no authority to interfere in his country’s affairs.

Jammeh who has ruled for 22 years, has lodged a case before the supreme court to cancel the vote after the electoral commission changed some results.

He initially accepted defeat in the December 1st polls but later changed his mind, saying it was flawed.

ITALY

The Italian Government has announced the killing of the terror suspect, Anis Amri who was behind the attack in the Christmas Market in the German city of berlin.

The Italian’s Interior Minister, Marco Minetti who made the announcement said Amri was shot during a routine patrol during in the city of Milan, Italy.

Minetti said the suspect reportedly shot at the police during the patrol.

One police officer was injured in the shootout.

Germany has been on high alert after the attack which left 49 injured.

In another development, the German Police has arrested two terror suspects over attempts to attack a market in the city of Oberhausen.

U.K

Two men from the united kingdom have been convicted for using Syria aid convoys to transfer cash to extremists in the war zone.

This is the first court verdict that indicates an abuse of aid convoys.

37- year old Syed Hoque, and 27-year old Mashoud Miah, were both convicted of funding terrorism between 2012 and 2014.

A charity worker, Pervez Rafiq has been cleared of any involvement in the crime.

ALLARDYCE

Crystal Palace are set to announce former England Manager, Sam Allardyce as its new manager.

This follows the sacking of Alan Perdrew following a miserable run of results, with the eagles winning just four of their 17 league matches this season.

Speaking ahead of the move Allardyce described palace as a “Fantastic” opportunity to return to the premier league.

Palace is presently only a point above the relegation.

The South London Club are due to face Watford on Monday as part of the premier league’s traditional boxing day fixture.

COPA DEL REY

The fixtures for the last 16 of the Spanish Copa Del Rey has been announced.

Real Madrid has been drawn against 2016 runners-up, Sevilla.

The European and World Champions will face Jorge Sampaoli’s side, who sit third in La Liga.

Defending Champions , Barcelona will take on athletic Bilbao, while Atletico Madrid will face las Palmas.

also, Valencia will lock horns with Celta Vigo, while Villarreal will trade tackles with real Sociedad,

deport Ivo la Coruna were also paired against Alaves.

The first legs will take place on January 4th while the return leg matches have been slated on January 11th.

.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT SIX FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23, 2016