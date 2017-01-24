RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT SIX

MONDAY, JANUARY 23, 2017

NORTHERN GOVERNORS FORUM AND NORTHERN TRADITIONAL RULERS MEET IN

KADUNA TO FIND LASTING SOLUTION TO INSECURITY IN REGION.

NIGERIAN GUILD OF EDITORS CONDEMNS ARREST AND HARRASSMENT OF JOURNALISTS BY SECURITY AGENCIES.

GAMBIANS EARNESTLY AWAIT ARRIVAL OF PRESIDENT ADAMA BARROW.

CAMEROON LOSES MILITARY COMMANDER AND FIVE OTHERS IN HELICOPTER CRASH.

INJURY SIDELINES TWO REAL MADRID PLAYERS.

NORTHERN GOVERNMENT FORUM:

Governors of the 19 northern states and the northern traditional rulers council have met in Kaduna calling for unity of purpose in the development of the region.

The political and traditional rulers in the first ever joint meeting of the group agreed that the region was responsible for its own woes.

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the northern states governors’ forum and governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima expressed regrets that the North which was ‘Nigeria’s most thriving region’ had literally conspired against itself to be reduced to the laughing stock of the world.

Governor Shettima noted that northern Nigeria was today blighted by a deadly insurgency, rural armed banditry, cattle rustling, ethnic and religious conflicts due to poverty, illiteracy, social exclusivity and

limited economic opportunities.

He disclosed that the core challenges in the region revolve around intolerance, absence of peaceful coexistence, poverty, illiteracy and lack of unity.

Governor Shettima however called for unity to tackle the myriad of challenges facing them.

In his welcome address to the first ever joint meeting of the northern elites under the auspices of the northern governors’ forum, Northern Traditional Rulers Council, Arewa consultative forum (ACF), Northern elders forum and others, in his remarks , the sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar said it was worrisome for the traditional institution that religious worship places were being used to preach hatred, violence and other issues dividing them rather than unity and peace for people created by one god.

He decried the increasing insecurity in the north especially the current happenings in southern Kaduna, kidnappings, cattle rustling, the state of IDPS in the north east in particular and other parts of the country.

The Sultan said all political and traditional rulers must all strive to achieve lasting peace in the north in particular and the whole country in general.

In his welcome address, the host and Kaduna state Governor,Mallam Nasir El-Rufai called on all political, traditional and religious leaders to rise in condemning the incessant killings and destruction of lives and property in the region.

He said it was worrisome that they had allowed some unscrupulous elements to instigate and takes arms against one another to disrupt the region which had co-existed peacefully for several years.

Nasir El Rufai insisted that it was incumbent on them to assist government and security agencies in bringing all kinds of criminal elements in their midst to justice, without regard to their ethnic and

religious affiliations.

The Kaduna state governor said they must not allow religion or tribal differences to be a barrier between them and their common humanity.

OYO: CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Oyo state government has approved a new criminal justice law that will replace the seventy one year old decree previously used by the state.

This was made known by the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Ajimobi, who signed the criminal justice bill into law emphasized that the new law would redefine the state’s criminal justice system as well as protect the rights of citizenry in the state.

NIGERIA GUILD OF EDITORS: ARREST

The Nigerian guild of editors has condemned the recent siege on the office of premium times, an on-line publication based in Abuja and the arrest and detention of its publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, and his colleague, Evelyn Okakwu by the Police.

The guild described the arrest as unwarranted assault on the freedom of the press and undue interference.

The guild of editors said it was concerned about the growing clampdown, intimidation and frequent harassment of journalists by the police and other law enforcement agencies in the course of doing their lawful jobs.

A statement by the President, Funke Egbemode and the secretary, Victoria Ibanga expressed the displeasure and disappointment of the association over the conduct of the officers concerned who were supposed to protect them from harm at all times.

They reminded overzealous security agencies that harassment of media practitioners was inappropriate and capable of creating tension in an already tensed nation.

The N.G.E. noted that it was an unkind reminder of the dark days of military rule, which witnessed concerted efforts to gag the press through unlawful detention of journalists without trial.

They solicited for a symbiotic relationship between the media and security that would promote peace and help both parties do their jobs effectively.

