RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT SIX FRIDAY , JULY 28,   2017

IGBONLA

There is ecstasy in the air in Lagos State, as six students abducted from the Lagos Model College, Igbonla,Epe regains freedom after 64 days in captivity.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, FataiOwoseni, who confirmed the release, said no ransom was paid.

Owoseni disclosed that the students were set free in EseOdo Local Government area of Ondo State, and are presently in police custody.

NUPENG

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG has given the federal government a two-week ultimatum to prevail on the management of asset management corporation of Nigeria, Amcon to pay sea wolf workers its terminal entitlements.

The oil workers union threatened that failure to meet its demands will lead to the withdrawal of its services in the federal capital and its environment.

NUPENG President, IgweAchese while speaking with the newsmen, , said the payment of salaries and entitlements to the workers is long overdue.

NLC: HOA

The Nigeria Labour Congress is excited that the national assembly has attended favorably to some labour issues including granting autonomy to local governments during the 1999 constitutional amendment.

They say if passed into law, the amendments will widen the democratic space and restore the lost glory of the local governments.

The union has therefore called on the state houses of assembly across the country and state governors to give support to the national assembly.

NAFDAC: ACCREDITATION

The National Agency for Food, Drug Andministration and Control, NAFDAC has received an international organisation of standardisation approval for its laboratory in kaduna state.

The Acting Director General of NAFDAC, Yetunde Oni made the disclosure after receiving the certificate in Abuja.

Oni noted that henceforth any result coming from its laboratory in Kaduna will be internationally recognized.

FASHOLA: REPS

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has nonetheless apologized to members of the House of Representatives on his alleged unpalatable remarks on the 2017 budget.

The Minister however denied deliberately belittling the national assembly as was alleged.

Fashola made the reconciliatory move while speaking to theAliyuMadakiled ADHOC committee.

Members of the committee had some weeks ago frowned at Fashola’s choice ofwords over the 2017 budget.

OKONJO-IWEALA

Hard work has paid off for Former Finance Minister, NgoziOkonjo-Iwealaasshe has been named an independent non-executive director at standardcharteredPlcin the United Kingdom.

Okonjo-iweala will earn 130,000 pounds per annum for her expertise infinancial and development financing.

In a statement released by the company, her appointment is effective from November 1st, 2017.

UDOM:BUHARI

AkwaIbom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has added his voice to assurances that president Muhammadu Buhari was in good health.

Udom, who was a member of the delegation that visited the Nigerian leader in London, said from his interaction with the president, he is convinced that god has answered Nigerians’ prayers to restore Buhari to good health.

The AkwaIbom State Governor made the remarks while speaking to newsmen after a closed door meeting with the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Detail of his meeting with Osinbajo is still not disclosed.

ARMY: RECRUITMENT

The Nigerian army has cautioned Nigerians about fraudsters claiming to recruit candidates on its behalf.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Depot and Military School, Captain HussainiSani, gave the warning in a statement today.

The statement explained that recruitment for 76 regular recruits had since been officially closed.

The depot therefore advised potential recruit’s intake to try the next recruitment exercise and not be deceived by criminal minded individuals who want to defraud them.

ANGOLA: EU

The European Union has scrapped plans to observe elections in Angola next month.

AnEuropean spokesperson says the decision comes after Angola failed to agree to a package of conditions, including access to all parts of the country for the poll.

The country is geared up for the vote on august 23rd.

UEFA: CELTIC

The Union of EuropeanFootball Associations, UEFA has slammed a fine of 23,000 euro on Celtic football club.

The punishment comes after an illegal banner was displayed during last week’s champion’s league qualifying win over Linfield.

UEFA rules disallow any messages of a political, ideological, religious, offensive or provocative nature.

This is Celtic’s 11th punishment in six years relating to misconduct from supporters during European ties.

