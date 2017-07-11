RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

WORLD NEWS AT SIX

MONDAY, JULY 10, 2017

SUPREME COURT AFFIRMS ELECTION OF GODWIN OBASEKI AS EDO STATE GOVERNOR.

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT GUARANTEES COMPLETION OF TEMPORARY BRIDGE LINKING MOKWA-JEBBA IN NIGER STATE.

OBAFEMI AWOLOWO UNIVERSITY LECTURERS DEMAND RELEASE OF FORMER VC ANTHONY ELUJOBA BY EFCC.

MANY FEARED DEAD AS FLOOD RAVAGES SULEJA LOCAL GOVERNMENT IN NIGER STATE.

S.PRESIDENT, DONALD TRUMP DEFENDS DAUGHTER, IVANKA’S SITTING IN FOR HIM AT G20 MEETING.

OLDEST TENNIS STAR, VENUS WILLIAMS BECOMES WIMBLEDON’S QUATER-FINALIST IN 23 YEARS.

COURT: OBASEKI

It is celebration in the camp of Godwin Obaseki as the supreme court has affirmed his election as the governor of Edo State.

The apex court in its ruling, dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ize Iyamu.

Iyamu had approached the Supreme Court to challenge the judgment of the court of appeal which affirmed Obaseki’s victory as winner of the governorship election in Edo State.

COURT:DIKKO

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has granted the former chief of air staff, Air Marshal Umar Dikko, and permission to travel abroad for a medical check-up.

Dikko, who was headed the Nigeria Air force from September 9th, 2010, to October 4th, 2012, is facing a seven-count of money laundering before the court.

The Economic And Financial Crimes Commission EFCC had alleged that Dikko used looted funds to purchase six choice properties in Abuja, kano and Kaduna.

OSINBAJO: BRIDGES

Acting president, Yemi Osibanjo has given his word that the temporary bridge linking the Mokwa-Jebba road would be completed in the next two weeks to ease the difficulties faced by motorists using the route.

The acting president stated this when he visited the collapse bridge at Ta-Tubu Village in Mokwa Local government area of Niger State.

Osinbajo lamented that most of the roads across the country are taking more loads than they can carry, which explains reasons for premature collapse of the roads and bridges.

OSINBAJO: DIASPORA

Nigerians are still giving thumbs up to acting president Yemi Osinbajo for signing the Nigerians in diaspora commission establishment bill 2017 into law.

This time, the commendation came from the Nigerians in the diaspora in America, Nidoa.

Public Relations Director of the Nidoa, Bukola Shonuga said the enactment of the bill indicates the critical role of Nigerians in diaspora to the country’s development.

JMMC:OPEC

Nigeria and Libya have two weeks to wait for OPEC’s decision on whether or not they would be invited to a meeting of the joint OPEC-Non-OPEC ministerial monitoring committee set up to monitor the implementation of oil output cut deal.

Russian energy minister Alexander Novak told journalists there will be a conversation with OPEC’S secretary-general Mohammed Barkindo, within the two weeks on the matter.

The joint ministerial monitoring committee, JMMC had on May 25th convened in Vienna, Austria, for its third meeting and recommended for additional nine months production cut extension when the ministers of the member countries meet.

OAU:PROTEST

Members of the academic staff union of Universities at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife are protesting the detention of the former acting vice-chancellor of the university, professor Anthony Elujoba by the EFCC over alleged fraud.

EFCC is prosecuting the professor for paying workers’ bonus with over 1billion naira, but lecturers at the university, led by the ASUU chairman, dr. Niyi Sumonu believe Elujoba did nothing wrong, as he single handedly returned peace to the university, which had been troubled by workers’ unrest.

Elujoba was arraigned on Friday at the Osun state high court sitting in Ede where the judge ordered that he be remanded in the EFCC custody until tomorrow, Tuesday, when his bail application would be heard.

NIGER: FLOODING

As flood disaster continues to ravage some parts of the country, the situation is worse in Suleja local government area of Niger state as some people have been confirmed dead in the incident.

Head, Abuja operations of the national emergency management agency, Idris Mohammed who confirmed the development to newsmen in an interview on television continental said that some bodies were recovered from the flood, and about 51 houses damaged in the torrent.

Mohammed however said that the number of bodies cannot be ascertained now as rescue operations is underway in the affected community.

TRUMP:IVANKA

U.S. president Donald Trump has defended his daughter, Ivanka Trump, who also doubles as white house adviser, for taking his place at a table with world leaders at a G20 meeting.

Trump called the arrangement “very standard” in a tweet where he alsonoted that German chancellor Angela Merkel, who was hosting the G20summit, agreed.

Ivanka Trump had briefly sat in her father’s chair at the global gathering in Hamburg, Germany, during a closed-door session on African development.

Ivanka’s appearance prompted a string of reactions on twitter and caught the attention of the German media and other outlets.

WILLIAMS:WIMBLEDON

Tennis star, Venus Williams is now the oldest woman to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 23 years. This comes after the 37-year-old beat Ana Konjuh in the fourth round of the game today.

Williams, the U.S 10th seed, beat the Croatian 27th seed 6-3, 6-2 on Centre court, becoming the oldest player to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals since Martina Navratilova in 1994.

TENNIS:WIMBLEDON

Meanwhile, tennis star, Angelique Kerber has crashed out of Wimbledon and lost her hold on the world number one ranking, as the German has been beaten 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 by Spain’s Garbine Muguruza.

Kerber’s fourth round exit extended a miserable run for last year’s Wimbledon runner-up, who has failed to make the last eight at any of this year’s three majors.

The 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, will be replaced at number one by either Karolina Pliskova or Simona Halep.

meanwhile, Muguruza, the 2015 finalist, will now play Svetlana Kuznetsova for a place in the last four.

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT SIX MONDAY, JULY 10, 2017