The guild said there are options for any aggrieved person to seek redress if a media practitioner offends and libels him or her as arrest and detention would only lead to strained relationship.

ARMY: PREMUIM

The Nigerian army has washed its hands off the arrest of the journalists with on-line media platform, premium times.

The Army Spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman said it was an issue between the Chief of Army Staff, lt. General Tukur Buratai and the publication, and the army was not party to it.

The army said the libel case was instituted by General Buratai as a person against the online newspaper and not alleged disclosure of military information as alleged by the medium.

Usman disclosed that Buratai instituted the libel case, against the medium for unjustifiably accusing him of false declaration of assets, “owning mansions and estates in Dubai and further stating that he was being investigated by the code of conduct bureau for false declaration of assets in their publication of 12th December 2015.

A statement by Brigadier General Usman disclosed that it was preparing another legal case against the medium for allegedly disclosing military information to the public, thereby jeopardizing military operations that led to deaths and loss of equipment.

He said Buratai took the case to court when concerted efforts were made to make premium times retract the story and apologize.



NAPTIP

The Edo delta command of the national agency for the prohibition of trafficking in persons says it arrested 80 suspected human traffickers in 2016, and rescued more than 194 victims.

The Zonal Commander of the Agency, Ebenezer Odita, disclosed this to newsmen.

He said of the 80, three were imprisoned with jail terms of two, 10 and 14 years respectively.

The Naptip commander noted that those rescued were mainly teenagers between ages 10 and 13, while 80 per cent of them were women who were lured with promises of getting a better life in Europe.

Odita warned parents against encouraging their children to travel abroad to seek greener pasture.

AMBODE: DEWORM

Wife of the governor of Lagos state, Bolanle Ambode has a word for parents and guardians in the state.

She is charging them to encourage hand-washing among their children and wards as well as maintain a clean and healthy environment to prevent them contracting worm infections.

Ambode made the call at the flag-off of the state’s mass de-worming exercise for primary school pupils in Lagos state at Maryland, Ikeja.

The wife of the governor noted that worm parasites contributed significantly to malnutrition in children by stealing the nutrients they ingest, leading to dangerous health conditions like severe Anaemia,

stunted growth and low immunity.

Mrs Ambode said de-worming children helps in their development and boosts their learning capability.

She also reminded teachers of their responsibility towards educating children on healthy habits for good growth and development.

In her remarks, the commissioner for youth and social development, Uza-Mat Akinbile-Yusuf, disclosed that over 60,000 pupils from various primary schools in the state, would be de-wormed, using W.H.O.-recommended drug.

She disclosed that worms infect more than one third of the world’s population, with the most intense infections in children and the poor.



U.N.

The United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF has promised to make education of children in the north east its top priority at the end of the Boko Haram insurgency.

The fund’s chief field officer in Maiduguri, Geoffrey Ijumba, made the promise in Maiduguri.

He noted that “investing in education would safeguard the future of the millions of children in the sub region.”

Ijumba explained that UNICEF had played a vital role in the prevention of diseases in IDPS camps, as well as in the provision of water and sanitation in many areas.

DEATH: SA’ADU

A Former Minister of State for Education, Alhaji Saka Sa’adu, has passed on.

Sa’adu passed on earlier today at the university of Ilorin teaching hospital, Kwara State.

His son, Alhaji Abdulkadir Sa’adu, confirmed the sad development, saying his father died of natural causes.

He has been laid to rest in line with Islamic rites.

The former minister was aged 79.

GAMBIA: RETURN

Gambians are waiting for the arrival of President Adama Barrow who has been in Senegal.

Barrow, who was sworn in as the new president on January 19 at his country’s embassy in Dakar, has put off his return over fears for his safety.

His team has not confirmed exactly when he is expected to return to The Gambia.

An adviser to president barrow has accused Yahya Jammeh of emptying the country’s treasury to the tune of 11 million dollars.

The spokesman Halifa Sallah , said the new leader would set up a truth and reconciliation committee as a way of dealing with grievances against the past regime.

Sections of the security services were under Jammeh’s personal control and are responsible for extrajudicial killings, torture and arbitrary detention, rights groups say.

