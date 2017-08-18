RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM WORLD NEWS AT SIX THURSDAY, AUGUST 17, 2017  

RADIO CONTINENTAL 102.3FM

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TRANSFERS OWNERSHIP OF PRESIDENTIAL LODGE IN LAGOS TO STATE GOVERNMENT.

ACTING PRESIDENT DECLARES HATE SPEECH AS NEW SPECIE OF TERRORISM.

COURT ORDERS INTERIM FORFEITURE OF OVER 437 MILLION NAIRA ALLEGEDLY

LINKED TO CLEMENT ONUBUOGU. UNKNOWN DRIVER RAMS INTO CROWD OF PEDESTRIANS; INJURES SCORES OF PERSONS IN BARCELONA.

AND IN SPORT, REAL MADRID COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE TOPS FIFA’S LIST OF BEST

COACH OF THE YEAR

LG:LAGOS STATE

The Federal Government has formally handed over the presidential lodge,Marina to the Lagos state government.

The permanent secretary, state house, Abuja, Jalal Arabi, led the Federal Government’s delegation, while the secretary to the state government,Tunji Bello, led the state’s delegation to the signing of document ceremony at the lodge, Victoria Island.

The pre-independence structure was allegedly not fully utilized by thefederal government, hence the handover.



FG:DAMBAZAU

The Nigerian government wants to establish a national guard or if you likea security outfit that will professionally address emerging securitythreats and emergencies in the country.

Minister of Interior, retired Lieutenant General Abdurrahman Dambazau, disclosed this in Abuja.

‎Dambazau however added that a lot of consultations would be done withstakeholders before taking any decision.

The National Guard is a security outfit established to tackle nationalsecurity threats and emergencies like it’s obtained in the U.S.

OSINBAJO

Hate speech has been declared the new form of terrorism in the country.The Federal Government declared the menace specie of terrorism.

Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, made the pronouncement at a security summit at the presidential villa, Abuja.

SENATE

The senate has frowned at the 50 million naira budgeted for the payment ofsalaries of workers in the ministry of culture and tourism.

The lawmakers argued that the ministry has not generated any income for the Federal Government.

Their grouse was made known at a public hearing on the repeal andre-enactment of the Nigerian tourism development corporation act 2004 atthe national assembly.

The red chamber has therefore advised the government to remove the Ministry of Culture and Tourism from the ministry of information as the officials have failed to carry out their duties.

HIGH COURT

A federal high court in Lagos has ordered interim forfeiture of over 437million naira allegedly linked to the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Labor and Employment, Clement Onubuogu.

Justice Anka granted the order at the instance of the economic andfinancial crimes commission, which said it suspected the money to beproceeds of unlawful activities.

Justice Anka therefore directed the EFCC to notify Onubuogu to appearbefore the court.

AJIMOBI

Oyo state governor Abiola Ajimobi has sworn in 239 justices of peace in the state.

The new justices are to assist the state government in the dispensation ofjustice and maintenance of peace and tranquility.

Ajimobi said that the new justices of peace were selected, having beenadjudged worthy of being honored with the title.

ASUU

The academic staff union of universities, FUTA chapter has called on thefederal government to address the issue of staff schools in federaluniversities.

FUTA branch chairman of ASUU, Bola Oniya made the call.

Oniya stressed that the staff schools were owned by government and shouldbe adequately funded by the government.

The federal government had in 2015 issued a circular that it would nolonger fund staff schools in federal universities.

AISHA BUHARI:SIERRA LEONE

Wife of Nigeria’s president, Aisha Buhari has sent her sympathy to thegovernment and people of Sierra Leone following the disaster caused by amudslide in the country.

The message particularly empathized with the country’s first lady SiaNyama Koroma through a letter delivered by the senior special assistant tothat country’s President Hajo Sani.

Aisha Buhari urged Koroma tosupport her husband during this trying time.

BARCELONA

Scores of people have been injured after a van rammed into a crowd ofpedestrians close to a tourist spot in Barcelona.

Suggest the incident to be deliberate and a terror attack.The scene has been cordoned off with several ambulances and police vehicles.

MADRID:ZIDANE

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has topped the list of 12 nominees forthe Fifa men’s coach of the year award.

Other candidates include Antonio Conte, who led Chelsea to the Englishtitle, Manchester United’s Europa league-winning coach Jose Mourinho andMassimiliano Allegri of Juventus.