EUROPEAN/ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES

The European Union and the Economic Community of West African states, ECOWAS have brokered

a deal aimed at building the capacity of the West African regional body in conflict prevention and resolution.

Officials of the regional bodies in Abuja, put the cost for the implementation of the ECOWAS -EU PSS project at 29.3 million euro.

The E.U is expected to provide 27 million of that money while ECOWAS is to pay 2.3 million euro.

The cash will be used to strengthen institutional capacity of ECOWAS and also help it implement the ECOWAS conflict prevention framework in member states.

ZAMBIA:

Zambia has banned its police officers from marrying foreigners.

The head of the country’s police, Kakoma Kan-Ganja said the order was with immediate effect.

The police chief directed officers already married to foreigners to declare their foreign spouses to his office within one week.

The police spokesperson, Esther Katongo said failure would attract disciplinary action as the directive was constitutional.

CAMEROON: BOKO HARAM

A Cameroon military helicopter has crashed near the country’s northern border with Nigeria, killing the military commander coordinating the war against Boko Haram, a colonel, two other soldiers and the two crew members.

General Jacob Kodji died in the crash near Bogo, a Cameroon village, while on an inspection mission.

LONDON

In London, several flights have been cancelled due to thick fog at the country’s Heathrow airport today.

There were also dozens of cancellations at London city airport.

Road users have been urged to be cautious about driving conditions after freezing temperatures overnight.

ENTERTAINMENT: ELLIOT

A member of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot, has called on the federal government to initiate measures aimed boosting the fortunes of the entertainment industry in the country.

The lawmaker, who is also a Nollywood actor, made the call today in Lagos while speaking with newsmen.

He noted that the entertainment industry had the potential to move the country out of recession as it was contributing a substantial percentage to the country`s GDP.

Desmond Elliot believes that the country could gain more economically, if there were deliberate policies to develop the industry.

The lawmaker stressed that the Lagos state government was already contributing its quota to improve the sector.

REAL MADRID:

Real Madrid players; Marcelo and Luka Modric may be out for weeks due to injury.

The pair were injured during the 2-1 win over Malaga.

Left-back Marcelo limped off after 25 minutes with a hamstring injury, while midfielder Modric had a thigh strain.

Real are already without the injured pepe, dani carvajal and gareth bale.

They visit Celta Vigo on Wednesday in the Copa Del Rey quarter-finals trailing 2-1 from the first leg.

Marcelo could miss their champion’s League last-16 tie at home to Napoli on 15 February.

Zinedine Zidane’s side are one point clear of Sevilla at the top of La Liga and face real Sociedad on Sunday.

ARSENAL: HENRY

Arsenal legend, Thierry henry has called on Mesut Ozil to sign a new contract at arsenal and become a club legend by leading them to their first premier league title since 2004.

The Germany international has 18 months to run on his deal, with negotiations ongoing as the player looks for assurances over the long-term future of manager Arsene Wegner, who is only contracted until the end of 2016-17.

The club’s iconic former striker pleaded with Ozil, to commit to arsenal and feels the team can be built around him if he opts to stay.

Mesut has won the world cup with Germany and at the club level, he has only one title, with Real Madrid in 2012.

MANCHESTER UNITED:

Manchester United Manager, Jose mMourinho says he will not stop Wayne Rooney from leaving the club if he wanted to.

He said Rooney had never told him he wanted to leave the club.

Mourinho noted that Rooney had earned the right to make a decision on his future after his many years of service to United.

The manager said he believes Rooney had more to offer to Manchester United.

TENNIS:

World number three Milos Raonic has reached the quarter-finals of the Australian open with victory over Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut.

Canadian Raonic, the highest seed left in the men’s singles, had been struggling with flu but came through 7-6, 8-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

He will play either Gael Monfils or Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.

Grigor Dimitrov beat injury-hit Denis Istomin to progress, while David Goffin overcame eighth seed dominic thiem.

Bulgarian 15th seed Dimitrov, came from behind to win 2-6, 7-6, (7-2), 6-2, 6-1 as Novak Djokovic’s conqueror struggled with a leg problem.

